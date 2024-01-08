Sipho ‘Hotstix’ Mabuse performs at the memorial service for Dr Peter Magubane at the Regina Mundi Catholic Church in Soweto on 8 January 2024. (Photo: Felix Dlangamandla)

At a memorial service at the Regina Mundi Catholic Church in Soweto on Monday, renowned photojournalist Dr Peter Magubane was remembered as a brave and dedicated professional who documented the atrocities and violence of apartheid at significant personal cost.

Magubane was born Peter Sexford Magubane in Vrededorp, Johannesburg, on 18 January 1932. He showed a passion for photography at an early age.

He became one of the most prominent South African photographers of his generation, with his work receiving global acclaim. For his role in the fight against the apartheid regime, Magubane was jailed, spent 586 days in solitary confinement and was banned from working for five years.

His son, Charles, also a photographer, was murdered in Soweto in 1992, allegedly by Zulu hostel residents.

Like many other black photographers at the time, Magubane often sought creative means to conceal his camera from members of the apartheid security forces. He hid his camera in empty milk cartons, hollowed-out bread loaves and even a Bible.

When speaking about his work, Magubane considered the 1954 women’s march to the Union Buildings and the 1976 Soweto uprising as watershed moments in his lengthy career. He received global acclaim for both but was chastised by the then ruling apartheid regime in South Africa.

“Peter was dedicated to his work. Peter was over and above that a committed freedom fighter for the ANC. He would use his photography as cover for why he needed to be at a specific place,” veteran journalist Mathatha Tsedu told Daily Maverick at the memorial service.

Tsedu said the current crop of photographers could learn a lot from Magubane’s rich legacy.

There are things that the public doesn’t know about what was happening in the country. You will not believe the potency of the pictures we took at the time.

“It’s really about being dedicated to one’s work and doing it the best way one can. Also understanding the environment in which they work and what the societal challenges are and how as photographers they can assist in telling today’s different story,” Tsedu said.

The Rev Jeffrey Madondo said, “He tried to capture the images in a way that we could see beyond the images that he took. It merits for him to be remembered here in this context. It’s equally important to capture the images of present-day South Africa.”

Attendees at the memorial included Johannesburg mayor Kabelo Gwamanda, Deputy Sports Minister Nocawe Noncedo, International Affairs Minister Naledi Pandor, former first lady Zanele Mbeki, legendary musician Sipho “Hotstix” Mabuse, renowned poet Mzwakhe Mbuli and many veteran journalists.

“He captured the very essence of the human spirit. He navigated the turbulent currents of the time to fight for justice. His commitment to his work often put him in the crosshairs of the apartheid regime,” Gwamanda said.

“He was very brave,” said Spokes Mashiyane, a veteran videographer and close friend of Magubane who disclosed how often they came close to losing their lives while working.

“There are things that the public doesn’t know about what was happening in the country. You will not believe the potency of the pictures we took at the time,” Mashiyane said.

“He was very protective, a man of few words. He hardly spoke,” veteran photographer Ruth Motau said.

Glenda Daniels of the South African Editors’ Forum said Magubane told the South African story through his photos.

“After he was employed by Drum in 1954, he continued to tell the story through his eloquent photos,” she said.

“He was fearless when facing opposition,” Sanef executive director Reggy Moalusi said.

Veteran journalist Pearl Luthuli said Magubane “was a true revolutionary, a freedom fighter who used his camera as his AK-47. He was an artist, a historian with a curious mind and excellent instincts. He was relentless in capturing what these instincts told him.”

President Cyril Ramaphosa granted a Special Provincial Funeral for Magubane and he will be laid to rest on Wednesday, 10 January. DM