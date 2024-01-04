A tribute to iconic South African photographer, Peter Magubane

The late apartheid-era photographer Peter Magubane during the launch of his book, ‘June 16: 40th Anniversary Edition’ at Museum Africa on 16 June 2016 in Johannesburg. ‘I wanted the world to know what kind of animal apartheid was,’ Magubane said at the launch. (Photo: Gallo Images / City Press / Lucky Nxumalo)

Tributes continue to pour in from around the world for Peter Magubane, one of the most recognised photojournalists who captured life in apartheid and post-apartheid South Africa for more than five decades.

Magubane died at his Johannesburg home on 1 January at the age of 91.

Friend and family spokesperson David Meyer-Gollan said he had many fond memories of Magubane, but the lasting lessons he learnt from the photojournalist were resilience, innovation and humility.

“He taught me to go out and make my projects… don’t wait around for opportunities – go out and make it happen,” said Meyer-Gollan

Meyer-Gollan said he felt deeply for the family at their time of loss.

“Surviving detention for over 500 days during apartheid, losing family members, and so many other horrific things, was enough to inspire, but he strived for excellence and was so disciplined. I looked at that and thought, wow, this is what it takes to succeed,” said Meyer-Gollan

He recalled how Magubane was always willing to share his knowledge.

“When he spoke to young people, you could see their eyes light up… they would hang on his every word. He always made time to share with others.”

Magubane had to find creative ways to dodge the authorities as he set about documenting the harsh realities of life in apartheid South Africa.

Everyone who crossed paths with this struggle legend has a Peter Magubane story. DM