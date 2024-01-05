Tristan Stubbs of the Proteas during day 1 of the 2nd Test against India at Newlands on 3 January, 2024. (Photo: Roger Sedres/Gallo Images)

South Africa’s seven-wicket loss to India at Newlands on the New Year’s Test signalled the end of a 12-year Test cricket career for former Proteas skipper Dean Elgar.

Elgar’s career has been characterised by grit, determination and fortitude while wielding the willow in the opening slot for the national side.

Conversely, it was also the debut Test match for Tristan Stubbs, a player who broke through in the national side in the T20 format because of his ability to clear the ropes with surprising ease. He was the dedicated finisher for the Proteas in the T20 World Cup in Australia in 2021.

The exit of Elgar and entrance of Stubbs to the Test arena is a near-perfect analogy of the changing nature of the global game.

T20 focus

South Africa only has 28 Tests (and 46 T20Is) scheduled in the current Future Tours Programme (FTP) between 2023 and 2027. In comparison, India play 38 Tests, England 43 and Australia 40. Even Bangladesh will play more than the Proteas with 38.

All 28 Tests are two-match series’ apart from two three-match series against Australia and England in 2026 and 2027.

South Africa’s focus is firmly on the most profitable format of the game: T20 cricket. So much so that they have elected to send a third-string team to New Zealand next month for two of the 28 Tests to ensure all SA20 players are available throughout the lucrative local T20 league.

There has been much discussion around the world about that decision, but Test coach Shukri Conrad has acknowledged that nothing else could be done.

“I love how everybody outside of South Africa has become experts on South African cricket,” Conrad said to the media after the match.

“Our hands have been forced. I think everybody understands that the SA20 league has to happen.

“Yes, there was a balls up or a… somebody got it wrong with the scheduling and, and this is why we find ourselves in. But SA20 has to happen because it is the lifeblood and it’s going to be the lifeblood of South African cricket.

“If it doesn’t happen, we won’t have Test cricket anyway. So, it’s unfortunate that it is the way it is.

“But we all saw the value of the league last year and I’ve said it from day one that we’ve got to find a way to coexist with the league.

“We’ve got to coexist with leagues around the world to ensure the sustainability and maybe the powers higher up that also need to start taking a few stances on in terms of where Test cricket sits for nations outside of the big three?”

Feeling bat on ball

The situation between the SA20 and CSA’s scheduling means that a player such as Stubbs will have to wait until August next year to earn a potential second Test cap against West Indies.

There’s no other way to improve as a long-format batter without spending time at the crease playing red-ball cricket.

Stubbs played only 15 first-class matches before making his debut on Wednesday and although he was the victim of a trying wicket at Newlands, the temperament of an elite Test batter — outside of the rare generational talent — is developed over years of honing their craft.

“The game has moved on, we lose a lot of batsmanship because of T20 cricket. Batters like to feel bat on ball nowadays,” Conrad said.

“I had so much pleasure in announcing Stubbo was debuting and then I had to apologise to him after the game for giving him a debut on a wicket like this.”

Stubbs’ call-up to the national team was more than deserved, having been in excellent domestic four-day form for the Warriors with a top score of 130 against the Lions at the end of November.

He was thrown in at the deep end and asked to bat at No 4 against India’s world-class fast bowling attack on a seam-friendly wicket. He sank on this occasion but — due to diminishing Test fixtures for South Africa and the continuous rise of T20 cricket around the world — will he ever be able to swim? DM