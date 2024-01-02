Sport

TEST CRICKET

‘This is my World Cup’ — retiring Proteas skipper Elgar sets sights on whitewashing India

‘This is my World Cup’ — retiring Proteas skipper Elgar sets sights on whitewashing India
Dean Elgar of South Africa on Day 2 of the second Test in the series between Australia and South Africa at Sydney Cricket Ground on 5 January 2023. (Photo: Mark Kolbe / Getty Images)
By Keanan Hemmonsbey
02 Jan 2024
1

The Proteas have an unassailable lead in the Test series over India. But according to stand-in South African skipper Dean Elgar, a drawn series will feel like a loss.

South Africa take on India in the second and final Test match at Newlands, starting on Wednesday, having taken an unassailable 1-0 lead in the Boxing Day Test match last week.

The new year’s Test marks the final red-ball match for opening batter Dean Elgar, earning his 86th cap in a career spanning 12 years.

The stand-in skipper has maintained that his only concern with the game remains winning matches and series for the country 12 years after receiving his baggy green cap with the Protea symbol and national flag neatly nestled on the front.

Despite being a standout with the bat in the first Test match at SuperSport Park – knocking 185 runs – Elgar, ironically, noted that stats are an afterthought.

“I only play the game to win,” Elgar told the media on Tuesday. “I don’t care about stats. I care about wins. I care about series wins. For me, those are the greatest memories you can ever share with your team.

“For me, Test series wins … you don’t top that. Maybe a World Cup win is up there, I’ve never had that opportunity. This is my World Cup,” he said.

Dean Elgar of South Africa during Day 2 of the first Test between South Africa and India at SuperSport Park on 27 December 2023 in Centurion, South Africa. (Photo: Sydney Seshibedi – Gallo Images / Getty Images)

“This is my arena where I want to win. My mentality has always been that since I was a young kid.”

While the focus in the dressing room has been on Elgar and his final match, the selfless cricketer has tried to shift attention to the younger players in the squad.

“We did have a nice conversation this morning where the coach was quite firm on the fact that there’s a lot of firsts for the guys, but this is a big occasion for myself,” Elgar said.

“I’m not going to cast too much light on what’s happening. I know what’s happening,” he added. 

“For me it’s about we have to go out and play good Test cricket, it’s not about the individual, in my opinion.

“The coaches have made a statement around that, that we need to go out and play for me, but for me, it’s not about me.”

Throwing the first punch

South Africa have built a reputation in the recent past of starting series slowly, before kicking into gear two or three matches into the series. 

This situation played out the last time India were on South African shores, where the home side went down 1-0 before winning the series 2-1.

They were not afforded the opportunity this time around.

“Being a two-match series we knew we can’t start slowly,” Elgar said. “We have been very poor in the past with regards to [not] starting series’ well.

“The first match was probably the perfect Test, bar slip catching. Knowing that we only have two opportunities, being two matches, we can’t start slowly.

“Coming to Newlands, we’re very mindful of the occasion for us.

“We’re a pretty young Test side. I seem to be saying that a lot, but we are a pretty young and inexperienced side. But we have a great opportunity that lies ahead of us.”

temba bavuma

Temba Bavuma of the Proteas on Day 3 of the second Test between South Africa and West Indies at Wanderers Stadium on 10 March 2023 in Johannesburg. (Photo: Lee Warren / Gallo Images / Getty Images)

There will be at least one change to South Africa’s squad after skipper Temba Bavuma suffered a hamstring injury in the first Test.

Zubayr Hamza was drafted into the squad as a replacement with either him or Tristan Stubbs, who is without a Test cap, the possible replacements.

“Come tomorrow we need to throw the first punch,” Elgar said. “[Being] mindful and making the guys aware of the position we’re in and the occasion that we have in front of us.

“We have the opportunity of potentially winning this 2-0. Drawing this series is not something we’re thinking about at all.

“It’s a big occasion for all of us. For myself it’s a massive occasion, leading the side again is a massive honour.

“We’re in a fortunate position knowing that we can’t lose the series, but drawing the series is maybe as big as a loss for us.” DM

The first ball will be bowled at 10am on Wednesday at Newlands Cricket Ground, Cape Town.

Gallery

Comments - Please in order to comment.

  • Heinrich Holt says:
    2 January 2024 at 21:39

    I was a Themba Bavuma fan until he did not come out to bat and at least help Marco Jansen to get to a 100. Test cricket is about team and individual milestones. Therefore I prefer to think of Themba as the stand-in captain during the 1st test while Dean will occupy his rightful place as the real caotain until he plays his last test for his team and country.

Top Reads This Hour

A happier new year — welcome relief at pump as fuel prices plummet
Maverick News

A happier new year — welcome relief at pump as fuel prices plummet
Transnet’s critical operation and financial situation extends from bad to worse
Maverick News

Transnet’s critical operation and financial situation extends from bad to worse
Was going to space a good idea?
Maverick Life

Was going to space a good idea?
Cost of living — These are the most expensive and cheapest cities in the world
Business Maverick

Cost of living — These are the most expensive and cheapest cities in the world
Cape Town’s minstrels kick off Tweede Nuwe Jaar with a bang as the Klopse drum the ghoema beat
Maverick News

Cape Town’s minstrels kick off Tweede Nuwe Jaar with a bang as the Klopse drum the ghoema beat

TOP READS IN SECTION

A happier new year — welcome relief at pump as fuel prices plummet
Maverick News

A happier new year — welcome relief at pump as fuel prices plummet
Court victory for SARS monitoring tobacco warehouses via CCTV cameras
Maverick News

Court victory for SARS monitoring tobacco warehouses via CCTV cameras
About time — Cape Town’s business blacklisting highlights history of gang suspicions amid reputational risk
Maverick News

About time — Cape Town’s business blacklisting highlights history of gang suspicions amid reputational risk
Dobson unfazed by squad injuries as Stormers climb up the URC table at impenetrable home ground
Maverick News

Dobson unfazed by squad injuries as Stormers climb up the URC table at impenetrable home ground
Transnet’s critical operation and financial situation extends from bad to worse
Maverick News

Transnet’s critical operation and financial situation extends from bad to worse

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Sign up for free or sign in to continue reading.

Unlike our competitors, we don’t force you to pay to read the news but we do need your email address to make your experience better.


FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish signing up with us:

Please enter your password or get a sign in link if you’ve forgotten

Open Sesame! Thanks for signing up.

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options