Dean Elgar of South Africa on Day 2 of the second Test in the series between Australia and South Africa at Sydney Cricket Ground on 5 January 2023. (Photo: Mark Kolbe / Getty Images)

South Africa take on India in the second and final Test match at Newlands, starting on Wednesday, having taken an unassailable 1-0 lead in the Boxing Day Test match last week.

The new year’s Test marks the final red-ball match for opening batter Dean Elgar, earning his 86th cap in a career spanning 12 years.

The stand-in skipper has maintained that his only concern with the game remains winning matches and series for the country 12 years after receiving his baggy green cap with the Protea symbol and national flag neatly nestled on the front.

Despite being a standout with the bat in the first Test match at SuperSport Park – knocking 185 runs – Elgar, ironically, noted that stats are an afterthought.

“I only play the game to win,” Elgar told the media on Tuesday. “I don’t care about stats. I care about wins. I care about series wins. For me, those are the greatest memories you can ever share with your team.

“For me, Test series wins … you don’t top that. Maybe a World Cup win is up there, I’ve never had that opportunity. This is my World Cup,” he said.

“This is my arena where I want to win. My mentality has always been that since I was a young kid.”

While the focus in the dressing room has been on Elgar and his final match, the selfless cricketer has tried to shift attention to the younger players in the squad.

“We did have a nice conversation this morning where the coach was quite firm on the fact that there’s a lot of firsts for the guys, but this is a big occasion for myself,” Elgar said.

“I’m not going to cast too much light on what’s happening. I know what’s happening,” he added.

“For me it’s about we have to go out and play good Test cricket, it’s not about the individual, in my opinion.

“The coaches have made a statement around that, that we need to go out and play for me, but for me, it’s not about me.”

Throwing the first punch

South Africa have built a reputation in the recent past of starting series slowly, before kicking into gear two or three matches into the series.

This situation played out the last time India were on South African shores, where the home side went down 1-0 before winning the series 2-1.

They were not afforded the opportunity this time around.

“Being a two-match series we knew we can’t start slowly,” Elgar said. “We have been very poor in the past with regards to [not] starting series’ well.

“The first match was probably the perfect Test, bar slip catching. Knowing that we only have two opportunities, being two matches, we can’t start slowly.

“Coming to Newlands, we’re very mindful of the occasion for us.

“We’re a pretty young Test side. I seem to be saying that a lot, but we are a pretty young and inexperienced side. But we have a great opportunity that lies ahead of us.”

There will be at least one change to South Africa’s squad after skipper Temba Bavuma suffered a hamstring injury in the first Test.

Zubayr Hamza was drafted into the squad as a replacement with either him or Tristan Stubbs, who is without a Test cap, the possible replacements.

“Come tomorrow we need to throw the first punch,” Elgar said. “[Being] mindful and making the guys aware of the position we’re in and the occasion that we have in front of us.

“We have the opportunity of potentially winning this 2-0. Drawing this series is not something we’re thinking about at all.

“It’s a big occasion for all of us. For myself it’s a massive occasion, leading the side again is a massive honour.

“We’re in a fortunate position knowing that we can’t lose the series, but drawing the series is maybe as big as a loss for us.” DM

The first ball will be bowled at 10am on Wednesday at Newlands Cricket Ground, Cape Town.