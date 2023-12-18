ANC KZN condemns Zuma’s ‘gross ill-discipline’ for support for new party

The ANC in KwaZulu-Natal has historically backed former party president Jacob Zuma but it has drawn the line after his recent decision to support the new uMkhonto Wesizwe party.

ANC KZN Secretary Bheki Mtolo articulated the Provincial Executive Committee’s view on the matter during a briefing on Monday after Zuma announced his decision on Saturday, 16 December.

“It is for the first time in the 111 years of the ANC’s existence that a former president and an outstanding leader of the movement announces publicly his decision to vote for another political party. We view this as literally divorcing the ANC… It is a form of gross ill-discipline.

“We remain focused as the ANC in KZN and we note comrade Msholozi’s assertion. We want to tell our people that we are still the ANC of 1994, nothing has changed. Every member of the ANC joins the organisation voluntarily and leaves it voluntarily on his or her behest,” he said.

The provincial ANC had previously said it would be looking to work with the former president in the hopes of boosting its chances of winning elections in the province next year.

At the time, provincial ANC spokesperson Mafika Mndebele said those who criticised Zuma did not have the same capability to campaign successfully for the ANC in KZN, adding that he was the most popular figure in the province.

However, the provincial leadership has changed its tune and now believes that Zuma’s dismissal of the governing party will have no bearing on its electoral success come 2024.

“We hope that going into 2024 the ANC is still in a better shape not only to defend the province in KZN but to make sure it contributes significantly for the defence of revolution in the entire South Africa… We are happy with the reception we are getting from the people of KZN,” Mtolo said.

He said the party’s widespread support would be on display when it launched its election manifesto at Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban on 24 February.

Weighing in, provincial deputy secretary Sipho Hlomuka said, “We are worried when we lose any member ordinarily, but we are certain that the ANC is going to win the national and provincial elections. So do not stress.”

Ramaphosa’s response

President Cyril Ramaphosa touched on the issue during a briefing at Luthuli House on Monday after meeting delegations from the United Ulama Council and SA Friends of Palestine.

“We all listened to that announcement and we have noted what he has said, what he has announced and that is as far as we are prepared to go at this time. Everyone in our country is free to express themselves in relation to who they will vote for and why they will vote for them and we have noted what former president Jacob Zuma has announced,” Ramaphosa said.

While announcing his support for the newly formed uMkhonto Wesizwe party, details of which are scant, Zuma accused Ramaphosa of being an agent of “white monopoly capital” and being against the progress of black professionals and intellectuals.

“I cannot and will not campaign for the ANC of Ramaphosa,” he said.

The ANC has raised its concerns about the use of the name of the organisation’s disbanded paramilitary wing, Umkhonto weSizwe.

Mtolo said it was a deliberate attempt to confuse voters.

“There must be a difference between the so-called uMkhonto Wesizwe party and the well-known Umkhonto weSizwe, which was born on 16 December 1961. It’s a party disguised to lure voters and members of the ANC to think it is the same thing as MK that was formed by the ANC.

“You will know that for you to join MK, you are required to be a guerilla of MK. You must have gone underground; you should know your commander. We have seen their recruitment forms and they recruit everyone, even my child who was born in 2000 can be part of this new MK,” Mtolo said.

Before Zuma’s announcement, ANC Secretary-General Fikile Mbalula said the ruling party intended to challenge the new party in court, saying the name belonged to the ANC. DM