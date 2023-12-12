Defend Truth

OUR BURNING ASSEMBLY

Alleged Parliament arsonist Zandile Mafe found unfit to stand trial

Alleged Parliament arsonist Zandile Mafe found unfit to stand trial
Zandile Mafe at the Western Cape High Court in Cape Town on 11 December 2023. (Photo: Gallo Images / Brenton Geach)
By Vincent Cruywagen
12 Dec 2023
0

Suspected Parliament arsonist Zandile Mafe will not face a criminal trial after he was declared unfit to stand trial on Monday, almost two years after he allegedly set fire to the National Assembly building.

Judge Nathan Erasmus ruled in the Western Cape High Court on Monday that alleged Parliament arsonist Zandile Mafe was not fit to stand trial and should be treated at a psychiatric facility.

Mafe allegedly set Parliament alight in the early hours of 2 January 2022. It is estimated that rebuilding it will cost R2-billion.   

Mafe has been in jail since his arrest in January 2022, shortly after which district surgeon Dr Zelda van Tonder declared that he was suffering from paranoid schizophrenia. He was charged with a variety of offences, including housebreaking with the intent to commit arson, terrorism and theft.

Handing down the judgment on Monday, Erasmus said he had based his finding on reports submitted by a panel at Fort England Psychiatric Hospital and Dr Naseema Cassimjee, a private psychiatrist appointed by Mafe’s legal team.

“I’m of the view that a finding that Mafe is not capable of understanding the proceedings so as to make a proper defence and therefore my finding is in concurrence with the experts that, as commonly known, is a finding of not fit to stand trial.

“My declaration is that Mafe is unfit, unable to follow court proceedings and to make a proper defence and therefore he is unfit to stand trial,” Erasmus said.

Read more in Daily Maverick: Alleged Parliament arsonist Mafe ‘unable to follow court proceedings’ or conduct ‘proper defence’

According to Cassimjee’s report, Mafe had his first violent psychiatric incident when he was 15. She found that he had schizophrenia and that at the time of the alleged offence, he was unable to recognise the wrongfulness of his actions. 

Read more in Daily Maverick: ‘My job was to burn down Parliament,’ Mafe testifies, claiming he’s fit to stand trial

While Erasmus issued an order declaring Mafe a mental health patient, State prosecutor Mervyn Menigo said no beds were immediately available at Valkenberg Hospital. Mafe will be held in the hospital section of Pollsmoor Prison until a bed becomes available at Valkenberg.

Defence objected to expert assessment

Mafe’s counsel, Dali Mpofu, had objected to the Fort England Psychiatric  Hospital’s assessment, which had found Mafe was unfit to stand trial. He claimed he didn’t have time to consult on the panel’s report, led by Dr Thupana Seshoka, and questioned its level of detail.

However, the defence’s own assessment, provided by Cassimjee, also concluded that Mafe was not fit to stand trial.

“[The] Cassmjee report was no different to that of the panel appointed by the court,” Erasmus explained.

“Dr Seshoka was called to give evidence and cross-examined, and both the State and defence could have called any of the other witnesses on the panel. There was no such request made,” he said.

“Seshoka and his team have vast experience in this field. He was cross-examined extensively and nowhere could I find there was any reason to doubt his credibility or reliability.

“Although it is not corroboration, it was therefore not unsurprising that a private psychiatrist appointed by the Mafe legal team came to the same conclusions,” Erasmus said.

The judge said he “attempted to listen tentatively” during Mafe’s testimony. 

“Sometimes I wasn’t sure whether he was on point and the other times it was as clear as crystal. But I’m not going to draw any inference,” Erasmus said.

Mpofu argued that Mafe was fit to stand trial and said that his client would appeal against the decision. DM

Gallery

Comments - Please in order to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

Holiday homes demolished as coastal erosion claims beachfront, and more from around the world
Maverick Life

Holiday homes demolished as coastal erosion claims beachfront, and more from around the world
After the Bell: SA miners are by no means earning the ‘slave wages’ asserted by Amcu’s Mathunjwa
Business Maverick

After the Bell: SA miners are by no means earning the ‘slave wages’ asserted by Amcu’s Mathunjwa
Bard of the streets Kendrick Lamar hits South Africa for one concert
Maverick News

Bard of the streets Kendrick Lamar hits South Africa for one concert
Cape Town crimefighter Lulama Dinginto shot dead in her Gugulethu home
Maverick News

Cape Town crimefighter Lulama Dinginto shot dead in her Gugulethu home
The new Tesla Cybertruck is super-fast and bullet-proof – but who is it for? An expert analyses the design
Maverick Life

The new Tesla Cybertruck is super-fast and bullet-proof – but who is it for? An expert analyses the design

TOP READS IN SECTION

Gangstas’ Paradise - how the 'bullet rule' of gangsters is strangling the life out of SA’s Mother City
DM168

Gangstas’ Paradise – how the 'bullet rule' of gangsters is strangling the life out of SA’s Mother City
Roger Jardine: ‘We have to fix the balance sheets of SA Inc,’ says Change Starts Now presidential hopeful
Maverick News

Roger Jardine: ‘We have to fix the balance sheets of SA Inc,’ says Change Starts Now presidential hopeful
Zondo lawyers say Gupta kingpin Salim Essa’s review bid may end up costing as much as R10m
Maverick News

Zondo lawyers say Gupta kingpin Salim Essa’s review bid may end up costing as much as R10m
Slew of dubious legislation being rushed through Parliament is ‘electioneering at its worst’ - legal expert
Maverick News

Slew of dubious legislation being rushed through Parliament is ‘electioneering at its worst’ – legal expert
Bard of the streets Kendrick Lamar hits South Africa for one concert
Maverick News

Bard of the streets Kendrick Lamar hits South Africa for one concert

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Sign up for free or sign in to continue reading.

Unlike our competitors, we don’t force you to pay to read the news but we do need your email address to make your experience better.


FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish signing up with us:

Please enter your password or get a sign in link if you’ve forgotten

Open Sesame! Thanks for signing up.

You’ll miss it when it’s gone...

It’s hard to imagine South Africa without journalism. Then again, it was unthinkable that we would be without electricity as much as we are. Daily Maverick is free to read. We don’t have a paywall because we believe that everyone, regardless of their financial status, should be able to access the news. Which gives our journalism a greater chance of broader impact on society.

If you agree that our work makes South Africa a better place (and want to see us keep doing it) then please consider joining Maverick Insider and supporting our journalism.

You choose the amount and you can cancel at any time.

JOIN THE CAUSE
Lightbulb
MavericKids vol 3

How can a child learn to read if they don't have a book?

81% of South African children aged 10 can't read for meaning. You can help by pre-ordering a copy of MavericKids.

For every copy sold we will donate a copy to Gift of The Givers for children in need of reading support.

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.8% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.2% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.2% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country.

Be part of that 0.2%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options