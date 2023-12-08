David Teeger during the South Africa U19 men’s national cricket team profile shoot at CSA Centre of Excellence on 28 June 2023 in Pretoria, South Africa. (Photo: Waldo Swiegers / Gallo Images)

Cricket South Africa (CSA) today announced the 15-player squad that will represent South Africa at the ICC under-19 Men’s World Cup 2024 to be held in South Africa across January and February.

The South Africa Under-19s will be captained by Lions batter David Teeger, who recently endured an inquiry by CSA regarding comments made concerning Israeli soldiers.

Teeger was cleared of any wrongdoing by advocate Wim Trengove SC on Wednesday.

The inquiry — initiated by CSA following a widely spread statement by the Palestine Solidarity Alliance, who initially flagged Teeger’s comments made at the Absa Jewish Achiever Awards on 22 October — found that Teeger’s comments did not amount to hate speech or a breach of the CSA code of conduct.

“The Constitutional Court has made the point that the right to freedom of expression does not protect hate speech, but emphasised that the expression of unpopular or even offensive beliefs does not constitute hate speech,” Trengrove wrote in a 44-page adjudicator’s determination.

CSA chief executive Pholetsi Moseki claimed, in a statement to the inquiry, that Teeger’s comments undermine the CSA’s aim of promoting inclusivity and diversity in cricket for the following reasons.

Despite setting up the inquiry which sought to find out if Teeger had breached CSA constitution and voicing clear condemnation of Teeger’s comments, CSA have shown strength of character to allow the 18-year-old to continue as captain of the junior side.

Teeger was announced as captain of the provisional under-19 World Cup squad on 10 November. CSA could easily have stripped the captaincy away from him but have backed the batter despite the differences of opinion on the controversial matter.

“CSA has now received, considered, and accepted the Trengove Report which finds that Mr Teeger did not breach the CSA or Gauteng Lions codes of conduct,” CSA said in a statement.

“CSA is grateful to all parties for co-operating in dealing with the matter with urgency and in good faith. We are indebted to Advocate Trengove for providing his report ahead of schedule.

“CSA considers the matter as now being closed and will make no further comment.”

Exciting crop

Malibongwe Maketa, who led the senior side for a Test tour in Australia at the end of last year, will coach the under-19 team.

Some of the players that have been selected have seen their profiles rise in the past few months include Lions trio Kwena Maphaka, Lhuan-dre Pretorius and Richard Seletswane.

The hosts are pooled with England, Scotland and the West Indies in Group B.

As part of their preparations, Maketa’s side will travel to Durban today for a week-long camp where they will enjoy some game time through two practice matches against Zimbabwe U19s on 9 and 11 December at the Chatsworth Oval in Pietermaritzburg.

These matches will be followed by a practice match against KwaZulu-Natal U19s on 13 December at the same venue.

“I extend my congratulations to each player who has secured a spot in the World Cup squad; their inclusion is well-deserved,” SA U19s Convenor of Selectors Patrick Moroney said.

“This group of young cricketers has demonstrated exceptional abilities and potential. We have full confidence in their capabilities and are excited to see them compete at the highest level, especially with the added pride of playing in front of a home crowd.

“We had initially selected three spinners in the provisional 18-player squad in anticipation of the sub-continent conditions in Sri Lanka. But with the tournament now taking in South Africa and the change in conditions, we have named two specialist spinners and extra cover within our fast bowling group.

CSA Director of Cricket, Enoch Nkwe, added: “After months of hard work we are pleased to see such a well-rounded squad that will represent South Africa at the World Cup.

“The quality of this group shows the amount of work that is going on behind the scenes through the CSA pipeline and I have no doubt they will do us proud next year.” DM

SA U19s Men’s Squad – ICC U19 Men’s World Cup 2024

David Teeger (captain, Lions), Esosa Aihevba (Lions), Juan James (Western Province), Martin Khumalo (Easterns), Kwena Maphaka (Lions), Dewan Marias (Easterns), Riley Norton (Boland), Nqobani Mokoena (KwaZulu-Natal Coastal), Romashan Pillay (KwaZula-Natal Coastal), Sipho Potsane (Lions), Lhuan-dre Pretorius (Lions), Richard Seletswane (Lions), Oliver Whitehead (Western Province), Steve Stolk (Titans), and Ntando Zuma (KwaZulu-Natal Inland).