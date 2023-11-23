ANC branches have afforded little participation in the selection process for parliamentary and provincial legislature candidates. (Photo: Gallo Images/Luba Lesolle)

In a special sitting held virtually on Wednesday evening, the ANC’s top brass discussed the progress made in nominating candidates who will represent the party in Parliament and Provincial Legislatures.

The presentation by the Electoral Commission’s Chief Livhuwani Matsila painted a picture of deep reluctance by branch members to participate in the process.

The main sentiment was that the dwindling interest at branch level is symbolic of the state of the party — and might have a bearing on their performance at the 2024 polls.

This is especially concerning because ANC branches are the party’s base and vital for foot soldiers who will usually campaign in communities in all corners of the country and even areas where the top brass will not reach.

The party has so far not been able to attract as many branches to participate in the selection process compared to the 55th national conference of the party last December.

Daily Maverick understands that NEC members flagged the low attendance by branches as it was reported that participation stands at less than 60%. On the initial deadline of 18 September only 46% of branches had been successfully concluded which led the party to extending the deadline to the 2nd October. However the deadline was moved even further to allow branches to conclude the selection process.

This is considerably lower than the party’s verification report presented at the national conference in December 2022, when the ANC KwaZulu-Natal had 94% branches which qualified, 76% by the ANC Free State while the Western Cape stood at 88%. The total percentage for all branches was 89%.

In a report seen by Daily Maverick, the ANC’s National Working Committee (NWC) laments the poor performance of branches in three provinces including KwaZulu-Natal which has the largest membership within the party.

This is also the case for the Free State and Western Cape which has over the years become the DA’s stronghold.

In the minutes of the party’s NWC meeting, they not only raise concerns but want these provinces to account for the low turnout by branches.

A suggestion was put forward for the Provincial Executive Committees (PECs) in KwaZulu-Natal, Free State and Western Cape to each develop and present a turnaround strategy with detailed plans and timeframes to improve the functionality of branches.

NEC deployees are then recommended to oversee the process of strengthening the branches that failed to hold branch general meetings and nominate candidates in this process.

Branch participation of the North West, Gauteng and Eastern Cape was not as disappointing but the NWC still believes that these provinces also have to undergo some kind of revival.

Elsewhere, candidate nominations in Limpopo, Mpumalanga and Northern Cape were deemed to have been largely successful and exemplary.

The party has to nominate up to 200 candidates for Parliament. Nine provincial legislature ANC lists a minimum of 30 and a maximum of 80 candidates. The ANC Constitution guarantees its President, Cyril Ramaphosa the candidacy for President of the country. DM