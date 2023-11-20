Maverick Citizen

CAMPUS CRIME PROBE

University of Fort Hare’s head of investigations arrested for murder and attempted murder

University of Fort Hare’s head of investigations arrested for murder and attempted murder
From left: (Photo: Shelley Christians) | Isaac Plaatjies, the University of Fort Hare’s director of investigations and vetting services. (Photo: X.com) | (Photo: Gallo Images / Roger Sedres) | Fort Hare University. (Photo: Abongile Ndevu)
By Estelle Ellis
20 Nov 2023
0

A police task team investigating murder and attempted murder cases involving the University of Fort Hare has arrested the university’s head of investigations and vetting services. He is the 10th suspect allegedly connected to assassinations at the institution.

The SA Police Service national task team responsible for investigating those behind murder and attempted murder cases at the University of Fort Hare on Monday arrested the university’s director of investigations and vetting services.

Isaac Plaatjies made a brief appearance in the Alice Magistrates’ Court on Monday and will appear again on Tuesday when his case will be added to those of nine others who have been arrested in recent months.

The accused are linked to a series of assassinations and attempted assassinations on campus preceding and following a Special Investigating Unit probe into the abuse of state money, fake degrees and corruption.

Those who were arrested in April are:

  • Bongani Peter, Chief Operating Transport Officer: Fort Hare University.
  • Wanini Khuza, retired supervisor of drivers at the University of Fort Hare’s East London campus.
  • Sicelo Mbulawa, former SRC member and businessman who also provides services at the University of Fort Hare.
  • Mthobisi Khanyile, a person with a criminal past hailing from KwaZulu-Natal where, according to the police, he “specialised in taking stolen vehicles across the border”.
  • Mthobisi Dlamini, described by police spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe as a “habitual housebreaker” with more than 15 housebreaking and theft cases on his record, and who was operating in KwaZulu-Natal, mainly around Berea, Mayville and Morningside.

The bail applications of all five accused were denied. Mbulawa appealed against the ruling and was granted R75,000 bail by the Eastern Cape High Court sitting in Makhanda.

Read more in Daily Maverick: ‘The vultures are out’ — Prof Jonathan Jansen highlights corruption and looting at SA universities

In July 2023, a police officer attached to the Madeira SAPS Detection Services in Mthatha, Constable Lindokuhle Manjati, was arrested and charged in the same matter.

In August, Zimele Chiliza, a taxi boss in KwaZulu-Natal, and Pelisa Nkonyeni, the wife of a police officer, were arrested. Nkonyeni is an attorney.

In September, Thamsanqa Mrwetyana was tracked down and arrested in KwaZulu-Natal.

Isaac Plaatjies is the tenth accused.

The accused will appear in the Alice Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, 21 November.

Mathe said Deputy Police Minister Cassel Mathale and National Police Commissioner Fannie Masemola will attend the proceedings.

“The task team cannot rule out the possibility of effecting more arrests as investigations are continuing,” she added.

The accused will face charges of murdering Mboneli Vesele, the bodyguard of University of Fort Hare Vice-Chancellor Sakhela Buhlungu, and fleet manager Petrus Roets.

Vesele was gunned down in January 2022 and Roets died in a hail of bullets in May 2022.

Read more in Daily Maverick: We condemn the assassination attempt on the Vice-Chancellor of the University Of Fort Hare

Read more in Daily Maverick: Be part of the renewal of Fort Hare: A clarion call to students, staff and alumni

The accused also face four counts of attempted murder, three of unlawful possession of firearms, unlawful possession of ammunition, fraud, kidnapping and two counts of recklessly discharging a firearm.

University spokesperson JP Roodt confirmed that Plaatjies was the institution’s director of investigations and vetting services.

“He was arrested and taken into police custody on Friday, 17 November 2023, in East London,” said Roodt.

Read more in Daily Maverick: SIU considers new options in Fort Hare probe after Oscar Mabuyane secures interdict

Read more in Daily Maverick: Eastern Cape premier Oscar Mabuyane wins interdict forcing SIU to back down, pending judicial review

Roodt added: “Plaatjies appears as accused number 10 in the state’s case into the University of Fort Hare staff murders. The employee appeared today in the Alice Magistrates’ Court, and the University further understands the bail application hearing will be in a week.

“The matter is sub judice or before the courts, and the institution does not wish to respond prematurely without having insight into the charges. The national task team appointed by Minister Bheki Cele is responsible for carrying out their work in relation to investigations of the murder of Fort Hare staff members, and the legal proceedings must take their course.” DM

Gallery

Comments - Please in order to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

Pro-Palestinian group’s threatened protest forces Woolies to withdraw its popular Israeli pearl couscous
World

Pro-Palestinian group’s threatened protest forces Woolies to withdraw its popular Israeli pearl couscous
Former Bok lock and class of 1995 alumnus Hannes Strydom dies in tragic car accident
Maverick News

Former Bok lock and class of 1995 alumnus Hannes Strydom dies in tragic car accident
SA rugby might be a victim of the Boks’ success
DM168

SA rugby might be a victim of the Boks’ success
Bavuma remains defiant over selection and won’t be stepping down as Proteas captain
Maverick News

Bavuma remains defiant over selection and won’t be stepping down as Proteas captain
New DA Western Cape leader Tertuis Simmers sets bar high, targets 60% electoral support
DM168

New DA Western Cape leader Tertuis Simmers sets bar high, targets 60% electoral support

TOP READS IN SECTION

July '21 unrest — 65 in dock facing terrorism and other charges linked to deadly violence
Maverick News

July '21 unrest — 65 in dock facing terrorism and other charges linked to deadly violence
New DA Western Cape leader Tertuis Simmers sets bar high, targets 60% electoral support
DM168

New DA Western Cape leader Tertuis Simmers sets bar high, targets 60% electoral support
The Last Shark — documentary starkly illustrates decline of great whites in SA waters
Maverick News

The Last Shark — documentary starkly illustrates decline of great whites in SA waters
Former Bok lock and class of 1995 alumnus Hannes Strydom dies in tragic car accident
Maverick News

Former Bok lock and class of 1995 alumnus Hannes Strydom dies in tragic car accident
Suspected activist murder mastermind dies while in police custody
Maverick News

Suspected activist murder mastermind dies while in police custody

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

Free Forever

Register for free to continue reading.

We publish 100s of articles per week, all of them free. By registering, you’ll read what you want to read.


FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish signing up with us:

Please enter your password or get a sign in link if you’ve forgotten

Open Sesame! Thanks for signing up.

[%% img-description %%]

Enhancing Access: Court-Ordered Copyright Act Changes for the Blind and Visually Impaired

Hosted by Zukiswa Pikoli in conversation with Dr Sanya Samtani and Marcus Low. Join the free live webinar on Wed 22 Nov at 12pm, as they discuss the Copyright Act and its implications for the visually impaired.

Massive Maverick Year End Sale Banner

Massive Maverick Year End Sale now on!

left to get 20-60% of EVERYTHING in store in the Daily Maverick Shop .

Grab books, merch, games for yourself or your Secret Santa.

Maverick Citizen has got you covered.

In need of some good news? Maverick Citizen has got you covered.

South African citizens throughout the country are standing up for human rights. Stay informed, connected and inspired by our weekly FREE Maverick Citizen newsletter.

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.8% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.2% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.2% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country.

Be part of that 0.2%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options