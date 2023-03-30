South Africa

DAILY MAVERICK WEBINAR

‘The vultures are out’ — Prof Jonathan Jansen highlights corruption and looting at SA universities

‘The vultures are out’ — Prof Jonathan Jansen highlights corruption and looting at SA universities
Professor Jonathan Jansen. (Photo: Gallo Images / Sunday Times / Simon Mathebula) | Daily Maverick journalist Rebecca Davis. (Photo: Leila Dougan)
By Victoria O’Regan
30 Mar 2023
0

South Africans have become used to the corruption that has brought a growing number of state-owned enterprises to their knees. But do we pay enough attention to corruption at our universities?

We may not think of institutions of higher learning as state-owned enterprises, but the 26 public universities in South Africa receive a total state budget of billions of rands annually — a mouth-watering invitation for vultures who indulge in a feeding frenzy, says author and professor of education at Stellenbosch University, Jonathan Jansen. 

“If you invest billions of rands every single year in 26 public universities, the vultures are going to be out — inside and outside the university — to lay their hands on it, in the same way they would do that for any other public entity.”

Jansen was speaking during a Daily Maverick webinar on Thursday, where he joined senior journalist Rebecca Davis to discuss his new book, Corrupted: A study of chronic dysfunction in South African universities

Before reading Jansen’s book — which Davis described as “jaw-dropping”, saying she couldn’t recall a time when she was more shocked by a work of South African non-fiction — it’s difficult to understand just how varied the potential for corruption can be at these universities. 

The institutional dysfunction and chronic corruption at many universities, particularly previously disadvantaged universities, which Jansen explores in his book, hardly ever rise to the public eye, said Davis.  

One of the reasons for this, Jansen thinks, is because we tend to look at universities differently from how we look at municipalities or state-owned enterprises — we expect them to be better and decent in their delivery of education.

However, while writing his book, he realised, “Our assumptions about universities being exceptional in that regard, are completely wrong.”

At several universities, such as the University of South Africa (Unisa), the wholesale theft and looting of, for example, funds allocated for critical infrastructure or information technology (IT), is happening at “an industrial scale”, said Jansen.

“I knew there was corruption … I didn’t know it was at this level.”

Competition for resources

In his book, Jansen maintains that apartheid is not a sufficient explanation for the levels of dysfunctionality at these universities, because there are former “non-white” institutions that have bucked the trend, like the University of the Western Cape. 

But he says what might be an explanation for the chronic dysfunction is the intense competition for scarce resources — which he found to be a common thread at many unstable institutions. “This seems particularly an issue at well-resourced university campuses in resource-deprived areas,” commented Davis. 

“I still like the idea of the university in the township — to put it bluntly. At the same time, make no mistake, where there is a lot of impoverishment, the university will be seen as a place to access resources — legally or otherwise,” said Jansen.

One example Jansen gave was the University of Fort Hare, where taxi drivers in the area threatened violence if they weren’t allowed to be the designated transportation service for university students.  

(Dys)functional councils

One of the key takeaways from the final chapter of Jansen’s book, Davis said, is the idea that the more dysfunctional a university council is – the less qualified its members are – the less hope there is for the functional running of the institution.

“The council is the highest governing structure in the university – it’s like the board of trustees of a foundation. This is the group that makes the high-level decisions for the university,” explained Jansen. 

Jansen said that part of addressing the dysfunction and corruption at universities lies in depoliticising university councils and appointing “professionals with integrity”, who can govern and understand the limits of their roles in councils.

“Part of what we need to do in reconstituting councils is make them much smaller, [and] make them predominantly professional people. I’m not saying you shouldn’t have political representation, but when you overpoliticise the council — you’re dead in the water,” he said. DM

Corrupted: A study of chronic dysfunction in South African universities is available at the Daily Maverick Shop where Maverick Insiders can use their coupon for a 10% discount.

Subscribe to the Daily Maverick webinar newsletter and keep updated about our upcoming conversations: https://email.touchbasepro.com/h/d/38911C881454EE15

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

Mbeki lashes ANC's block on parliamentary probes into Phala Phala and De Ruyter’s Eskom cartel claims
Maverick News

Mbeki lashes ANC's block on parliamentary probes into Phala Phala and De Ruyter’s Eskom cartel claims
Govt ‘embarrassed’ by Thabo Bester escape as control of Mangaung prison taken from G4S clutches
Maverick News

Govt ‘embarrassed’ by Thabo Bester escape as control of Mangaung prison taken from G4S clutches
Home Affairs’ last-minute move extends concession for 56,000 foreign residents until end of the year
Maverick News

Home Affairs’ last-minute move extends concession for 56,000 foreign residents until end of the year
Thabo Bester and Dr Nandipha Magudumana made millions from construction company
Maverick News

Thabo Bester and Dr Nandipha Magudumana made millions from construction company
Chaos at Mall of Africa as scores of black-clad teenagers run wild
Maverick News

Chaos at Mall of Africa as scores of black-clad teenagers run wild

TOP READS IN SECTION

Thabo Bester and Dr Nandipha Magudumana made millions from construction company
Maverick News

Thabo Bester and Dr Nandipha Magudumana made millions from construction company
Home Affairs’ last-minute move extends concession for 56,000 foreign residents until end of the year
Maverick News

Home Affairs’ last-minute move extends concession for 56,000 foreign residents until end of the year
SARS ‘rogue unit’ – Mkhwebane and Mpofu flog bones of a long-dead horse at hearing
Maverick News

SARS ‘rogue unit’ – Mkhwebane and Mpofu flog bones of a long-dead horse at hearing
ANC leadership’s ‘outrage’ over Thabo Bester escape seems a tad manufactured
Maverick News

ANC leadership’s ‘outrage’ over Thabo Bester escape seems a tad manufactured
How the DA’s Cilliers Brink was elected as the City of Tshwane’s executive mayor
Maverick News

How the DA’s Cilliers Brink was elected as the City of Tshwane’s executive mayor

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Register for free or log in to continue reading.

Unlike our competitors, we don't force you to pay to read the news, but we do need your email address to make your experience better.


FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish up registering with us:

Please enter your password or get a login link if you’ve forgotten


Open Sesame! Thanks for registering.

You’ll miss it when it’s gone...

It’s hard to imagine South Africa without journalism. Then again, it was unthinkable that we would be without electricity as much as we are. Daily Maverick is free to read. We don’t have a paywall because we believe that everyone, regardless of their financial status, should be able to access the news. Which gives our journalism a greater chance of broader impact on society.

If you agree that our work makes South Africa a better place (and want to see us keep doing it) then please consider joining Maverick Insider and supporting our journalism.

You choose the amount and you can cancel at any time.

JOIN THE CAUSE
Lightbulb

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.8% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.2% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.2% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country.

Be part of that 0.2%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
First Thing, Daily Maverick\\\'s flagship newsletter

Sign up to the best newsletter in the world.*
Free and delivered to your inbox first thing.
*WAN-IFRA Best Newsletter worldwide award winner.