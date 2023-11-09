Defend Truth

PROVINCIAL POLITICS

Bonginkosi Madikizela and Tertuis Simmers to contest for DA leadership at Western Cape congress

Bonginkosi Madikizela and Tertuis Simmers to contest for DA leadership at Western Cape congress
Illustrative image: DA Western Cape leadership rivals Bonginkosi Madikizela (left) and Tertuis Simmers. (Photos: Gallo Images / Misha Jordaan | Aisha Abdool Karim)
By Velani Ludidi
09 Nov 2023
0

Bonginkosi Madikizela and Tertuis Simmers are vying to become the DA’s Western Cape leader in what is expected to be a close race at the party’s provincial congress this weekend.

After a turbulent term, which involved changing leaders twice, the DA in the Western Cape is set to convene a provincial congress and elect new leadership on Saturday, 11 November.

Electoral support for the party in the province declined slightly in the previous provincial elections after the DA won 55.45% in 2019, down from 59.38% in 2014.

The emergence of parties like the Patriotic Alliance, Good party, National Coloured Congress and other small parties in the rural areas poses a threat to the DA’s plan to retain the province with a majority in the 2024 elections.

While the ANC has remained the official opposition in the Western Cape Legislature since the DA took office in 2009, its electoral support dropped to just 28.63% in 2019 compared with 32.89% in 2014. 

The theme for the DA’s provincial congress this year is “The Western Cape Works” and it will celebrate the successes the province has achieved under the DA, which are likely to form a key part of its election campaigns nationally and in highly contested provinces such as Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal.

Presiding officer Desiree van der Walt cited some of those successes: “From having the lowest unemployment rate in the country to implementing the very effective Provincial Safety Plan, to fighting load shedding.”

More than 1,000 delegates are expected to form part of the congress that will elect new provincial leaders to take the party into the 2024 provincial elections.

The party’s previous provincial leader, Bonginkosi Madikizela, who was first elected in 2017 and reelected in 2020, stepped down in April 2021 after a Daily Maverick investigation found he had lied about having a BCom degree.

The deputy provincial leader at the time, Albert Fritz, took the reins from Madikizela, but stepped down in January 2022 after allegations of sexual misconduct.

The party then elected Tertuis Simmers, who serves as the Western Cape infrastructure MEC, to serve as interim provincial leader with JP Smith as his deputy.

Madikizela vs Simmers

Madikizela and Simmers are now up against each other in the provincial leadership race. This promises to be closely contested. Madikizela is still favoured by most senior councillors in the City of Cape Town, despite his qualification scandal and time away from politics.

Read more in Daily Maverick: Bonginkosi Madikizela resurfaces aiming to make the grade as Western Cape provincial leader

Premier Alan Winde offered to hire Madikizela as his special adviser a year after he resigned as provincial leader and MEC for Transport and Public Works. He ended up not taking the post after facing a backlash from opposition parties who said he was not qualified to earn a level four salary. 

Speaking to Daily Maverick about the upcoming congress, Madikizela said the party was preparing for a watershed moment in 2024, an opportunity for the DA to govern nationally.

“We need experienced leaders who understand the political dynamics of our country and relate to their plight.” 

He said his offer to the delegates in the upcoming congress was servant leadership that had been with people on the ground, delivering services.

He described himself as “an informed leader about our political dynamics in our province and the country. A humble leader who treats people with respect and believes in engaging instead of instructing people. A leader who appeals to all electorates in order to grow the party in all corners of the province.” 

Simmers, who has been in the hot seat for 22 months, boasts the support of party deputy federal chairperson JP Smith and some provincial MECs. He was criticised recently after it was revealed that he owned two properties yet lived nearby in an estate where the state paid his rent.

Read more in Daily Maverick: Western Cape MEC Tertuis Simmers denies impropriety in house perk row

He said that in the past 22 months under his interim leadership, the DA had put the basic strategic processes in place to ensure its target of electoral growth with an absolute majority in the 2024 provincial election.

“My vision, therefore, for the DA Western Cape is clearly contained in my manifesto as presented to our congress delegates: forward, stronger, together, which is scored on the fundamental basis of empowering every activist and branch, in all 408 wards, in order to take ownership of our party over the next decade.” 

The congress will also see Cape Town mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis elected unopposed as provincial deputy leader. Jaco Londt and Johannes Marais are also running unopposed for the provincial chairperson and provincial finance chairperson positions, respectively.

Delegates will also elect three provincial deputy chairpersons and four additional members. DM

Gallery

Comments - Please in order to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

Closure of baby savers in Gauteng will lead to more unsafe abandonments and deaths — experts
Maverick News

Closure of baby savers in Gauteng will lead to more unsafe abandonments and deaths — experts
In a blow to shareholder PIC, Iqbal Surve’s Independent Group retrenches a third of its staff
South Africa

In a blow to shareholder PIC, Iqbal Surve’s Independent Group retrenches a third of its staff
Four months’ leave no longer restricted to new mothers only
Maverick News

Four months’ leave no longer restricted to new mothers only
City of Cape Town taken to court over proposed road that threatens endangered toads
Maverick News

City of Cape Town taken to court over proposed road that threatens endangered toads
Plastic, plastic everywhere – decades of talking moves closer to global action
Maverick News

Plastic, plastic everywhere – decades of talking moves closer to global action

TOP READS IN SECTION

Money talks – what the SA Reserve Bank report had to say about the Phala Phala couch cash
Maverick News

Money talks – what the SA Reserve Bank report had to say about the Phala Phala couch cash
Transport minister and her VIP protection unit robbed on N3
Maverick News

Transport minister and her VIP protection unit robbed on N3
North West department head charged over R470m Brits Hospital tender
Maverick News

North West department head charged over R470m Brits Hospital tender
Visitors warned to be alert on Cape Town’s N2 ‘Hell Run’
Maverick News

Visitors warned to be alert on Cape Town’s N2 ‘Hell Run’
Closure of baby savers in Gauteng will lead to more unsafe abandonments and deaths — experts
Maverick News

Closure of baby savers in Gauteng will lead to more unsafe abandonments and deaths — experts

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Sign up for free or sign in to continue reading.

Unlike our competitors, we don’t force you to pay to read the news but we do need your email address to make your experience better.


FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish signing up with us:

Please enter your password or get a sign in link if you’ve forgotten

Open Sesame! Thanks for signing up.

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury. Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so. How often do you read us? Is our journalism worth R2.50 a day to you? Join our Maverick Insider membership programme from R75p/m.

If it is not for you, you can cancel anytime.

Join The Cause
Maverick Insider Logo

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.8% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.2% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.2% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country.

Be part of that 0.2%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
[%% img-description %%]

Navigate the new normal

Hear weekly from the biggest climate reporting division in Africa, reporting on stories that concern you, your future and your environment.

Direct to your inbox, free of charge.