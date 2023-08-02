Former MEC and DA Western Cape provincial leader Bonginkosi Madikizela has announced that he will be contesting to lead the DA in the province again at the upcoming provincial congress scheduled for November 11.

Madikizela, who was flanked by five other DA members and City of Cape Town councillors, made the announcement on Wednesday at Colosseum Luxury Hotel in Century City.

The members included Solomon Philander — SubCouncil Chair in Mitchells Plain 1, Anthony Benadie — Ward 4 Councillor, Elton Jansen — SubCouncil Chair in Mitchells Plain 2, Kyle Carls — City of Cape Town councillor and Sandile Booysen — City of Cape Town councillor.

BREAKING NEWS: Bonginkosi Madikizela has announced that he will be contesting for the DA’s provincial leader position during the party’s provincial congress scheduled for November pic.twitter.com/Q2b71KMFeK — Veve (@LudidiVelani) August 2, 2023

“The country is facing many challenges,” said Madikizela. “I don’t think as a politician I can rest or call it quits in the midst of the challenges we are facing in South Africa. We are at the tipping point so often we speak about saving South Africa in the past but I think 2024 presents such an opportunity… it is because of those reasons that I have accepted the call from many DA colleagues to avail myself to lead the province of the Western Cape again.”

Madikizela already has personalised banners with his face which he displayed during the briefing and indicated that his next task is to crisscross the province lobbying fellow DA members to consider him for the position.

He said he has been in talks with DA colleagues for a year and they agreed that the solutions that the country needs cannot come from a party that represents one section of the society.

Madikizela resigned as Western Cape DA provincial leader and as MEC for Transport and Public Works in 2021 after a Daily Maverick investigation found he had lied about having a BCom degree.

Madikizela was first elected as DA provincial leader in 2018 and was re-elected in November 2020.

When asked by Daily Maverick about the qualification scandal, he said he has moved on from that. “To me, that is in the past,” said Madikizela. “My reaction is a demonstration of a leader that believes in accountability and accountability comes with consequences.

“Consequence management is something that is missing in our politics and that is why you have a number of people who are still serving in key positions despite the fact that they were implicated in the Zondo Commission (of Inquiry into State Capture report).”

Madikizela believes he still has more value to add in saving South Africa to really deal with the issues of poverty, unemployment, inequality, landlessness and racial inequality.

Unlike other parties where a contestant has to meet a certain number of nominations, a contestant in the DA needs to be a member in good standing and be nominated by one person and another to second the nomination.

Madikizela returned to the spotlight again following his resignation when Premier Alan Winde attempted to appoint him as his advisor. The job would have seen Madikizela getting close to R2-million per annum and this caused an uproar as opposition parties argued that he did not possess the necessary qualifications for a Level IV compensation.

Madikizela said that the noise and pressure that followed the premier’s announcement was “too much” and led him to turn down the job.

Other candidates who are tipped to raise their hands for the position of provincial leader, include current leader Tertuis Simmers who replaced former DA member Albert Fritz.

Fritz stepped down as Western Cape DA leader amid a misconduct investigation.

Another hopeful contender is embattled City of Cape Town councillor Malusi Booi, although it is not yet clear if he will be eligible to stand for any position as he remains suspended by the party pending the finalisation of the investigation into his alleged conduct.

Due to his suspension from party activities, Booi could not attend the party’s congress in April where John Steenhuisen fended off Dr Mpho Phalatse to remain party leader.

MEC for Health and Wellness Dr Nomafrench Mbombo is tipped to go up against Deputy Federal Chairperson JP Smith for the provincial deputy leader position.

Asked to respond on Madikizela’s plan, DA national spokesperson Solly Malatsi said the party was yet to appoint a presiding officer for the election process, and thus no comment was forthcoming.

Jaco Londt, the current provincial chairperson, is expected to avail himself again for the position.

In a week’s time, the DA in Gauteng will convene its provincial congress where Solly Msimanga and Nkhumeleni Ramulifho will be vying to become provincial leader. Gauteng is the DA’s largest province with more than 1,100 delegates. DM