Defend Truth

OBITUARY

District Six Museum co-founder Noor Ebrahim remembered as a ‘powerful, charismatic storyteller’

District Six Museum co-founder Noor Ebrahim remembered as a ‘powerful, charismatic storyteller’
Noor Ebrahim, co-founder of the District Six Museum. (Photo: X, formerly Twitter @CapeTownSquad)
By Suné Payne
07 Nov 2023
0

An educator and storyteller is how District Six Museum co-founder and author Mogamat Noor Ebrahim is being described following his death.

Mogamat Noor Ebrahim, a co-founder of the District Six Museum in Cape Town, has been described as a “powerful, charismatic storyteller” following his death at the weekend. He was also an author and education officer at the museum, until his retirement in 2022. 

“His personal story enabled young and old to understand the devastating impact of the Group Areas Act – his dedication and commitment to telling this story has contributed to the success of the museum, enriching many lives,” said Chrischene Julius, the museum’s collections manager. 

Ebrahim died at the age of 79 and was buried according to Muslim rites on Saturday. He was born and lived in Caledon Street, District Six, until his family was forcibly removed to Athlone in 1974 under the Group Areas Act. 

His son, Isgaak Ebrahim, told Daily Maverick that his father died peacefully. “My dad was an amazing man who loved us unconditionally and was focused on improving the life of his family till the end,” he said, adding: “He dedicated his life to bringing awareness and telling the story of District Six, and leaves a wonderful legacy.” 

His father “always had the best interests of his family at heart”. Even when it came to his funeral he had wanted convenience for his family. He had wished to be buried in Mowbray instead of Athlone, where most of his family are buried. This was for the family’s convenience, said Ebrahim. 

Noor Ebrahim

Noor Ebrahim at the District Six Museum on 23 June 2011. (Photo: Gallo Images / Foto24 / Michael Hammond)

Sharing stories

In the mid-1970s, Noor Ebrahim had started taking pictures and documenting the destruction of District Six. “He shared these images through calendars and postcards and they became popular keepsakes – eventually becoming part of the museum’s exhibitions when we found a home in the Methodist Church in Buitenkant Street,” said Julius. 

“Noor was one of the founding members of the museum and was with us as a volunteer since 1992, two years before the museum officially opened in 1994,” she said. 

For 30 years, while working at the museum, Ebrahim recorded people’s stories, helped build a community around the museum and continued to share his personal story. He retired in September 2022. 

Ebrahim’s book, Noor’s Story: My Life in District Six, is sold in the museum and through online retailers such as Amazon and Goodreads. Julius described the book as a “poignant recollection of the deep family histories and community connections that were lost with the destruction of the area”. 

Noor Ebrahim’s death follows that of another former District Six resident. In August, ballet dancer Johaar Mosaval died at the age of 95. He was South Africa’s first black principal dancer at England’s Royal Ballet. DM

Gallery

Comments - Please in order to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

‘My job was to burn down Parliament,’ Mafe testifies, claiming he’s fit to stand trial
Maverick News

‘My job was to burn down Parliament,’ Mafe testifies, claiming he’s fit to stand trial
Understanding the history of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict in 5 charts
Maverick News

Understanding the history of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict in 5 charts
Two suspects arrested for alleged role in 2020 burglary at Ramaphosa’s Phala Phala farm to appear in court
Maverick News

Two suspects arrested for alleged role in 2020 burglary at Ramaphosa’s Phala Phala farm to appear in court
Treasury adopts a new approach to rein in bloated public servants' wage bill
Maverick News

Treasury adopts a new approach to rein in bloated public servants' wage bill
SA recalls diplomats in Tel Aviv over ‘untenable’ situation with Israeli ambassador
Maverick News

SA recalls diplomats in Tel Aviv over ‘untenable’ situation with Israeli ambassador

TOP READS IN SECTION

Treasury adopts a new approach to rein in bloated public servants' wage bill
Maverick News

Treasury adopts a new approach to rein in bloated public servants' wage bill
‘My job was to burn down Parliament,’ Mafe testifies, claiming he’s fit to stand trial
Maverick News

‘My job was to burn down Parliament,’ Mafe testifies, claiming he’s fit to stand trial
SA recalls diplomats in Tel Aviv over ‘untenable’ situation with Israeli ambassador
Maverick News

SA recalls diplomats in Tel Aviv over ‘untenable’ situation with Israeli ambassador
Understanding the history of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict in 5 charts
Maverick News

Understanding the history of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict in 5 charts
Fractious ANC Gauteng on a go-slow to cut ties with EFF after poll support rises for Red Berets
Maverick News

Fractious ANC Gauteng on a go-slow to cut ties with EFF after poll support rises for Red Berets

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Sign up for free or sign in to continue reading.

Unlike our competitors, we don’t force you to pay to read the news but we do need your email address to make your experience better.


FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish signing up with us:

Please enter your password or get a sign in link if you’ve forgotten

Open Sesame! Thanks for signing up.

A Week's Worth of Coffee to Keep Daily Maverick Alive

Think of us in terms of your daily cappuccino from your favourite coffee shop. It costs around R35. That’s R1,050 per month on frothy milk.

Don’t get us wrong, we’re almost exclusively fuelled by coffee, but we can't survive on hope and our own determination. Our country is going to be considerably worse off if we don’t have a strong, sustainable news media. If you’re rejigging your budgets, and it comes to choosing between frothy milk and Daily Maverick, we hope you might reconsider that cappuccino.

We need your help. And we’re not ashamed to ask for it.

Join The Cause
Insider Logo

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.8% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.2% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.2% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country.

Be part of that 0.2%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
[%% img-description %%]

Navigate the new normal

Hear weekly from the biggest climate reporting division in Africa, reporting on stories that concern you, your future and your environment.

Direct to your inbox, free of charge.