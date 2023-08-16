South Africa

JOHAAR MOSAVAL (1928-2023)

South Africa’s first Royal Ballet principal dancer Johaar Mosaval dies

Dr Johaar Mosaval. (Photos: Facebook / Photo: Gallo Images / Die Burger / Jaco Marais)
By Suné Payne
16 Aug 2023
Johaar Mosaval has passed away. Born in Cape Town’s District Six, he was South Africa’s first black principal dancer at England’s Royal Ballet. Mosaval performed on international stages before returning to South Africa to teach and mentor the next generation of dancers.

Ballet dancer Johaar Mosaval, 95, died in the early hours of Wednesday 16 August, his representative confirmed. He was the first black South African dancer to become a senior principal at the Royal Ballet in the UK. 

Mosaval’s family issued a death notice, along with a notice for his funeral, which will take place in Cape Town. 

Mosaval was born on 8 January 1928 in District Six. He was the eldest of 10 children. His mother was a seamstress, and his father came from a family of builders and ballroom dancers. His family lived opposite the Seven Steps, a famous cafe that has been immortalised in the arts.

Read in Daily Maverick: Celebrating the life of ballet star Johaar Mosaval at 90

In the late 1940s, Mosaval studied at Sadler’s Wells Theatre Ballet School. 

Dr Johaar Mosaval is honoured with a special ballet, Dreaming Dance in District Six-The Johaar Mosaval Story at Opera House of the KunsteKaap Theatre Complex on 1 March, 2023 in Cape Town. Mosaval has performed in front of kings, presidents and prime ministers. (Photo: Gallo Images / Die Burger / Jaco Marais)

A giant in the ballet world

Mosaval was a giant in the world of ballet. He performed as a soloist all over the world, and shared the stage with dancers such as prima ballerinas Margot Fonteyn, Elaine Fifield and Doreen Wells. He danced Jasper Sir Arthur Sullivan’s Pineapple Poll ballet, which premiered in 1951 at Sadler’s Wells. He also played Bootface in The Lady and the Fool, and Puck in The Dream.

His last performance with the Royal Ballet was as the Blue Bird in Sleeping Beauty at the age of 48. 

He returned home in 1976 when apartheid was still rife. He started teaching dance in Mitchells Plain and Paarl.

In his later years, Mosaval stopped teaching, instead offering coaching and advice to a newer generation.

Johaar Mosaval plays Puck in The Dream. (Archive image courtesy of Johaar Mosaval)

In April 2019, Mosaval was awarded the Order of Ikhamanga in Gold in that year’s National Orders, which honours South Africans and foreigners who excelled or played a role in building a free and peaceful democratic South Africa, as well as improving the lives of South Africans. 

South African ballet dancer Johaar Mosaval. (Photo: Gallo Images / Die Burger)

According to the Presidency, Mosaval was handed the award for his “exceptional contribution to the performing arts, particularly ballet dancing”. 

On Wednesday, Artscape Theatre – which hosted ‘The Johaar Mosaval Story’ – in March 2023, said about his death: “… his message of hope, self-belief, perseverance, hard work, defying the odds, believing in his abilities and sharing his talent, is the legacy he has left behind for future generations”. The theatre described him as a “kind, beautiful soul”. 

Dr Johaar Mosaval is honoured with a special ballet, Dreaming Dance in District Six-The Johaar Mosaval Story in March 2023 in Cape Town.  (Photo: Gallo Images / Die Burger / Jaco Marais)

He will be buried on Wednesday afternoon according to Islamic burial rites. DM

