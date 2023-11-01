Ramaphosa officially appoints Kholeka Gcaleka as Public Protector

Wednesday, 1 November 2023 marked the start date of the country’s new Public Protector after President Cyril Ramaphosa officially appointed advocate Kholeka Gcaleka to the post for a nonrenewable seven-year term.

This follows her recommendation for the job by the National Assembly.

Gcaleka, a former Deputy Public Protector, took on the role of acting Public Protector in June 2022.

“The President wishes Advocate Gcaleka well in her position and trusts that she will serve the people of South Africa with honour and dedication,” a Presidency statement said.

Gcaleka received support in the National Assembly for her appointment from the ANC, IFP, AIC, NFP, Good party, and Al Jamah-ah. The official opposition, the DA, the EFF, UDM, PAC and Cope opposed her appointment.

Those who opposed Gcaleka’s appointment fear she will not be independent, especially after her Phala Phala report cleared Ramaphosa of wrongdoing over the handling of the theft of foreign currency at his farm in Limpopo.

She is also a former card-carrying member of the ANC Youth League and was an adviser to Malusi Gigaba when he was a minister, further adding to the opposition’s questions over her independence.

Gcaleka’s predecessor, Busisiwe Mkhwebane – who recently joined the EFF and was sworn in as an MP – will meet Gcaleka on the Justice and Correctional Services Portfolio Committee. Mkhwebane will be among the MPs who conduct oversight of the Office of the Public Protector.

Mkhwebwane became SA’s first public office-bearer to face an impeachment inquiry resulting in her removal from office after 318 of 400 MPs voted in favour of it, while 43 voted against and one MP abstained. DM