Defend Truth

NEWSFLASH

Ramaphosa officially appoints Kholeka Gcaleka as Public Protector

Ramaphosa officially appoints Kholeka Gcaleka as Public Protector
Newly appointed Public Protector Kholeka Gcaleka. (Photo: Gallo Images / Papi Morake)
By Velani Ludidi
01 Nov 2023
0

Kholeka Gcaleka has begun her role as the country’s Public Protector after President Cyril Ramaphosa formally announced her appointment.

Wednesday, 1 November 2023 marked the start date of the country’s new Public Protector after President Cyril Ramaphosa officially appointed advocate Kholeka Gcaleka to the post for a nonrenewable seven-year term.

This follows her recommendation for the job by the National Assembly.

Gcaleka, a former Deputy Public Protector, took on the role of acting Public Protector in June 2022.

“The President wishes Advocate Gcaleka well in her position and trusts that she will serve the people of South Africa with honour and dedication,” a Presidency statement said.

Gcaleka received support in the National Assembly for her appointment from the ANC, IFP, AIC, NFP, Good party, and Al Jamah-ah. The official opposition, the DA, the EFF, UDM, PAC and Cope opposed her appointment.

Read more in Daily Maverick: Parliament endorses Kholeka Gcaleka as new Public Protector in unruly sitting marked by DA walkout, EFF’s absence

Those who opposed Gcaleka’s appointment fear she will not be independent, especially after her Phala Phala report cleared Ramaphosa of wrongdoing over the handling of the theft of foreign currency at his farm in Limpopo.

She is also a former card-carrying member of the ANC Youth League and was an adviser to Malusi Gigaba when he was a minister, further adding to the opposition’s questions over her independence.

Gcaleka’s predecessor, Busisiwe Mkhwebane – who recently joined the EFF and was sworn in as an MP – will meet Gcaleka on the Justice and Correctional Services Portfolio Committee. Mkhwebane will be among the MPs who conduct oversight of the Office of the Public Protector. 

Read more in Daily Maverick: Impeached Busisiwe Mkhwebane joins EFF ‘to protect the poor and marginalised’ (NB Not satire)

Mkhwebwane became SA’s first public office-bearer to face an impeachment inquiry resulting in her removal from office after 318 of 400 MPs voted in favour of it, while 43 voted against and one MP abstained. DM

Gallery

Comments - Please in order to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

More tax to come, but no SOE bailouts, as Godongwana juggles public finances to extend R350 grant
Maverick News

More tax to come, but no SOE bailouts, as Godongwana juggles public finances to extend R350 grant
Decline in Kruger rhino-poaching rates woefully drives shift to commercial bushmeat, reveals park ranger
Maverick News

Decline in Kruger rhino-poaching rates woefully drives shift to commercial bushmeat, reveals park ranger
Budget in a box — your summary here
Business Maverick

Budget in a box — your summary here
Michelangelo's secret room opens to the public, and more from around the world
Maverick Life

Michelangelo's secret room opens to the public, and more from around the world
Drama over University of the Western Cape decision to terminate vice-chancellor recruitment process
South Africa

Drama over University of the Western Cape decision to terminate vice-chancellor recruitment process

TOP READS IN SECTION

Alleged 28s boss Ralph Stanfield denied bail after court hears of ‘dishonesty’ and ‘a clear motive to kill’
Maverick News

Alleged 28s boss Ralph Stanfield denied bail after court hears of ‘dishonesty’ and ‘a clear motive to kill’
ConCourt hits Home Affairs minister, DG with personal costs order over immigration law case
Maverick News

ConCourt hits Home Affairs minister, DG with personal costs order over immigration law case
Decline in Kruger rhino-poaching rates woefully drives shift to commercial bushmeat, reveals park ranger
Maverick News

Decline in Kruger rhino-poaching rates woefully drives shift to commercial bushmeat, reveals park ranger
Three polls show ANC election support is falling off a cliff
Maverick News

Three polls show ANC election support is falling off a cliff
‘Bogus doctor’ Matthew Lani arrested, due in dock after escape bid drama at Helen Joseph Hospital
Maverick News

‘Bogus doctor’ Matthew Lani arrested, due in dock after escape bid drama at Helen Joseph Hospital

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Sign up for free or sign in to continue reading.

Unlike our competitors, we don’t force you to pay to read the news but we do need your email address to make your experience better.


FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish signing up with us:

Please enter your password or get a sign in link if you’ve forgotten

Open Sesame! Thanks for signing up.

A Week's Worth of Coffee to Keep Daily Maverick Alive

Think of us in terms of your daily cappuccino from your favourite coffee shop. It costs around R35. That’s R1,050 per month on frothy milk.

Don’t get us wrong, we’re almost exclusively fuelled by coffee, but we can't survive on hope and our own determination. Our country is going to be considerably worse off if we don’t have a strong, sustainable news media. If you’re rejigging your budgets, and it comes to choosing between frothy milk and Daily Maverick, we hope you might reconsider that cappuccino.

We need your help. And we’re not ashamed to ask for it.

Join The Cause
Insider Logo

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.8% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.2% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.2% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country.

Be part of that 0.2%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
Our Burning Planet Newsletter image

Make sense of the climate crisis

Hear weekly from the biggest climate reporting division in Africa, reporting stories that concern you, your future and your environment.

Direct to your inbox, free of charge.