Impeached Busisiwe Mkhwebane joins EFF ‘to protect the poor and marginalised’ (NB Not satire)

A month after being voted out as Public Protector on the grounds of misconduct and incompetence by Parliament, advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane has ventured into politics, declaring the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) her political home.

Mkhwebane became SA’s first public office-bearer to face an impeachment inquiry resulting in her removal from office after 318 of 400 MPs voted in favour of it, while 43 voted against it and one MP abstained.

The EFF, African Transformation Movement, United Democratic Movement, Pan-Africanist Congress, African Independent Congress and Al Jama-ah opposed Mkhwebane’s removal from office.

The EFF took it a step further, saying the Section 194 committee report against Mkhwebane was a flagrant abuse of the parliamentary majority and threatened to take it on judicial review.

On Monday, during a media briefing in Kwaggafontein in Mpumalanga, Mkhwebane said she had joined the EFF to continue fighting for the marginalised and holding the government to account.

“I could relate with the seven cardinal pillars of the EFF; as a Public Protector, I always said I will protect the poor and the marginalised. This is giving me an opportunity to continue to do that.”

Mkhwebane is the second high-ranking official to join the Red Berets in recent months. In June, former government communications boss Mzwanele Manyi was parachuted into Parliament to serve as an MP just a month after joining the party. Speculation is rife that Mkhwebane could follow the same trajectory.

In taking up her EFF membership, Mkhwebane read from the party’s declaration form: “I understand that I am not entitled to any position or deployment. I will participate in the life of the Economic Freedom Fighters to strive towards total emancipation of South Africa, Africa and the oppressed of the world and do so as a loyal, active and disciplined freedom fighter.”

Her track record, however, leaves much to be desired. In July, the Section 194 inquiry committee upheld four counts against her, including victimising staff, misconduct, and incompetence in three investigations — into the Gutpa-linked Vrede Dairy Farm, the Bosasa funding of Cyril Ramaphosa’s CR17 campaign for ANC president, and the Bankorp/Absa bailout.

Probed by journalists on her relationship with the ANC, Mkhwebane said she was never aligned with the ruling party during her almost seven-year tenure as Public Protector.

“I was never a member of the ANC. I was a Public Protector for seven years and as a Public Protector, you should be non-partisan, you should not belong to any political party. This is my first political home and I am here to learn and to continue to fight and protect South Africans.”

Mkhwebane said the EFF’s cardinal pillars resonated with her. Among other factors, the party advocates for the expropriation of land, the nationalisation of mines and banks, free education and healthcare, and investment in the development of the African economy.

“I joined because our people are landless and the EFF has said it would make sure that it expropriates the land without compensation,” she said.

Odd relations

In January 2017, EFF leader Julius Malema labelled Mkhwebane a Gupta puppet and a spy and said he and his party regretted supporting her for the position of Public Protector after she released a controversial report about the Absa bailout.

At the time, Mkhwebane had threatened to take the DA to court for labelling her a spy. Malema said, “If you’re not a spy, because now we believe you’re a spy, your actions suggest that you’re a spy, so take the DA to court.”

Mkhwebane previously worked for the State Security Agency.

Three years later, in 2020, Malema had a change of heart, denying ever calling Mkhwebane a spy. “We have never called her a spy. We may not like what people do but we respect the rule of law.”

On Monday, Mkhwebane insisted she was not disgruntled by her impeachment.

“I am not disgruntled or anything. At my age, it is still my wish to serve … I am here to hold the very same executive to account.”

In a statement welcoming her to the party, the EFF said Mkhwebane’s removal from office was “politically motivated” and that she would bring valuable experience to the party.

“Advocate Mkhwebane has been a servant of the people of the people [sic] of South Africa for the last seven years, and has been a thorn in the side of the establishment and those who abuse their power at the expense of the most vulnerable in South Africa.”

The party said she was “one of the most successful Public Protectors of our democracy”, stating that of the 412 reports issued during her term, only 17 had been set aside in court. DM