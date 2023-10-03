Defend Truth

GROUNDUP

Conflict erupts over Prasa plan to relocate shack dwellers from Central Line to land used for traditional practices

Conflict erupts over Prasa plan to relocate shack dwellers from Central Line to land used for traditional practices
Vacant land next to the Stock Road train station in Philippi has been identified as a site for the temporary relocation of people occupying the railway line beyond Nyanga. (Photo: Sandiso Phaliso)
By Sandiso Phaliso
03 Oct 2023
0

Traditional leaders say the land is used for Xhosa initiation rituals and have vowed to fight Prasa's decision.

Prasa has identified open land next to the Stock Road train station in Philippi East to temporarily relocate about 900 households. These households are currently occupying part of the railway line between Nyanga and Khayelitsha.

Trains stopped running on the Metrorail Central Line from Cape Town to Khayelitsha in late 2019 due to theft and vandalism of equipment. This followed Prasa’s cancellation of security contracts. Then shacks were built on the unused line and railway reserve during the Covid lockdown in 2020.

Read more in Daily Maverick: Informal settlements on Metrorail tracks still hinder progress on Cape Town’s Central Line

The identification of the land next to the Stock Road station for temporary relocation of people occupying the line between Nyanga and Philippi, emerged during a Standing Committee on Public Accounts (Scopa) meeting in Parliament on 29 August.

But traditional leaders in Philippi say the land is used for traditional circumcision rituals during June and December.

Sikelela Zokufa, chairperson of the Somagwaza Institute — a non-profit organisation for the preservation of traditional Xhosa culture — said the organisation would not allow housing to be built on the site.

Zokufa said the Somagwaza Institute had not been consulted about the plan, and only came to know about it when it was announced during an imbizo hosted by Minister of Transport Sindisiwe Chikunga on 11 September.

“I was shocked to hear of the plans to relocate families there,” he said, adding that he immediately contacted and alerted his executive committee members.

“Losing the land will be a blow to us because we accommodate hundreds of boys from Nyanga, Philippi and Gugulethu each initiation season. We won’t have a place to perform these rituals to manhood and the government knows this is the only land around here that we have,” said Zokufa.

“I promise you the Stock Road site is not going to be used for relocation of railway line shacks. We are being undermined, disrespected, oppressed, and our culture not taken seriously. We are not going to fold our arms and do nothing. We will fight tooth and nail,” he said.

The record of the Scopa meeting of 29 August, attended by the ministers of transport, human settlements, public works and Infrastructure, Cape Town’s mayor, and Prasa’s CEO, indicates work for the relocation of families is overdue.

Scopa chairperson Mkhuleko Hlengwa said the national departments and the Cape Town municipality had been instructed to work together to relocate the households living on the railway line and the rail reserve, in an initiative named Operation Bhekela.

The assessment of the relocation of the households, clearing of bush on the Stock Road station site, and whether legal complexities over land ownership had been resolved, were to be completed by 20 September, when the parties were to attend a follow-up meeting with Scopa.

But Scopa did not meet on 20 September to discuss the ongoing railway occupation. Scopa secretary Ntombi Nkabinde said the planned meeting of 20 September fell on Parliament “having a question session”. A tentative date for the next Scopa session on the railway line is set for 11 October.

Prasa CEO Hishaam Emeran told Scopa on 29 August that the clearing of vegetation on the Stock Road station site would “start this week”. According to the record of the meeting, Emeran said Prasa’s goal was to start “engineering work by next week” as part of preparing the site for relocation.

However, on Thursday last week, four weeks after Emeran’s statement, GroundUp found no evidence of vegetation clearing or any other activity at the site.

Former transport minister Fikile Mbalula last year stated the Central Line would be running by December 2022. DM

First published by GroundUp.

Gallery

Comments - Please in order to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

How to steal a game reserve: poach animals, sell plots and threaten those in your way
Newsletters

How to steal a game reserve: poach animals, sell plots and threaten those in your way
The Finance Ghost – the lowdown on the chicken crisis, Bytes and Texton
Op-eds

The Finance Ghost – the lowdown on the chicken crisis, Bytes and Texton
Almost a decade after initial arrest, gun crime suspicions continue haunting Ralph Stanfield
Maverick News

Almost a decade after initial arrest, gun crime suspicions continue haunting Ralph Stanfield
SAPS big guns descend on Cape Town court for case involving alleged 28s boss Ralph Stanfield
Maverick News

SAPS big guns descend on Cape Town court for case involving alleged 28s boss Ralph Stanfield
Outrage as ‘remarkable’ top Eastern Cape health official, Dr Ronel Wagner shifted to premier’s office
South Africa

Outrage as ‘remarkable’ top Eastern Cape health official, Dr Ronel Wagner shifted to premier’s office

TOP READS IN SECTION

How to steal a game reserve: poach animals, sell plots and threaten those in your way
Newsletters

How to steal a game reserve: poach animals, sell plots and threaten those in your way
Eskom’s broken heart — inside the leaking procurement systems that keep South Africa in the dark
Maverick News

Eskom’s broken heart — inside the leaking procurement systems that keep South Africa in the dark
Blow to EFF’s Western Cape ‘shutdown’ after ANC and two other bodies pull out
Maverick News

Blow to EFF’s Western Cape ‘shutdown’ after ANC and two other bodies pull out
Oceans Umhlanga complex makes waves – with space for supercars but not taxis
Maverick News

Oceans Umhlanga complex makes waves – with space for supercars but not taxis
SAPS big guns descend on Cape Town court for case involving alleged 28s boss Ralph Stanfield
Maverick News

SAPS big guns descend on Cape Town court for case involving alleged 28s boss Ralph Stanfield

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Sign up for free or sign in to continue reading.

Have something to say? Sign up to comment on articles.


FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish signing up with us:

Please enter your password or get a sign in link if you’ve forgotten


Open Sesame! Thanks for signing up.

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury. Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so. How often do you read us? Is our journalism worth R2.50 a day to you? Join our Maverick Insider membership programme from R75p/m.

If it is not for you, you can cancel anytime.

Join The Cause
Maverick Insider Logo

Rugby World Cup breaking news, analysis and updates from Maverick Sports Editor, Craig Ray, reporting from France.

Direct to your inbox, free.

Maverick Citizen has got you covered.

In need of some good news? Maverick Citizen has got you covered.

South African citizens throughout the country are standing up for human rights. Stay informed, connected and inspired by our weekly FREE Maverick Citizen newsletter.

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options