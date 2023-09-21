Sport

A STAR RISES

Nadine de Klerk is beginning to stamp her all-rounder authority on the game

Nadine de Klerk is beginning to stamp her all-rounder authority on the game
Nadine de Klerk celebrates dismissing Rachel Haynes of Australia during their Women's T20 World Cup semifinal at the Sydney Cricket Ground on 5 March 2020. (Photo: Cameron Spencer / Getty Images)
By Keanan Hemmonsbey
21 Sep 2023
0

The Proteas’ Nadine de Klerk was rewarded with player of the series for her all-round showing against Pakistan in the recently concluded ODI series. But there is more to come from the hard-working cricketer.

It’s almost unfathomable that Proteas all-rounder Nadine de Klerk is only 23 years old. The Western Province cricketer has represented the national team since 2017, from the remarkably young age of 17.

After six years in the squad, but often in the periphery, De Klerk has finally found her feet at international level and is starting to stamp her authority. 

In South Africa’s recently concluded white-ball tour of Pakistan, the all-rounder was only dismissed once with the bat and that was after she reached her career-high One Day International (ODI) score of 60. 

Nadine de Klerk

Nadine de Klerk of South Africa during the third One Day International against West Indies at the Wanderers in Johannesburg on 3 February 2022. (Photo: Christiaan Kotze / Gallo Images)

She was also batting with a collapsing tail at the time and top scored for the Proteas in the final ODI – as part of her player-of-the-series showing.

In the fiery redhead the Proteas are unearthing a potentially world-class late-order finisher. 

But before this season, De Klerk had struggled to set the international scene alight despite her clear potential. A large reason for that is the massive gulf between domestic and international women’s cricket.

“From a personal point of view it took me five to seven years… I don’t want to say adapt and get used to it… But to try and get myself on some sort of level to compete at international level, and I just think it’s a little bit too long,” De Klerk told Daily Maverick.

It’s about staying true to who I am as a batter. I’ve moved away from it in the past a little bit too much.

“I don’t think you can take five to seven years to get to that international level.

“You do have your superstars that only maybe take a year or two.

I hope that this (professionalising cricket) is the change because we really need it.”

South Africa only recently professionalised the women’s game.

Nadine de Klerk

Nadine de Klerk during a Proteas training session at Groenkloof Oval in Pretoria on 9 May 2022. (Photo: Lee Warren / Gallo Images)

Batting success

De Klerk’s last hit-out before the tour to Pakistan was in The Hundred tournament in England, where she played for the Oval Invincibles and struck the fastest half-century of the tournament – off only 25 deliveries. 

After starting her career as a batting all-rounder before struggling to nail the ball on the biggest stages, De Klerk has found her rhythm with the willow again.

“I definitely think playing more games has helped with that. It’s quite difficult not being a regular in the side and fighting for a position all the time,” she said, attributing her rise in form to regular gametime.

Nadine de Klerk

Nadine de Klerk in action during South Africa’s Women’s T20 World Cup match against Australia at St George’s Park in Gqeberha on 18 February 2023. (Photo: Richard Huggard / Gallo Images)

“In the last couple of months I’ve actually got a lot more opportunities and batted a lot more than I have in the past. It’s just the mindset change. It’s about staying true to who I am as a batter. I’ve moved away from it in the past a little bit too much,” De Klerk continued. 

“I’ve moved away from my strength and my game a little bit too much… I just feel like I’ve figured out the way I want to play and I’ll try to be really consistent in doing that.”

If I ever do get the opportunity to bowl with the new ball for South Africa, I’ll definitely take that with both hands.

De Klerk is a naturally aggressive batter who strikes the ball as clean as a whistle when she gets going. But the looming threat of being dropped when not performing made the basher play in her shell instead.

“I’ve always been a little bit more of a naturally aggressive player. I’ve always played my shots, and I think I’ve moved away from that a little bit [in the past],” she said.

“I think it comes down to trying to find a permanent spot in the playing 11, so you tend to be a little bit too tentative and almost scared to fail. In the couple of months this changed and I played a lot of cricket as well.”

Nadine de Klerk

Nadine de Klerk bowls against Australia at the Women’s T20 World Cup at St George’s Park in Gqeberha on 18 February 2023. (Photo: Richard Huggard / Gallo Images)

Nadine de Klerk

Nadine de Klerk bowls during the T20 World Cup semifinal against England at Newlands in Cape Town on 24 February 2023. (Photo: Mike Hewitt / Getty Images)

Bowling with the new ball

De Klerk’s bowling has picked up in the past season too, most notably when she collected career-best domestic figures of seven for 33 playing for The Blaze in the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy in England back in May.

However, that was with the new swinging ball. Whereas when she plays for South Africa she is often deployed as a first or second change option.

De Klerk was South Africa’s highest wicket-taker in the three-match ODI series against Pakistan, picking up eight scalps with her accurate medium pacers.

Read more in Daily Maverick: Proteas Women conclude historic tour of Pakistan with another loss but lessons learnt

“I love my bowling,” she said. “Hopefully I can keep my batting and bowling on the same level and try and become a genuine out-and-out all-rounder and not specifically more batting- or bowling-wise.”

“If I ever do get the opportunity to bowl with the new ball for South Africa, I’ll definitely take that with both hands,” she shared.

“But at the moment I’m just happy to play the role that our captain and our coaches need of me.”

Marizanne Kapp remains South Africa’s premier all-rounder. But at 33-years-old and with the lure of franchise contracts across the globe, it’s reassuring for the national team that De Klerk is beginning to fulfil her potential in a similar role. DM

Gallery

Comments - Please in order to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

Three dead, five rescued in SA Navy submarine disaster off Kommetjie, Cape Town
Maverick News

Three dead, five rescued in SA Navy submarine disaster off Kommetjie, Cape Town
Revamped ‘Bomb Squad’ selections will keep Ireland guessing — and that’s the point
South Africa

Revamped ‘Bomb Squad’ selections will keep Ireland guessing — and that’s the point
After the Bell: Steinhoff and Sanral, a tale of two executives
South Africa

After the Bell: Steinhoff and Sanral, a tale of two executives
Commission warns of water supply 'disaster' in KZN unless municipalities tackle maintenance and corruption
South Africa

Commission warns of water supply 'disaster' in KZN unless municipalities tackle maintenance and corruption
Ireland shrug off Boks’ 7/1 split as tension ramps up for Le Crunch in Paris
Maverick News

Ireland shrug off Boks’ 7/1 split as tension ramps up for Le Crunch in Paris

TOP READS IN SECTION

Boks make a huge statement of intent as they go 7/1 against Ireland
Maverick News

Boks make a huge statement of intent as they go 7/1 against Ireland
Three dead, five rescued in SA Navy submarine disaster off Kommetjie, Cape Town
Maverick News

Three dead, five rescued in SA Navy submarine disaster off Kommetjie, Cape Town
ANC, alliance partners push back on Treasury’s cost cuts ahead of 2024 elections
Maverick News

ANC, alliance partners push back on Treasury’s cost cuts ahead of 2024 elections
Ireland shrug off Boks’ 7/1 split as tension ramps up for Le Crunch in Paris
Maverick News

Ireland shrug off Boks’ 7/1 split as tension ramps up for Le Crunch in Paris
Swellendam community centre burnt down as residents rampage over electricity hike and indigent policy
Maverick News

Swellendam community centre burnt down as residents rampage over electricity hike and indigent policy

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Sign up for free or sign in to continue reading.

Have something to say? Sign up to comment on articles.


FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish signing up with us:

Please enter your password or get a sign in link if you’ve forgotten


Open Sesame! Thanks for signing up.

Breakdowns and Baguettes

Get your updates on the Rugby World Cup, with Maverick Sports editor Craig Ray reporting from Paris, direct to your inbox free of charge.

Stronger Together

All our journalism, including our Rugby World Cup coverage, is completely free because being #StrongerTogether means leaving no one behind. Especially those who can’t afford to pay.

Become a Maverick Insider

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.8% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.2% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.2% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country.

Be part of that 0.2%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options