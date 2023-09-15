Sport

SERIES WHITEWASH

Proteas Women conclude historic tour of Pakistan with another loss but lessons learnt

Proteas Women conclude historic tour of Pakistan with another loss but lessons learnt
Laura Wolvaardt raises her bat after reaching 50 runs during the Proteas Women's World Cup final against Australia at Newlands in Cape Town on 26 February 2023. (Photo: © Shaun Roy / BackpagePix)
By Keanan Hemmonsbey
15 Sep 2023
0

South Africa’s inability to adapt to conditions resulted in them losing four out of six matches in their white-ball tour of Pakistan.

The Proteas concluded their first tour to Pakistan with an eight-wicket defeat, in the final One Day International in their three-match series, on Thursday. The series ended 2-1 in South Africa’s favour after the guests clinched the opening two ODIs.

Sidra Ameen (68 off 82) and Bismah Maroof (60* off 98) struck half-centuries to help Pakistan easily chase down South Africa’s modest total of 185 with 12 overs to spare.

Over the course of the six white-ball matches played – a three-match T20I series and three-match ODI series – in the two weeks the Proteas were in Pakistan, the hosts won four.

South Africa entered the series as overwhelming favourites. The Proteas are ranked third in the world in ODI cricket while Pakistan languish at 10th.

Proteas Women Pakistan

South Africa’s Suné Luus in action during the third ODI against Pakistan in Karachi on 14 September 2023. (Photo: EPA / Rehan Khan)

South Africa’s last match before the tour was the T20I Cricket World Cup final, whereas Pakistan only won one match in that tournament.

Instead, it was Pakistan who whitewashed the Proteas in the T20I series – although all three matches were tightly contested.

But according to interim skipper Laura Wolvaardt the conditions at National Stadium in Karachi – where all six matches were played – were a challenge to adapt to.

“I think it’s always going to be a challenge coming to a new country where you’ve never played before, where conditions are different to what you’ve experienced and what you’ve been able to prepare with at home,” she told the media on Thursday.

“[Pakistan] bowled very well in their conditions. They slowed it down when we were trying to come harder and harder at the ball in the T20 series. They played a really good three games of cricket and they were the deserved winners.”

New captain

The tour to Pakistan was Wolvaardt’s first as captain of the national side. New Zealand touch down in the country next week for a three-match ODI series and five-match T20I series.

According to Cricket South Africa, the decision on whether to continue with Wolvaardt as captain – she is doing the job in an interim capacity – or find a new skipper will be determined after the White Ferns’ visit.

Proteas Women Pakistan

Pakistan’s Fatima Sana in action during the second ODI against South Africa in Karachi on 11 September 2023. (Photo: EPA / Rehan Khan)

Nevertheless, Wolvaardt – who only scored 30 runs across the ODI series but was named player of the series in the T20I series – has gleefully taken up the challenge of leader of the side.

“It’s been a lot for me to learn and to take in,” she said. “Especially from a bowling point of view, I have to attend the bowling meetings now and it’s been a lot of information to take in up front.

“Just getting to know my bowlers, getting to know their plans, what fields they usually like to have.

“It’s been a lot of information, so I think the T20s I felt a bit frantic on the field a little bit, but I think it’s definitely gotten better as the tour has gone on.”

It has also been an adjustment for the usually meticulous batter to be flexible with plans on the field.

Proteas Women Pakistan

South Africa celebrate after taking a Pakistan wicket during their second ODI in Karachi on 11 September 2023. (Photo: EPA / Rehan Khan)

“I’ve learned that I have to sometimes be a bit more adaptable depending on what the situation needs,” she said.

“I’m normally a very organised and planned-out person, so I’d like to plan out my bowling changes before the time. But I’ve learned that you have to be able to adapt and change depending on the situation.”

Read more in Daily Maverick: The new SA professional women’s league is a game changer

Marizanne Kapp and former skipper Suné Luus provided an able shoulder for Wolvaardt to lean on during the tour. Vice-captain Chloe Tryon will provide added support, as she returns to the national set-up for the White Ferns tour after taking a leave of absence in Pakistan.

“I’m lucky that I have a lot of senior players around me that are able to help me in those [tricky] moments,” Wolvaardt said.

“It’s been a big learning curve for me. I haven’t done too much captaincy in recent years, so just to start afresh has been a lot to take in. But I think it’s gone all right.”

South Africa’s Suné Luus plays a shot against Pakistan during the second ODI in Karachi on 8 September 2023. (Photo: EPA / Rehan Khan)

Short turnaround

The turnaround for the series against New Zealand is 10 days, with the sides clashing at the JB Marks Oval in Potchefstroom on Sunday, 24 September.

The short turnaround is welcome by Wolvaardt since the last time the Proteas played together, before Pakistan, was in the World Cup final six months ago.

“We’ve had quite a long layoff from when we last played in the World Cup till now, so I’m definitely welcoming all the cricket that we’re getting to play,” the skipper said.

Suné Luus celebrates 100 runs during the Proteas’ first ODI against Pakistan in Karachi on 8 September 2023. (Photo: EPA / Rehan Khan)

“It will be an entirely different challenge. Conditions will be very different. We have a travel aspect in the tour as well, we’ll be moving around South Africa quite a bit, whereas here we were just based at one venue.”

Like the Pakistan ODI series, the New Zealand ODI series counts towards qualification for the 2025 50-over Cricket World Cup, adding value to obtaining a positive result. DM

Gallery

Comments - Please in order to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

Guptas R366m payback offer to IDC signed, sealed, delivered
Maverick News

Guptas R366m payback offer to IDC signed, sealed, delivered
Wife of SA’s ambassador to Japan Smuts Ngonyama allegedly assaulted domestic worker with a broomstick
Maverick News

Wife of SA’s ambassador to Japan Smuts Ngonyama allegedly assaulted domestic worker with a broomstick
Depth of Boks’ planning revealed as Van Staden admits to months of preparing to play hooker
Maverick News

Depth of Boks’ planning revealed as Van Staden admits to months of preparing to play hooker
Heavy win a must for Springboks over Romania in Pool where points difference will be decisive
Maverick News

Heavy win a must for Springboks over Romania in Pool where points difference will be decisive
Cape’s missing great white shark mystery solved, with implications for cross-border conservation
Africa

Cape’s missing great white shark mystery solved, with implications for cross-border conservation

TOP READS IN SECTION

Guptas R366m payback offer to IDC signed, sealed, delivered
Maverick News

Guptas R366m payback offer to IDC signed, sealed, delivered
Whistle-blower says Gauteng crime prevention wardens are unprepared and unqualified
Maverick News

Whistle-blower says Gauteng crime prevention wardens are unprepared and unqualified
Get ready for another 52 weeks of heavy load shedding as Eskom forecasts dark days ahead
Maverick News

Get ready for another 52 weeks of heavy load shedding as Eskom forecasts dark days ahead
How two Western Cape towns ran dry - Coke bottles, missing director, ageing canals, broken pipes
Maverick News

How two Western Cape towns ran dry – Coke bottles, missing director, ageing canals, broken pipes
Wife of SA’s ambassador to Japan Smuts Ngonyama allegedly assaulted domestic worker with a broomstick
Maverick News

Wife of SA’s ambassador to Japan Smuts Ngonyama allegedly assaulted domestic worker with a broomstick

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Sign up for free or sign in to continue reading.

Have something to say? Sign up to comment on articles.


FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish signing up with us:

Please enter your password or get a sign in link if you’ve forgotten


Open Sesame! Thanks for signing up.

Breakdowns and Baguettes

Get your updates on the Rugby World Cup, with Maverick Sports editor Craig Ray reporting from Paris, direct to your inbox free of charge.

Become a Maverick Insider

This could have been a paywall

On another site this would have been a paywall. Maverick Insider keeps our content free for all.

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.8% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.2% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.2% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country.

Be part of that 0.2%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options