Defend Truth

LAW ENFORCEMENT KILLINGS

Police hunt two gunmen after another off-duty officer shot dead in Cape Town

Police hunt two gunmen after another off-duty officer shot dead in Cape Town
In the Western Cape, violence against law enforcement officers has intensified, with the fatal shooting of an off-duty police sergeant the latest in a growing list of attacks. (Photo: Shelley Christians)
By Samane Jnr Marks
19 Sep 2023
0

In the latest in a string of attacks on police, a 37-year-old sergeant from Bellville South was murdered while his friend was wounded in the attack and rushed to hospital.

Police in the Western Cape are on the hunt for two people who fatally shot a 37-year-old off-duty police sergeant and injured his 39-year-old friend in Khayelitsha. 

Temba Mphalala, a 37-year-old police sergeant from Bardale, Mfuleni was killed on Sunday evening, in site B. He was based at SAPS Bellville South Vispol. His friend Loyisa Sizani, 39, from Crescent, Khayelitsha site B was injured.

According to Police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Malcolm Pojie, Mphalala and Sizani were seated in the sergeant’s car when they were approached by two gunmen who began firing rounds at them. 

“Two unknown gunmen disembarked [from] a Toyota Quantum that stopped alongside them,” said Lt Colonel Poijie.

He added, “The suspects opened fire and hit both occupants several times, the policeman succumbed on the scene to multiple injuries, and his friend was rushed to hospital for medical treatment”. 

Police in firing line

The latest shooting comes two weeks after News 24 reported on the deaths of two off-duty constables who were shot in Gugulethu. The victims were driving when they came under attack. The incident took place in Abonwabisi and Koornhof Streets, New Crossroads. 

Earlier this month, a 30-year-old off-duty officer was hospitalised after being shot in the head just after midnight in Hillview in Lavender Hill, Cape Town.

Read more in Daily Maverick: Violence intensifies as third Cape Town law enforcement officer ambushed in just over a month

The quarterly crime statistics, between April and June, showed that two SAPS officers had lost their lives in the Western Cape. 

Top brass concerned

Speaking at the  SAPS National Commemoration Day on 3 September 2023, President Cyril Ramaphosa addressed a crowd at the Union Buildings in Pretoria regarding the growing concern over police officers dying in the line of duty.

During the financial year of 2022/2023, at least 34 South African Police Service (SAPS) members made the ultimate sacrifice while serving and safeguarding their communities.

Read more in Daily Maverick: The names of 34 police officers who paid the ultimate price trying to safeguard SA memorialised in Pretoria

“The increase in the killings of police officers, whether on or off duty, demonstrates the level of desperation of criminals to remove any obstacle that is in the way of their criminal intent. These attacks on police officers must come to an end,” said Ramaphosa.

City of Cape Town safety officers have also been targeted.

Zamikhaya Kwinana, (LLEO) Learner Law Enforcement Officer was killed while on patrol in Nyanga on Friday evening, in the early days of the violent taxi strike. (Photo: Twitter)

On 14 August, the Safety and Security Directorate of the City of Cape Town held a memorial service at the Civic Centre for two Learner Law Enforcement Officers (LLEO) who were fatally shot. Zamikhaya Kwinana, was murdered on 4 August during a volatile taxi trike that gripped the city around that time.  Toufeeq Williams was caught in gang crossfire while off duty in Beacon Valley, Mitchells Plain.

Read More in Daily Maverick: Emotional farewell for two Cape Town safety officers shot dead in their thirties 

Reagen Allen, MEC for Police Oversight and Community Safety, said criminals were demonstrating their arrogance by opening fire on anyone regardless of who was on the receiving end of their bullets.

 “Those who attack law enforcement, including SAPS officers, should face the additional charge of treason, as they are directly attacking the state. We need these perpetrators behind bars serving life sentences without ever being released. 

“We need to be firm and come down hard on these criminals,” said Allen

Pat Raolane, Provincial Secretary of Police and Prisons Civil Rights Union (Popcru) of the Western Cape said the killings of any police officers, must be regarded as high treason with severe consequences. 

“Life imprisonment should mean serving the rest of your life in prison and that you will not come back at all, regardless of any form of behaviour in the Correctional Centres or facilities. Our constitution is well spot on, that we all have the right to life, no one has the right to kill anyone”, said Raolane. 

“Once you kill someone, you should know you will never come back, you stay in prison for the rest of your life,” he said. DM

Gallery

Comments - Please in order to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

The ‘angry sea’ just ‘kept coming’ – 'frightening' weekend storm batters coastal areas of SA
Maverick News

The ‘angry sea’ just ‘kept coming’ – 'frightening' weekend storm batters coastal areas of SA
Survivor: SASSA Terror Island
Maverick Citizen

Survivor: SASSA Terror Island
A Russian Doll, Part Two — Who assassinated Frans Mathipa and how is the SANDF involved?
Maverick News

A Russian Doll, Part Two — Who assassinated Frans Mathipa and how is the SANDF involved?
Fire at Joburg Metro Centre causes immediate closure — mayor, city manager and Speaker moved out
Maverick News

Fire at Joburg Metro Centre causes immediate closure — mayor, city manager and Speaker moved out
The vastly different legacies of Buthelezi and Biko
Maverick News

The vastly different legacies of Buthelezi and Biko

TOP READS IN SECTION

Rule of law? What rule of law? Julius Malema’s never-ending soaring above SA law continues
Maverick News

Rule of law? What rule of law? Julius Malema’s never-ending soaring above SA law continues
The ‘angry sea’ just ‘kept coming’ – 'frightening' weekend storm batters coastal areas of SA
Maverick News

The ‘angry sea’ just ‘kept coming’ – 'frightening' weekend storm batters coastal areas of SA
Fire at Joburg Metro Centre causes immediate closure — mayor, city manager and Speaker moved out
Maverick News

Fire at Joburg Metro Centre causes immediate closure — mayor, city manager and Speaker moved out
Two dead after high winds and wild seas wreak havoc on Eastern and Western Cape coasts
Maverick News

Two dead after high winds and wild seas wreak havoc on Eastern and Western Cape coasts
Free at last — one man’s noble quest to clear criminal records from vulnerable people's past
Maverick News

Free at last — one man’s noble quest to clear criminal records from vulnerable people's past

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Sign up for free or sign in to continue reading.

Have something to say? Sign up to comment on articles.


FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish signing up with us:

Please enter your password or get a sign in link if you’ve forgotten


Open Sesame! Thanks for signing up.

Breakdowns and Baguettes

Get your updates on the Rugby World Cup, with Maverick Sports editor Craig Ray reporting from Paris, direct to your inbox free of charge.

Stronger Together

All our journalism, including our Rugby World Cup coverage, is completely free because being #StrongerTogether means leaving no one behind. Especially those who can’t afford to pay.

Become a Maverick Insider

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.8% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.2% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.2% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country.

Be part of that 0.2%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options