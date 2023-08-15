Defend Truth

IN MEMORY

Emotional farewell for two Cape Town safety officers shot dead in their thirties

Emotional farewell for two Cape Town safety officers shot dead in their thirties
Law Enforcement Officers salute during the national anthem at the memorial service of two officers at Cape Town Civic Centre on 14 August 2023. (Photo: Ziyanda Duba)
By Samane Jnr Marks
15 Aug 2023
0

Families of two ‘thin blue line’ officers, who were killed during gang warfare and the volatile taxi strike, mourned the passing of their loved ones at an emotional memorial service in Cape Town.

 

Many mourners were in tears during a sendoff for two slain city of Cape Town officers during the singing of a hymn – Nomakubi siyaya nomabesidubula siyaya”. In other words, no matter how dire the situation is, we’re going to fight despite them shooting us; we’re going to win. 

On Monday, 14 August, the Safety and Security Directorate of the City of Cape Town held a memorial service at the Civic Centre for two Learner Law Enforcement Officers (LLEO) who were fatally shot during the past few weeks. 

Zamikhaya Kwinana was killed while on patrol in Nyanga on Friday evening, in the early days of the violent taxi strike. Toufeeq Williams was caught in gang crossfire while off duty in Beacon Valley, Mitchells Plain.

The two officers were both in their thirties, with promising prospects as Law Enforcement Advancement Plan (Leap) officers. The officers in the Leap programme collaborate with other law enforcement agencies to improve and increase efforts to combat crime in a number of Western Cape priority areas.

Family members during the memorial service for Leap officers Zamikhaya Kwinana and Toufeeq Williams, on 14 August 2023. (Photo: Ziyanda Dube)

Toufeeq Williams – found his true calling

The 37-year old Toufeeq Williams was born and raised – and still lived – in Mitchells Plain, although he was stationed in Hanover Park. 

Law Enforcement Officer (LEO) Robin Peters, a shift colleague of Williams, spoke for a few minutes at the podium before becoming overcome with grief. She read Williams’s obituary while fighting back tears, praising him as a constant support and great father who always responded to any circumstances. “His dependable nature and ever-present smile brought joy to all who knew him, he was a great father to his daughter, Williams was passionate about the outdoors, and embraced new experiences with enthusiasm,” she said.

Read more in Daily Maverick: SAPS confirm arrest of suspect linked to murder of Cape Town Leap officer Toufeeq Williams

Law enforcement officers march at the start of the memorial service for the two Learner Law Enforcement Officers killed last week. (Photo: Ziyanda Dube)

Before opting to pursue a career in making a difference through law enforcement, Williams worked as a machine operator. He was knowledgeable about technology and always assisted, said Peters. 

“We thought he’d picked a potential computer career, [but] Toufeeq’s true calling led him to his profound commitment to upholding the law and making positive change in society. His evenings were filled with captivating stories from his work, a testament to his dedication and passion for his chosen path.” 

“It’s heartbreaking that his life was tragically cut short. Now everyday serves as a reminder of his absence,” LEO Peters concluded, her colleague’s arms supporting her as she sobbed more while making her way offstage.

The hymn “Nomakubi siyaya Nomabesidubula siyaya” was performed by all units of the Leap programme.

Cape Town Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis and Mayoral Committee Member for Safety and Security, Alderman JP Smith, with Law Enforcement Officers during a memorial service for two slain officers. (Photo: Gallo Images/Brenton Geach)

City of Cape Town Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis addressed the family of officer Williams and further expressed his condolences for the loss of two officers being murdered in the prime of their careers. 

“Officer Williams leaves behind a young family, including a daughter who has purpose. And the other taken in the senseless crossfire over gang warfare that has terrorised communities in our city for decades,” said Hill-Lewis. He added that “we will never forget the massive role that they played in building a city of justice, a city of order and a city of hope, their sacrifice will never be forgotten”.

Nosapho, the mother of Zamikhaya Kwinana, during the memorial service for the two slain Leap officers at Memorial Wall at Cape Town Civic Centre. (Photo: Gallo Images/Brenton Geach)

Zamikhaya Kwinana – goal-driven man

Kwinana was born and raised in Mqanduli, Eastern Cape. The 33-year-old is a father of four, and the fifth child of six children.

Ndileka Bezena, Kwinana’s sister, described him as a man who abided by the book. She read the obituary, which detailed Kwinana’s history of employment, and how everything came to be put together in its current state. 

“He was a very goal-driven man that began his career at the Ukhuselo Training Academy, moved to Bidvest Magnum as a patrol officer, spent four years at Chippa Security, four years at Bossa Security Intelligence, three years at ADT Security as an armed response, and finally joined the Cape Town Leap Team in August 2022.”  

He was shot in the line of duty on Friday, 4 August, exactly one year after becoming a leap officer, while on patrol with other officers in a law enforcement vehicle during the taxi strike, she added. 

As Bezana folded the obituary notes and sat down with the rest of the family, all crying, she also shed tears. The atmosphere was sombre as several coworkers of the officers began to shed tears too. 

Read more in Daily Maverick: Cape Town taxi strike – Looted malls and stores count the costs

Western Cape Premier Allen Winde told Daily Maverick at the memorial service that there had been progress and leads in the case of Williams, and follow-up is being actioned on Kwinana’s case. 

“Police confirmed that a suspect was arrested in Grassy Park by local police. So, we cannot fail our fallen heroes because they stood up and made the ultimate sacrifice to ensure safety in and around our city.”

The only true method to provide justice and comfort to the family is to bring the offenders to justice, Winde said. 

Read more in Daily Maverick: Taxi industry and City of Cape Town harden their stances amid strike violence and mayhem

Reagan Allen, MEC of community oversight and safety, said officer Williams and Kwinana have contributed to lives being saved. “We will dare not fail in our commitment to continue to fight for their legacy. We shall continue in our commitment to make sure that we do everything in our power to work with all safety partners.” 

So, young people in Manenberg Elsies River, Hanover Park, Tafelsig or Beacon Valley can grow up and ultimately, live a life where they can contribute to safety as well, he said. DM

Gallery

Comments - Please note you must be signed in to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

Santaco and City of Cape Town’s taxi impoundment agreement on shaky ground
Maverick News

Santaco and City of Cape Town’s taxi impoundment agreement on shaky ground
In pictures: Natasha Joubert crowned Miss South Africa 2023
Maverick Life

In pictures: Natasha Joubert crowned Miss South Africa 2023
‘Stop feeding those miners’ - Imtiaz Sooliman recounts chilling phone calls during 2012 Marikana strike
Maverick News

‘Stop feeding those miners’ – Imtiaz Sooliman recounts chilling phone calls during 2012 Marikana strike
Cape Town taxi strike - Looted malls and stores count the costs
Maverick News

Cape Town taxi strike – Looted malls and stores count the costs
Cape Town mayor threatens President with formal dispute process over rail devolution in wake of taxi strike
Maverick News

Cape Town mayor threatens President with formal dispute process over rail devolution in wake of taxi strike

TOP READS IN SECTION

Cape Town taxi strike - Looted malls and stores count the costs
Maverick News

Cape Town taxi strike – Looted malls and stores count the costs
Russian Doll — an assassination, abductions and the mystery of the Lady R
Maverick News

Russian Doll — an assassination, abductions and the mystery of the Lady R
Trauma, terror, uncertainty — the apartheid scars of a childhood in exile that never quite go away
Maverick News

Trauma, terror, uncertainty — the apartheid scars of a childhood in exile that never quite go away
Santaco and City of Cape Town’s taxi impoundment agreement on shaky ground
Maverick News

Santaco and City of Cape Town’s taxi impoundment agreement on shaky ground
World Cup heroes cry out for a better deal for SA sportswomen
Maverick News

World Cup heroes cry out for a better deal for SA sportswomen

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Sign up for free or sign in to continue reading.

Unlike our competitors, we don't force you to pay to read the news, but we do need your email address to make your experience better.


FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish signing up with us:

Please enter your password or get a sign in link if you’ve forgotten


Open Sesame! Thanks for signing up.

Our Burning Planet Newsletter image

Make sense of the climate crisis

Hear weekly from the biggest climate reporting division in Africa, reporting stories that concern you, your future and your environment.

Direct to your inbox, free of charge.

Maverick Insider launched 5 years ago today

We now have 26,000 members who enable you to read this for free. There's an election next year and we need many more of our readers to join the cause to help us employ more journalists. If you appreciate the impact our work has, and you can afford the price of a cup of coffee a week then please join us.

Join the cause
Insider logo

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options