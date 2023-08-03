Defend Truth

GANGLAND HIT

SAPS confirm arrest of suspect linked to murder of Cape Town Leap officer Toufeeq Williams

SAPS confirm arrest of suspect linked to murder of Cape Town Leap officer Toufeeq Williams
Toufeeq Williams a 37-year-old LEAP officer, shot while walking with his daughter on Sunday afternoon in Mitchells Plain. (Photo: Supplied/ Image sharpened using AI)
By Suné Payne and Samane Jnr Marks 
03 Aug 2023
0

Western Cape provincial police commissioner Lt Gen Thembisile Patekile has congratulated police officers who made an arrest in connection with the murder of Williams, an off-duty Leap officer who was killed at the weekend while walking with his child in Mitchells Plain, Cape Town. 

The South African Police Service (SAPS) in the Western Cape confirmed on 3 August the arrest of a suspect sought for the murder of 37-year-old Toufeeq Williams in Mitchells Plain, Cape Town. Williams was an officer attached to the Law Enforcement Advancement Plan (Leap) and was off duty when he was killed on 30 July in Beacon Valley, Mitchells Plain.

Williams lived in Mitchell’s Plain but was stationed in Hanover Park. 

Police confirmed on Thursday a suspect was arrested in Grassy Park by local police. According to SAPS, the suspect is believed to be a gangster and was being harboured “by fellow gang members in the Grassy Park policing area”. Police were informed and through patrols, a 40-year-old suspect was arrested. Once charged, the suspect will appear in court in Mitchells Plain on a murder charge. 

SAPS said provincial commissioner, Lt Gen Thembisile Patekile congratulated the arresting officers on their “diligent” arrest of the officer’s alleged murderer. 

‘Gangster who ordered shooting must be arrested’

“I want the gang member who gave the order for the shooting to occur to also be arrested,” said Reagan Allen, the Western Cape MEC for Police Oversight and Community Safety after the news of the suspect’s arrest became public. “The Prevention of Organised Crime Act (Poca) should be duly applied…gangs add no value to our society, instead they bring heartache and misery,” he said. 

“I have vowed that we will leave no stone unturned in finding his killers,” said the MEC who visited the family after the killing. 

“I encourage witnesses to share their information with all law enforcement agencies, including SAPS so that a watertight case is presented in court,” said Allen. 

The City of Cape Town has offered a R100,000 reward for any information that leads to the capture or conviction of those responsible for the fatal shooting. 

News24 reported Williams was buried according to Muslim funeral rites on Tuesday. Journalists who gathered there were asked to leave so the family could mourn the private event.

This week, Mitchells Plain Community Policing Forum (CPF) chairperson Norman Jantjies told Daily Maverick the officer had his daughter in his arms and just before the shooting, he placed her down. Jantijies added Williams’ killing was one of regular occurrences and community members are often in fear of being witnesses of such incidents. DM

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

Taxi strike begins immediately across Western Cape, ranks emptied over by-law clash with City
Maverick News

Taxi strike begins immediately across Western Cape, ranks emptied over by-law clash with City
Tension boils over after Cape Town traffic officer shoots taxi driver in wake of new municipal by-law
Maverick News

Tension boils over after Cape Town traffic officer shoots taxi driver in wake of new municipal by-law
‘Technically insolvent’: Banyana Banyana exposes Safa’s house of cards
Maverick News

‘Technically insolvent’: Banyana Banyana exposes Safa’s house of cards
Netball World Cup head of security investigating thefts at team players’ Cape Town hotels
Maverick News

Netball World Cup head of security investigating thefts at team players’ Cape Town hotels
Ramaphosa and other African leaders back Putin’s reasons for pulling out of Black Sea Grain Initiative
Maverick News

Ramaphosa and other African leaders back Putin’s reasons for pulling out of Black Sea Grain Initiative

TOP READS IN SECTION

‘Technically insolvent’: Banyana Banyana exposes Safa’s house of cards
Maverick News

‘Technically insolvent’: Banyana Banyana exposes Safa’s house of cards
Ramaphosa and other African leaders back Putin’s reasons for pulling out of Black Sea Grain Initiative
Maverick News

Ramaphosa and other African leaders back Putin’s reasons for pulling out of Black Sea Grain Initiative
Did City MMC and Youth League leader instruct Johannesburg Property Company to pay for ANCYL function?
Maverick News

Did City MMC and Youth League leader instruct Johannesburg Property Company to pay for ANCYL function?
Referee followed protocols with decision to ‘play on’ after Williams was left unconscious but was he wrong?
Op-eds

Referee followed protocols with decision to ‘play on’ after Williams was left unconscious but was he wrong?
Methane gas caused Joburg CBD blast, say city officials
Maverick News

Methane gas caused Joburg CBD blast, say city officials

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Sign up for free or sign in to continue reading.

Unlike our competitors, we don't force you to pay to read the news, but we do need your email address to make your experience better.


FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish signing up with us:

Please enter your password or get a sign in link if you’ve forgotten


Open Sesame! Thanks for signing up.

Our Burning Planet Newsletter image

Make sense of the climate crisis

Hear weekly from the biggest climate reporting division in Africa, reporting stories that concern you, your future and your environment.

Direct to your inbox, free of charge.

After the Bell Newsletter

A daily round up of the world of business, without any of the bull.

Let Tim Cohen put the markets into perspective, direct to your inbox every weekday at 19:00.

A long-term reader of Daily Maverick recently said to us: "Why should I pay for something you’re giving away for free?"

The simple answer is: because our Maverick Insider members’ contributions pay our salaries. We like to think of our Maverick Insider membership as an honesty box.

We believe that the majority of our readers want to see us survive turbulent financial times. We believe that the majority of our readers are honest.

If you appreciate our work, then please consider joining Maverick Insider and contributing to our honesty box. We will never force our readers to pay but for those who can afford it, we need your help.

You choose the amount and you can cancel at any time.

Join The Cause
Honesty Box graphic

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options