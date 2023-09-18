The wreckage of a bus involved in an accident on the R572 near Musina in which at least 20 people died, including 18 mineworkers. (Photo: Limpopo Department of Transport and Community Safety)

At least 20 people died on Sunday, 17 September, in Musina, Limpopo, when a bus transporting miners to De Beers’ Venetia diamond mine collided with a truck on the R572. The victims included 18 miners who worked for Murray & Roberts and the drivers of the two vehicles.

The horrific accident occurred late on Sunday as the workers were being transported to the mine for the night shift. It’s alleged that the truck, which was transporting steel, veered off from its lane into oncoming traffic. After colliding, the two vehicles caught fire.

Limpopo Transport and Community Safety MEC Florence Radzilani visited the crash scene on Monday. A task team including members of the Musina Municipality, Venetia mine, Murray & Roberts, police and traffic departments has been formed.

“It’s painful to lose people like this. I’m appealing to the nation to give space to law enforcement officers to do their job. We are working together with the management of Venetia mine. I believe the families of the deceased will be contacted in due course,” Radzilani said.

The names of the deceased have not yet been released. Four passengers who were injured were still in hospital on Monday. Venetia is situated about 15km from the Mapungubwe World Heritage Site.

Venetia mine manager Ntokozo Ngema said: “Immediately after the accident we immediately stopped all the operations at the mine. We are providing trauma counselling for the employees. We are providing counselling to the families. As well, we are working very closely with the Department of Transport.”

It’s unclear when the mine will resume operations.

Transport Minister Sindisiwe Chikunga urged road users to remain alert, adding that the loss of even one life was one too many.

“We don’t have enough words to express our shock and sadness at this horrific incident. The loss of so many lives and injuries among the working class leaves a permanent telling blow on the socioeconomic wellbeing of the country and families, and loved ones lose breadwinners and are torn apart when such tragedy strikes,” Chikunga said.

The Department of Transport said 22 people had died in the crash, while Musina Municipality spokesperson Wilson Dzebu and other authorities reported 20 deaths.

“The exact cause of the crash is still under investigation at this point with crash reconstruction and investigation teams and law enforcement officers from the Road Traffic Management Corporation, the South African Police Service and provincial investigation teams dispatched to the scene,” the department said.

The bus carrying the workers belonged to Hope Transport Services, whose manager Pfuluwani Tshilande said the company was working with law enforcement officers to ensure road safety measures were followed.

“We would like to see all road users following all traffic rules on the road.”

Hope Transport Services is contracted to the De Beers mine to transport miners between the mine and an accommodation facility in Musina. Other miners are transported from the nearby town of Allday.

The National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) said it was “terribly devastated” by the tragedy.

“We are very shattered and devastated about this incident. We are saying enough is enough about the loss of lives on the public roads. Government should do something to upgrade their roads because this is the second incident in a short space of six months. We are losing workers due to road accidents,” said NUM northeast regional secretary Phillip Mankge.

Earlier this year, more than 20 passengers died in Limpopo when a bus they were travelling in collided with a truck before overturning on the N1 near the Hendrik Verwoerd Tunnel. DM