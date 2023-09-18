Defend Truth

MINEWORKER ROAD DEATHS

De Beers’ Venetia diamond mine suspends operations after at least 20 die in a bus and truck collision

De Beers’ Venetia diamond mine suspends operations after at least 20 die in a bus and truck collision
The wreckage of a bus involved in an accident on the R572 near Musina in which at least 20 people died, including 18 mineworkers. (Photo: Limpopo Department of Transport and Community Safety)
By Rudzani Tshivhase
18 Sep 2023
0

De Beers’ Venetia diamond mine in Limpopo has suspended operations after at least 20 people died when a truck and a bus transporting miners to work collided. Authorities are still investigating the tragic accident.

At least 20 people died on Sunday, 17 September, in Musina, Limpopo, when a bus transporting miners to De Beers’ Venetia diamond mine collided with a truck on the R572. The victims included 18 miners who worked for Murray & Roberts and the drivers of the two vehicles.

The horrific accident occurred late on Sunday as the workers were being transported to the mine for the night shift. It’s alleged that the truck, which was transporting steel, veered off from its lane into oncoming traffic. After colliding, the two vehicles caught fire.

musina accident

Officials at the scene of the accident on 18 September 2022 (Photos: Limpopo Department of Transport and Community Safety)

Limpopo Transport and Community Safety MEC Florence Radzilani visited the crash scene on Monday. A task team including members of the Musina Municipality, Venetia mine, Murray & Roberts, police and traffic departments has been formed.

“It’s painful to lose people like this. I’m appealing to the nation to give space to law enforcement officers to do their job. We are working together with the management of Venetia mine. I believe the families of the deceased will be contacted in due course,” Radzilani said.

The names of the deceased have not yet been released. Four passengers who were injured were still in hospital on Monday. Venetia is situated about 15km from the Mapungubwe World Heritage Site. 

Venetia mine manager Ntokozo Ngema said: “Immediately after the accident we immediately stopped all the operations at the mine. We are providing trauma counselling for the employees. We are providing counselling to the families. As well, we are working very closely with the Department of Transport.”

musina accident

The accident scene on the R572 near Musina in Limpopo. (Photos: Limpopo Department of Transport and Community Safety)

It’s unclear when the mine will resume operations.

Transport Minister Sindisiwe Chikunga urged road users to remain alert, adding that the loss of even one life was one too many.

“We don’t have enough words to express our shock and sadness at this horrific incident. The loss of so many lives and injuries among the working class leaves a permanent telling blow on the socioeconomic wellbeing of the country and families, and loved ones lose breadwinners and are torn apart when such tragedy strikes,” Chikunga said.

The Department of Transport said 22 people had died in the crash, while Musina Municipality spokesperson Wilson Dzebu and other authorities reported 20 deaths.

musina accident

Wreckage of a truck that collided with a bus transporting miners on R572 outside Musina in Limpopo. (Photo: Supplied)

musina accident

The aftermath of the accident in which a truck and a bus transporting miners on R572 outside Musina in Limpopo collided. (Photo: Supplied)

“The exact cause of the crash is still under investigation at this point with crash reconstruction and investigation teams and law enforcement officers from the Road Traffic Management Corporation, the South African Police Service and provincial investigation teams dispatched to the scene,” the department said.

The bus carrying the workers belonged to Hope Transport Services, whose manager Pfuluwani Tshilande said the company was working with law enforcement officers to ensure road safety measures were followed.

A message of condolence from Murray & Roberts. Eighteen miners who died were contracted to Murray & Roberts. (Image: Supplied)

“We would like to see all road users following all traffic rules on the road.”

Hope Transport Services is contracted to the De Beers mine to transport miners between the mine and an accommodation facility in Musina. Other miners are transported from the nearby town of Allday.

The National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) said it was “terribly devastated” by the tragedy.

“We are very shattered and devastated about this incident. We are saying enough is enough about the loss of lives on the public roads. Government should do something to upgrade their roads because this is the second incident in a short space of six months. We are losing workers due to road accidents,” said NUM northeast regional secretary Phillip Mankge.

Earlier this year, more than 20 passengers died in Limpopo when a bus they were travelling in collided with a truck before overturning on the N1 near the Hendrik Verwoerd Tunnel. DM

Gallery

Comments - Please in order to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

Fire at Joburg Metro Centre causes immediate closure — mayor, city manager and Speaker moved out
Maverick News

Fire at Joburg Metro Centre causes immediate closure — mayor, city manager and Speaker moved out
The ‘angry sea’ just ‘kept coming’ – 'frightening' weekend storm batters coastal areas of SA
Maverick News

The ‘angry sea’ just ‘kept coming’ – 'frightening' weekend storm batters coastal areas of SA
SA gets a bad rap and she wants to change that – meet Shalane Yuen, the dynamo behind the Trevor Noah Foundation
Maverick News

SA gets a bad rap and she wants to change that – meet Shalane Yuen, the dynamo behind the Trevor Noah Foundation
Buthelezi's absence could spark power struggle for KZN leadership with king and IFP president put to the test
Maverick News

Buthelezi's absence could spark power struggle for KZN leadership with king and IFP president put to the test
Rule of law? What rule of law? Julius Malema’s never-ending soaring above SA law continues
Maverick News

Rule of law? What rule of law? Julius Malema’s never-ending soaring above SA law continues

TOP READS IN SECTION

Rule of law? What rule of law? Julius Malema’s never-ending soaring above SA law continues
Maverick News

Rule of law? What rule of law? Julius Malema’s never-ending soaring above SA law continues
Two dead after high winds and wild seas wreak havoc on Eastern and Western Cape coasts
Maverick News

Two dead after high winds and wild seas wreak havoc on Eastern and Western Cape coasts
The ‘angry sea’ just ‘kept coming’ – 'frightening' weekend storm batters coastal areas of SA
Maverick News

The ‘angry sea’ just ‘kept coming’ – 'frightening' weekend storm batters coastal areas of SA
Fire at Joburg Metro Centre causes immediate closure — mayor, city manager and Speaker moved out
Maverick News

Fire at Joburg Metro Centre causes immediate closure — mayor, city manager and Speaker moved out
RasNaber continues to push the boundaries by thinking out of the Boks
Maverick News

RasNaber continues to push the boundaries by thinking out of the Boks

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Sign up for free or sign in to continue reading.

Have something to say? Sign up to comment on articles.


FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish signing up with us:

Please enter your password or get a sign in link if you’ve forgotten


Open Sesame! Thanks for signing up.

Breakdowns and Baguettes

Get your updates on the Rugby World Cup, with Maverick Sports editor Craig Ray reporting from Paris, direct to your inbox free of charge.

Become a Maverick Insider

This could have been a paywall

On another site this would have been a paywall. Maverick Insider keeps our content free for all.

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.8% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.2% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.2% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country.

Be part of that 0.2%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options