Defend Truth

ROAD ACCIDENT

Horror Limpopo bus crash leaves 20 dead and dozens in hospital

Horror Limpopo bus crash leaves 20 dead and dozens in hospital
The aftermath of a bus crash on the N1 in Limpopo. (Photo: Twitter @AlgoaFMNews)
By Reuters
14 Feb 2023
0

A head-on collision between a bus and a cash-in-transit van has left a scene of death and devastation, according to transport and emergency medical officials.

After the crash, the bus rolled from a bridge on the N1 freeway into a river below, said ER24, whose paramedics were on the scene.

“Three people were found deceased by the roadside and 16 down by the river — all were declared dead on arrival,” ER24 said in a statement. “One patient, of the 69 passengers confirmed transported to hospital for various injuries, has since died,” it said.

The Limpopo transport department said the crash happened around 5 pm on Monday and that the bus was carrying passengers from the town of Makhado to areas in the province’s Vhembe district.

Limpopo bus crash

The wreckage following the Limpopo bus crash on 13 February 2023. (Photo: Twitter- @TheLegalSA)

Police divers have been dispatched to verify that no one was swept away by the river, the department said in a statement.

ER24 said police were investigating the circumstances surrounding the crash and that heavy rains had fallen in the area where it happened.

A provincial police spokesman did not immediately respond to a request for comment. DM

(Reporting by Alexander Winning; Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)

UPDATE: BBC News reported that 68 people were injured. Quoting AFP news agency, it said that police divers were also searching the river that runs along the motorway “for people who might have been swept away”. This region and others in South Africa have been suffering heavy downpours and flooding, prompting the government to declare a national disaster.

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

UCT slams ‘unlawful’ shutdown, moves lectures online – but protesting students double down
Maverick News

UCT slams ‘unlawful’ shutdown, moves lectures online – but protesting students double down
Cape Town mayor says ‘voetsek’ to docked Russian frigate Admiral Gorshkov
Maverick News

Cape Town mayor says ‘voetsek’ to docked Russian frigate Admiral Gorshkov
We're not in November any more: Steenhuisen goes to court to stop State of Disaster despite previous support
Maverick News

We're not in November any more: Steenhuisen goes to court to stop State of Disaster despite previous support
Vrede Dairy Project: Legal defence prevents testimony about #GuptaLeaks in Free State corruption trial
Maverick News

Vrede Dairy Project: Legal defence prevents testimony about #GuptaLeaks in Free State corruption trial
Rand on the ropes again as reality of permanent rolling blackouts sets in
South Africa

Rand on the ropes again as reality of permanent rolling blackouts sets in

TOP READS IN SECTION

Western diplomats raise alarm on South Africa-Russia-China joint naval exercise during anniversary of Ukraine invasion
Maverick News

Western diplomats raise alarm on South Africa-Russia-China joint naval exercise during anniversary of Ukraine invasion
We're not in November any more: Steenhuisen goes to court to stop State of Disaster despite previous support
Maverick News

We're not in November any more: Steenhuisen goes to court to stop State of Disaster despite previous support
Controversial Russian frigate sails into Cape Town harbour ahead of contentious war games
Maverick News

Controversial Russian frigate sails into Cape Town harbour ahead of contentious war games
Atul Gupta, Vrede Dairy Project and the ‘dodgy’ transactions — court hears how millions were shifted between accounts
Maverick News

Atul Gupta, Vrede Dairy Project and the ‘dodgy’ transactions — court hears how millions were shifted between accounts
Cape Town mayor says ‘voetsek’ to docked Russian frigate Admiral Gorshkov
Maverick News

Cape Town mayor says ‘voetsek’ to docked Russian frigate Admiral Gorshkov

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Register for free or log in to read this article.

Unlike our competitors, we don’t force you to pay to read the news but we do need your email address to make your experience better.



FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish up registering with us:


Please enter your password or get a login link if you’ve forgotten


Thank You for creating a free account

Sona 2023 Webinar Banner

SONA 2023: What you need to know and how it affects you.

From jobs, energy, grants and graft to tax incentives, youth unemployment and education,​ this is a unique opportunity to have your SONA 2023 questions answered in real-time.

Join Daily Maverick Associate Editor Ferial Haffajee and the Head of Project Management​​​​​​​ at the Office of the Presidency Rudi Dicks in an exclusive live webinar on Wednesday, 15 February from 12:00. Join for free.

Do you come here often?

We know you do. Welcome back! Biscuit, our head of Barketing at DM, wanted to wish you a Happy Valentine’s Day. She also wanted to remind you that a healthy relationship requires loyalty and commitment. We know you’re a loyal reader and commitment takes time BUT (because it’s Valentine’s Day) we thought we’d ask the BIG question:

Will you be our Maverick Insider?

We’re committed to making South Africa better but we need our loyal readers’ support to keep going.

Go on, show us some love… 

Join The Cause
Biscuit Valentines Day

You're Welcome, South Africa

Daily Maverick's Rebecca Davis exposed the SA Tourism/Tottenham Hotspur R1-billion deal. Due to her work, that deal is no longer happening. We’re not going to pretend that it wasn’t a proud moment in Daily Maverick HQ.

BUT it could not have happened without the brave whistleblower who brought the information to us, because they trusted us. It would not have had the impact it had, if that story was hidden behind a paywall. We have millions of readers. Only 20,000 have joined our membership community to keep us going. The whistleblowers of South Africa and our Maverick Insider members are the real heroes. So to say it precisely:

You’re welcome, South Africa.

Thank you, South Africa

Join Maverick Insider and help Daily Maverick stop the next brainless R1-billion deal.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
First Thing, Daily Maverick\'s flagship newsletter

Sign up to the best newsletter in the world.*
Free and delivered to your inbox first thing.
*WAN-IFRA Best Newsletter worldwide award winner.