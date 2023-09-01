Sport

RWC 2023

Rugby World Cup 2023: Fixtures, pools and local kick-off times

The Boks 23-man squad faces the All Blacks' Haka at Twickenham. There were seven forwards and only one back on the bench for the Boks. (Photo: Juan Jose Gasparini/Gallo Images)
By Daily Maverick
01 Sep 2023
0

France will host the 10th Rugby World Cup when 20 nations compete for the Webb Ellis trophy between September 8 and October 28. Here is the match schedule, including local kick-off times.

Pools


Pool A: New Zealand, France, Italy, Uruguay, Namibia
Pool B: South Africa, Ireland, Scotland, Tonga, Romania
Pool C: Wales, Australia, Fiji, Georgia, Portugal
Pool D: England, Japan, Argentina, Samoa, Chile

Match schedule

FRIDAY, 8 SEPTEMBER

21:15 France vs New Zealand (Pool A)

SATURDAY, 9 SEPTEMBER

13:00 Italy vs Namibia (Pool A)

15:30 Ireland vs Romania (Pool B)

18:00 Australia vs Georgia (Pool C)

21:00 England vs Argentina (Pool D)

SUNDAY, 10 SEPTEMBER

13:00 Japan vs Chile (Pool D)

17:46: South Africa vs Scotland (Pool B)

21:00 Wales vs Fiji (Pool C)

THURSDAY, 14 SEPTEMBER

21:00 France vs Uruguay (Pool A)

FRIDAY, 15 SEPTEMBER

21:00 New Zealand vs Namibia (Pool A)

SATURDAY, 16 SEPTEMBER

15:00 Samoa vs Chile (Pool D)

17:45 Wales vs Portugal (Pool C)

21:00 Ireland vs Tonga (Pool B)

SUNDAY, 17 SEPTEMBER

15:00 South Africa vs Romania (Pool B)

17:45 Australia vs Fiji (Pool C)

21:00 England vs Japan (Pool D)

WEDNESDAY, 20 SEPTEMBER

17:45 Italy vs Uruguay (Pool A)

THURSDAY, 21 SEPTEMBER

21:00 France vs Namibia (Pool A)

FRIDAY, 22 SEPTEMBER

17:45 Argentina vs Samoa (Pool D)

SATURDAY, 23 SEPTEMBER

14:00 Georgia vs Samoa (Pool C)

17:45 England vs Chile (Pool D)

21:00 South Africa vs Ireland (Pool B)

SUNDAY, 24 SEPTEMBER

17:45 Scotland vs Tonga (Pool B)

21:00 Wales vs Australia (Pool C)

WEDNESDAY, 27 SEPTEMBER

17:45 Uruguay vs Namibia (Pool A)

THURSDAY, 28 SEPTEMBER

21:00 Japan vs Samoa (Pool D)

FRIDAY, 29 SEPTEMBER

21:00 New Zealand vs Italy (Pool A)

SATURDAY, 30 SEPTEMBER

15:00 Argentina vs Chile (Pool D)

17:45 Fiji vs Georgia (Pool C)

21:00 Scotland vs Romania (Pool B)

SUNDAY, 1 OCTOBER

17:45 Australia vs Portugal (Pool C)

21:00 South Africa vs Tonga (Pool B)

THURSDAY, 5 OCTOBER

21:00 New Zealand vs Uruguay (Pool A)

FRIDAY, 6 OCTOBER

21:00 France vs Italy (Pool A)

SATURDAY, 7 OCTOBER

15:00 Wales vs Georgia (Pool C)

17:45 England vs Samoa (Pool D)

21:00 Ireland vs Scotland (Pool B)

SUNDAY, 8 OCTOBER

13:00 Japan vs Argentina (Pool D)

17:45 Tonga vs Romania (Pool B)

21:00 Fiji vs Portugal (Pool C)

