RWC 2023
Rugby World Cup 2023: Fixtures, pools and local kick-off times
France will host the 10th Rugby World Cup when 20 nations compete for the Webb Ellis trophy between September 8 and October 28. Here is the match schedule, including local kick-off times.
Pools
Pool A: New Zealand, France, Italy, Uruguay, Namibia
Pool B: South Africa, Ireland, Scotland, Tonga, Romania
Pool C: Wales, Australia, Fiji, Georgia, Portugal
Pool D: England, Japan, Argentina, Samoa, Chile
Match schedule
FRIDAY, 8 SEPTEMBER
21:15 France vs New Zealand (Pool A)
SATURDAY, 9 SEPTEMBER
13:00 Italy vs Namibia (Pool A)
15:30 Ireland vs Romania (Pool B)
18:00 Australia vs Georgia (Pool C)
21:00 England vs Argentina (Pool D)
SUNDAY, 10 SEPTEMBER
13:00 Japan vs Chile (Pool D)
17:46: South Africa vs Scotland (Pool B)
21:00 Wales vs Fiji (Pool C)
THURSDAY, 14 SEPTEMBER
21:00 France vs Uruguay (Pool A)
FRIDAY, 15 SEPTEMBER
21:00 New Zealand vs Namibia (Pool A)
SATURDAY, 16 SEPTEMBER
15:00 Samoa vs Chile (Pool D)
17:45 Wales vs Portugal (Pool C)
21:00 Ireland vs Tonga (Pool B)
SUNDAY, 17 SEPTEMBER
15:00 South Africa vs Romania (Pool B)
17:45 Australia vs Fiji (Pool C)
21:00 England vs Japan (Pool D)
WEDNESDAY, 20 SEPTEMBER
17:45 Italy vs Uruguay (Pool A)
THURSDAY, 21 SEPTEMBER
21:00 France vs Namibia (Pool A)
FRIDAY, 22 SEPTEMBER
17:45 Argentina vs Samoa (Pool D)
SATURDAY, 23 SEPTEMBER
14:00 Georgia vs Samoa (Pool C)
17:45 England vs Chile (Pool D)
21:00 South Africa vs Ireland (Pool B)
SUNDAY, 24 SEPTEMBER
17:45 Scotland vs Tonga (Pool B)
21:00 Wales vs Australia (Pool C)
WEDNESDAY, 27 SEPTEMBER
17:45 Uruguay vs Namibia (Pool A)
THURSDAY, 28 SEPTEMBER
21:00 Japan vs Samoa (Pool D)
FRIDAY, 29 SEPTEMBER
21:00 New Zealand vs Italy (Pool A)
SATURDAY, 30 SEPTEMBER
15:00 Argentina vs Chile (Pool D)
17:45 Fiji vs Georgia (Pool C)
21:00 Scotland vs Romania (Pool B)
SUNDAY, 1 OCTOBER
17:45 Australia vs Portugal (Pool C)
21:00 South Africa vs Tonga (Pool B)
THURSDAY, 5 OCTOBER
21:00 New Zealand vs Uruguay (Pool A)
FRIDAY, 6 OCTOBER
21:00 France vs Italy (Pool A)
SATURDAY, 7 OCTOBER
15:00 Wales vs Georgia (Pool C)
17:45 England vs Samoa (Pool D)
21:00 Ireland vs Scotland (Pool B)
SUNDAY, 8 OCTOBER
13:00 Japan vs Argentina (Pool D)
17:45 Tonga vs Romania (Pool B)
21:00 Fiji vs Portugal (Pool C)
