Business Maverick

BUSINESS MAVERICK

Cartoon Thursday with Rico

Cartoon Thursday with Rico
By Rico
01 Nov 2023
0
Gallery

Comments - Please in order to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

More tax to come, but no SOE bailouts, as Godongwana juggles public finances to extend R350 grant
Maverick News

More tax to come, but no SOE bailouts, as Godongwana juggles public finances to extend R350 grant
Decline in Kruger rhino-poaching rates woefully drives shift to commercial bushmeat, reveals park ranger
Maverick News

Decline in Kruger rhino-poaching rates woefully drives shift to commercial bushmeat, reveals park ranger
Budget in a box — your summary here
Business Maverick

Budget in a box — your summary here
Michelangelo's secret room opens to the public, and more from around the world
Maverick Life

Michelangelo's secret room opens to the public, and more from around the world
NSFAS students wait with bated breath for living allowances after service provider contract fiasco
Maverick News

NSFAS students wait with bated breath for living allowances after service provider contract fiasco

TOP READS IN SECTION

Alleged 28s boss Ralph Stanfield denied bail after court hears of ‘dishonesty’ and ‘a clear motive to kill’
Maverick News

Alleged 28s boss Ralph Stanfield denied bail after court hears of ‘dishonesty’ and ‘a clear motive to kill’
ConCourt hits Home Affairs minister, DG with personal costs order over immigration law case
Maverick News

ConCourt hits Home Affairs minister, DG with personal costs order over immigration law case
MIA — President Ramaphosa and his promise to decisively act against the ANC and state corruption
South Africa

MIA — President Ramaphosa and his promise to decisively act against the ANC and state corruption
Three polls show ANC election support is falling off a cliff
Maverick News

Three polls show ANC election support is falling off a cliff
More tax to come, but no SOE bailouts, as Godongwana juggles public finances to extend R350 grant
Maverick News

More tax to come, but no SOE bailouts, as Godongwana juggles public finances to extend R350 grant

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Sign up for free or sign in to continue reading.

Unlike our competitors, we don’t force you to pay to read the news but we do need your email address to make your experience better.


FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish signing up with us:

Please enter your password or get a sign in link if you’ve forgotten

Open Sesame! Thanks for signing up.

A Week's Worth of Coffee to Keep Daily Maverick Alive

Think of us in terms of your daily cappuccino from your favourite coffee shop. It costs around R35. That’s R1,050 per month on frothy milk.

Don’t get us wrong, we’re almost exclusively fuelled by coffee, but we can't survive on hope and our own determination. Our country is going to be considerably worse off if we don’t have a strong, sustainable news media. If you’re rejigging your budgets, and it comes to choosing between frothy milk and Daily Maverick, we hope you might reconsider that cappuccino.

We need your help. And we’re not ashamed to ask for it.

Join The Cause
Insider Logo

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.8% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.2% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.2% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country.

Be part of that 0.2%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
Our Burning Planet Newsletter image

Make sense of the climate crisis

Hear weekly from the biggest climate reporting division in Africa, reporting stories that concern you, your future and your environment.

Direct to your inbox, free of charge.