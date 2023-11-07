Defend Truth

RWC PHOTO ESSAY

Personal reflections: The RWC Trophy Tour’s unifying force sweeps Cape Town

Personal reflections: The RWC Trophy Tour’s unifying force sweeps Cape Town
Love for the Springboks lights up the Grand Parade in Cape Town during the Rugby World Cup Trophy Tour on 3 November 2023. (Photo: Kyra Wilkinson)
By Kyra Wilkinson
07 Nov 2023
0

The Rugby World Cup Trophy Tour’s whirlwind visit to Cape Town on 3 November wasn’t just about winning the title. It was about camaraderie, pride and people coming together in a magnificent celebration of sport, culture and unity.

Hours before the Springboks’ arrival, the Grand Parade was abuzz with fans who came bearing a multitude of creative posters, vuvuzelas and portable speakers. The boundless passion for the Boks was truly remarkable.

bok trophy tour

Fans arrive at the Grand Parade in Cape Town hours before the arrival of the Springbok bus for the Rugby World Cup Trophy Tour on 3 November 2023. (Photo: Kyra Wilkinson)

bok trophy tour

Residents of Bonteheuwel celebrate the Springboks as the team make their way along the streets for the Rugby World Cup Trophy Tour on 3 November 2023. (Photo: Kyra Wilkinson)

bok trophy tour

Enthusiastic crowds cheer the Springboks during the Rugby World Cup Trophy Tour on 3 November 2023. (Photo: Kyra Wilkinson)

bok trophy tour

Hilarious signs take the spotlight as fans join in the fun at the Rugby World Cup Trophy Tour. (Photo: Kyra Wilkinson)

bok trophy tour

Fans at the Grand Parade in Cape Town eagerly await the arrival of the Springboks on 3 November 2023. (Photo: Kyra Wilkinson)

As the team arrived and boarded the bus, the sea of supporters trailing behind them was a sight to behold. The city was transformed into a vibrant tapestry of people united in their love and admiration for the Bokke. 

bok trophy tour

Fans show tremendous support for the Springboks by congregating around and on buildings throughout the Cape Town CBD on 3 November 2023. (Photo: Kyra Wilkinson)

bok trophy tour

Devoted fans eagerly climb atop taxis for a better view of the Springbok bus, as the team tours the Cape Town CBD during the Rugby World Cup Trophy Tour on 3 November 2023. (Photo: Kyra Wilkinson)

bok trophy tour

Passionate fans rally behind and in front the Springbok bus during the Rugby World Cup Trophy Tour of Cape Town. (Photo: Kyra Wilkinson)

In Langa and Bonteheuwel, the air was electric with emotion as joyful songs and loud cheers swept through the crowd. The streets erupted as the Springboks made their way along the route, residents embracing the spirit of togetherness that only sport can ignite.

bok trophy tour

In Bonteheuwel, residents demonstrate heartfelt emotion in response to the Springboks visiting the area. The players have united the nation in a remarkable display of togetherness 2023. (Photo: Kyra Wilkinson)

bok trophy tour

The gathered residents of Langa await the arrival of the Springboks for the Rugby World Cup Trophy Tour. (Photo: Kyra Wilkinson)

Raw emotion, songs and cheers served as a powerful testament to the compelling displays of togetherness shared in the communities of Cape Town. 

bok trophy tour

Bonteheuwel, Cape Town, had an enormous turnout in support of the Springboks at the Rugby World Cup Trophy Tour on 3 November 2023. (Photo: Kyra Wilkinson)

This tour was not just about the victory – it was about the journey, the heartwarming displays of camaraderie and the profound pride that South Africans feel for their beloved Springboks.

It was a day when the spirit of a nation came together in a magnificent celebration of sport, culture and unity. DM

Gallery

Comments - Please in order to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

Transport minister and her VIP protection unit robbed on N3
Maverick News

Transport minister and her VIP protection unit robbed on N3
‘My job was to burn down Parliament,’ Mafe testifies, claiming he’s fit to stand trial
Maverick News

‘My job was to burn down Parliament,’ Mafe testifies, claiming he’s fit to stand trial
Understanding the history of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict in 5 charts
Maverick News

Understanding the history of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict in 5 charts
Treasury adopts a new approach to rein in bloated public servants' wage bill
Maverick News

Treasury adopts a new approach to rein in bloated public servants' wage bill
A one-time aspirant Springbok reflects on the significance of our victory — Part One
Op-eds

A one-time aspirant Springbok reflects on the significance of our victory — Part One

TOP READS IN SECTION

‘My job was to burn down Parliament,’ Mafe testifies, claiming he’s fit to stand trial
Maverick News

‘My job was to burn down Parliament,’ Mafe testifies, claiming he’s fit to stand trial
Treasury adopts a new approach to rein in bloated public servants' wage bill
Maverick News

Treasury adopts a new approach to rein in bloated public servants' wage bill
Understanding the history of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict in 5 charts
Maverick News

Understanding the history of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict in 5 charts
SA recalls diplomats in Tel Aviv over ‘untenable’ situation with Israeli ambassador
Maverick News

SA recalls diplomats in Tel Aviv over ‘untenable’ situation with Israeli ambassador
Transport minister and her VIP protection unit robbed on N3
Maverick News

Transport minister and her VIP protection unit robbed on N3

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Sign up for free or sign in to continue reading.

Unlike our competitors, we don’t force you to pay to read the news but we do need your email address to make your experience better.


FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish signing up with us:

Please enter your password or get a sign in link if you’ve forgotten

Open Sesame! Thanks for signing up.

Hey, Daily Maverick needs your support

We're not asking you to pay for every article you read. We're asking you to support us so that we can keep doing what South Africa needs us to do. Without the support of our readers, we won'y be able to keep going.

If you really can't afford the price of an extra cup of coffee a week, then know this: we will never force you to pay. We'e got your back and one day, you'll have ours.

SUPPORT DAILY MAVERICK
Become a Maverick Insider

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.8% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.2% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.2% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country.

Be part of that 0.2%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
[%% img-description %%]

Navigate the new normal

Hear weekly from the biggest climate reporting division in Africa, reporting on stories that concern you, your future and your environment.

Direct to your inbox, free of charge.