Fans and residents of Langa in Cape Town cheer on the Springboks as the team makes their way around through the streets of the township for the RWC 2023 homecoming tour on 3 November 2023. (Photo: Kyra Wilkinson)

The residents of Langa in Cape Town painted their streets green and gold as they celebrated the Springboks’ winning their fourth Rugby World Cup. The patient crowd, which grew by the second, sang Amagwijo and roared at every honking car as they waited for the world champions to make an appearance.

The Springboks had started their tour in Cape Town CBD at noon before heading to Langa three hours later. Residents of the township and surrounding areas showed up in their rugby jerseys to celebrate. Mvula Yoyo (66) from Brackenfell, arrived early in Langa to “get a front row seat to appreciate the boys”.

“It’s exciting to see the world champions in Langa, in South Africa. We normally see these guys playing abroad. They nearly made us faint and had heart attacks and then won by one point … the fact of the matter is, they are world champions and we are very proud of them. I’m super excited to see them, that’s why I’m here,” Yoyo said.

The vibrant anticipation of the Springboks was mirrored by the young school children who chanted Siya’s name as they made their way to join the crowds. South African arts and culture ambassador, community development practitioner, communications specialist and philanthropist, Bulelwa Basse confirmed: “The school students have been in anticipation since 12 today for the official welcoming parade in celebration of the Springboks win”.

“As a child of the community of Langa I am elated to be amidst a patriotic spirit which celebrates the victory of die bokke. This win I hope will open doors for South Africans beyond the sports fraternity and as the Langa community celebrates 100 years, many milestones are marked in the depths of our collective heritage. This victory parade of die bokke is a historical moment which ought to define us as a diverse nation within our unity,” Basse said.

After singing and roaring tirelessly for three hours, the crowd was enchanted by the sudden appearance of the Springbok’s bus. The rugby team reciprocated the excitement of their supporters as they toured Langa and later entered the township of Bonteheuwel.

Langa resident Madoda Mabutho (53) hopes to enjoy this kind of celebration in 2027 when the Springboks take on yet another Rugby World Cup.

“I took a half day leave to enjoy this special event today. I was here in 2019. It is 2023 and I am still standing here. Hopefully in 2027, I’ll still be standing here again celebrating the victory of Amabhokobhoko,” Mabutho said.

‘This is too great of a moment for me to miss’

Bonteheuwel was just as alive and excited to see the record four-time Rugby World Cup champions.

Bonteheuwel resident Lorraine Kennis told Daily Maverick that she had to choose between work today and attending the Springboks’ trophy parade, but the choice wasn’t hard to make.

“I am supposed to be working; this is too great of a moment for me to miss, so I will make up work tomorrow, I can’t say where I am working they will catch me [laughs],” Kennis said.

Just a few steps away, Warren Weppner highlighted how important the event was for him and his fellow people living in the rural Western Cape.

“We [are] happy to see this; because we are in the rural areas we don’t see this stuff everyday and we went all out on Saturday to go watch the Boks, our councillor had a big screen for us here at the civic centre. Now they coming into the city, i’ts something big for us”

A confident Elaine Jones told Daily Maverick that she would be attending the same parade four years from now.

“This is our future, this is our life; the next 4 years to come, the cup is gonna stay here; it is not going to leave the country, it’s going to stay here.” Jones said.

The team will be in Durban tomorrow (Saturday, 4 November) before concluding their tour in the Eastern Cape (East London) on Sunday, 5 November. DM