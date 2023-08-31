The proposal to change the name of Beaufort West to Dubai West has enraged residents, opposition party members and religious leaders, who have collectively dismissed mayor Ashley Sauls’ plan and vowed to block it.

Sauls is a Patriotic Alliance (PA) member from Eldorado Park and a former Johannesburg city councillor. He was elected mayor of Beaufort West with the support of the ANC and the Karoo Defence League in February 2023 in a close vote. His appointment was widely condemned.

Sauls’ outlandish idea aligns perfectly with former mayor Gayton McKenzie’s promise in June 2022 to “turn this place into Dubai”.

McKenzie resigned in May this year under a cloud. Questions remain about the R3-million he raised for the region that was not deposited into the municipality’s bank account.

Uniting the municipality

On Monday, 28 August, a resolution titled, “Beaufort West Turnaround Triple R Strategy”, was tabled at a council meeting. Sauls’ motive for changing the name to Dubai West was to allow Beaufort to live as one people in the municipality, with a logo and a slogan that expresses one identity.

Currently, he said, the name reflects the legacy of an English family, which is part of the area’s history but does not represent the various groups that reside in the municipality, where Afrikaans and isiXhosa are the predominant languages.

“I propose that we review our name and consider inclusive names that speak to who we are and where we are going, like, for example, amongst other names, ‘Dubai West’.”

Dubai, a bustling city in the United Arab Emirates, is known for its towering skyscrapers, luxury shopping and modern architecture.

Saul explained that he proposed changing the municipality’s name, not the name of the town, Beaufort West.

“There are several synonyms that are associated with this vibrant city, including the ‘City of Dreams’, as it is a popular destination for those seeking a better life and career opportunities,” said Sauls.

On his municipality’s natural resources, Sauls emphasised that supporting investment in sectors such as renewable energy, agriculture, education and shale gas would result in a more sustainable and resilient local economy.

“Beaufort West municipality is extremely rich with natural resources that [are] enough for every single resident to prosper and enjoy generational wealth. We are home to a bigger chunk of what is known as the ‘new gold’.

“God has favoured us with eight times more shale gas deposits than Mossel Bay, which essentially means that the words of our former district executive mayor, His Excellency Gayton McKenzie, that we shall be the next ‘Dubai’ is not just prophetic, pioneering and revolutionary, but also realistic and geo-scientifically achievable,” said Sauls.

In June 2022, in a speech marking his first 100 days in office, McKenzie said that the Karoo needed fracking to reverse the region’s fortunes.

‘Rather focus on service delivery’

On Thursday, 31 August, Brian Jooste, a community organiser, told Daily Maverick the municipality wanted to change the name to Dubai because it was all about “subterranean resources”.

“This name change will never happen. I’ve started a petition to stop it,” he said.

Pastor David Demas, a local spiritual leader, wrote on social media: “The name of our beautiful town can impossibly be changed by a few people on the council. As a proud resident, pensioner and religious leader, I’d want to deliver a friendly but firm caution to the council… Don’t take a decision based on a political party; instead, engage with the community as a whole, regardless of race, gender or religion.”

The possible name change is strongly opposed by the DA in Beaufort West. DA caucus leader in the town, Schaun Meyer, emphasised that Beaufort West is a “unique and integral” part of South Africa’s rich history.

“After heavy debate in council, the mayor removed the part where name-changes appeared. It is concerning for an individual who is not born and bred in Beaufort West to have such disrespect for the town’s history and for her people.

“The mayor should rather focus on the turnaround strategy and on much-needed service delivery for residents and stop the corruption in the municipality, which he does not comment on or keep individuals accountable for,” Meyer said.

Beaufort West ANC chairperson, Windy Plaatjies, supported a possible name change as proposed by its alliance partner, the PA. Plaatjies explained that in addition to the town of Beaufort West, the municipality also includes Merweville, Nelspoort, Murraysburg and Leeu-Gamka.

“The issue is that the other towns feel excluded by the current name, and the name as it currently stands does not reflect other towns. We need to include the other towns in a name that will unite us all. A dialogue and public participation are required,” Plaatjies said.

Wouter Kriel, spokesperson for Western Cape Environmental Affairs and Development Planning MEC, Anton Bredell, confirmed that the department had received the motion and supported a thorough investigation into a possible name change and public participation process. DM