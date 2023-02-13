Ashley Sauls - former councillor and MMC for Health and Social Development - has been elected the mayor of Beaufort West. (Photo by Gallo Images/Papi Morake)

Patriotic Alliance (PA) member Ashley Sauls, a former councillor in the City of Johannesburg was elected the mayor of Beaufort West on Monday 13 February in a close vote.

Sauls — from Eldorado Park — had been a councillor for the party in the City of Johannesburg until recently, where he was a mayoral committee member for Health and Social Development in February 2022, reported The Sowetan. He resigned from his seat in the council to take up the role in the small municipality in the Western Cape.

On 31 January, mayor Thersia Prince tendered her resignation as mayor and councillor for the Patriotic Alliance. She had been mayor since June 2022 and is the wife of former mayor Truman Prince.

Sauls replaced Prince as a Proportional Representative (PR) councillor.

A council meeting was called for Monday 13 February to elect a new mayor. But over the weekend, the South African Communist Party (SACP) and the Democratic Alliance DA raised concerns over a video made by PA president and Central Karoo District Municipality mayor Gayton McKenzie, who allegedly threatened members of the public if they pitched up to the council sitting. (DM has seen the video clip)

“Firstly, McKenzie is in violation of Sections 19 and 20 of the Municipal Systems Act, which states that members of the public may not be excluded from council meetings. Secondly, he is also instigating violence and is therefore in contravention of Section 41 of the Constitution,” said Shaun Meyer, a councillor and DA Caucus Leader, Beaufort West.

Daily Maverick attempted to call McKenzie regarding several claims made by the DA and SACP — including the video — but he did not respond to calls and he was out of office.

‘Still so much to do’

During the council meeting on Monday at the Provincial Traffic Auditorium, council Speaker Noël Constable explained Prince’s resignation — and thus a new mayor was needed.

The meeting was streamed on Sauls’ Facebook page.

Councillor Jacob van der Linde (DA) questioned where Sauls stayed — and how Sauls could be made a councillor if he did not stay in the municipality. Constable said in correspondence with the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) the issue of an address was not raised — thus the matter was closed. The crowd who were gathered at the auditorium jeered at van der Linde’s comments.

Sauls was then sworn in as the PA’s new councillor.

Then the mayoral election took place. Van der Linde and Sauls were nominated. Sauls won 5-7.

Upon the announcement of Sauls’ victory, the crowd shouted. After his mayoral chain was put on, Sauls went to hug McKenzie, who was sitting with both former mayors Truman and Thersia Prince. Sauls addressed the council and crowd and opened with greeting “the best mayor in South Africa” in reference to McKenzie.

Sauls said it was because of the PA/ Karoo Defence Force/ African National Congress coalition that Eskom debt had been in the process of being paid, rates collections increased and municipal workers were being paid on time and bonuses were paid.

“I am in Beaufort West to build a winning team, I am here to join a team that has already been winning,” said Sauls.

However, there was “still much to do,” said Sauls as he wanted to permanently fix the municipality’s water supply issues and create sustainable and secure jobs. Sauls also mentioned other projects mentioned by McKenzie, including the building of a golf estate, residential estate, a private hospital and renewable energy projects.

Sauls concluded his speech and stated: “Beaufort West, see you at work”. He then called his mother to pray for him on his journey.

Not everyone is happy with Sauls’ appointment. The SACP spokesperson in the region, Mawonga Furman told Daily Maverick the party was “saddened and disgusted by how the Central Karoo and Beaufort West have become a playground for ex-cons and gangsters…the Beaufort West community is once again forced to be led in the municipality by a man who comes from Eldorado Park, Johannesburg, someone with no clue on the dynamics, pains and struggles of this community”.

Furman added: “the PA has with all intent misled the people of Central Karoo, Beaufort West and the country, on its false intention to bring a better life to the lives of the people in this region, but all were just lies. All the fly-by-night factories have closed down, and now they want to steal land with promises of mega projects, like airports (which will never happen), golf estates, logistics hubs (a stolen idea)”.

“Gayton Mckenzie and their meddling in the affairs of the Beaufort West Municipality has even deepened the financial problems of the municipality, due to all the litigation they have lost, owing millions to service providers whose contracts they have illegally cancelled,” said Furman.

Daily Maverick has reached out to McKenzie about the SACP’s claims, but he did not respond to calls by publication. DM