President of the Royal Spanish Football Federation Luis Rubiales (right) kisses Jennifer Hermoso of Spain (left) during the medal ceremony after Spain beat England 1-0 to win the 2023 Fifa Women's World Cup. (Photo: Noemi Llamas/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images)

Spain’s soccer federation will hold an urgent meeting on Monday as its president, Luis Rubiales, faces a Fifa suspension and a storm of criticism over allegations he gave a player an unwanted kiss on the lips after Spain won the Women’s World Cup.

Rubiales has refused to resign over the incident with player Jenni Hermoso last Sunday in Sydney, saying the kiss was consensual. Players and a string of coaches on the women’s squad are demanding he go, and the government also wants him out.

The Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) has called regional federations to the “extraordinary and urgent” meeting “to evaluate the situation in which the federation finds itself” following Rubiales’ suspension, a RFEF spokesperson said on Sunday.

Global soccer’s governing body Fifa opened disciplinary proceedings against Rubiales on Thursday and announced on Saturday he had been suspended for three months from national and international soccer activities pending an investigation.

Rubiales, 46, said he would use the Fifa probe to show his innocence.

Rubiales played mainly in Spain’s second division in a career spanning 12 years. When he was elected to lead the RFEF in 2018, he promised to modernise its structure, increase turnover and make the federation more transparent.

The Spanish government cannot fire Rubiales but has strongly denounced his actions and said on Friday it was seeking to get him suspended using a legal procedure before a sports tribunal.

The uproar has come in a country where gender issues have become a prominent topic. Tens of thousands of women have taken part in street marches in recent years protesting against sexual abuse and violence.

Labour Minister Yolanda Diaz is due on Monday to meet representatives of the women’s players’ union Futpro, which represents Hermoso, and the Association of Spanish Footballers to ensure football is a sector “that has decent conditions and spaces free of sexist violence”.

Maria Jesus Montero, acting budget minister, said on Sunday Rubiales should not return to leading Spanish soccer.

“A person who lies, who has made a show of not having understood what the fight for equality means in an area as important as sport, cannot have the direction of football in this country in his hands,” she said.

Applause for Hermoso

Hermoso, who has said she did not consent to the kiss and felt “vulnerable and the victim of an aggression”, has been warmly supported by fellow players and many in wider society.

She was applauded by the crowd when she was spotted on a balcony with dignitaries at the Women’s Cup final between Atletico Madrid and Milan on Saturday evening. Players at the match held a banner reading: “With you Jennifer Hermoso.”

Players from Orlando Pride and San Diego Wave wore wristbands supporting Hermoso during their National Women’s Soccer League match in Orlando, Florida, on Friday. Players in Sweden also wore supportive messages on wrist tape on Saturday.

All 23 of Spain’s cup-winning squad including Hermoso, as well as dozens of other squad members, said on Friday they would not play internationals while Rubiales remained head of the federation. Their next match is away to Sweden in the Nations League on 22 September.

On Saturday, 11 members of the women’s team’s coaching staff offered their resignations to the RFEF in a statement supporting Hermoso and condemning Rubiales. Coach Jorge Vilda said on Saturday he regretted the “inappropriate behaviour” of Rubiales.

Feminist groups have called a demonstration on Monday in Madrid entitled “With You Jenni”. Hundreds of people staged a demonstration on Sunday in Salamanca against Rubiales.

UN Women Spain, the Spanish branch of a United Nations organisation that promotes women’s rights, has gathered a 50 signatories including politicians, actors, business people and journalists, in a statement calling for “zero tolerance for abuse or bullying at any time or place in women’s sport”.

Norway’s football federation chief, Lise Klaveness, a former national player who is the first woman to hold the post in her country, said “football’s journey towards inclusion, diversity, and gender equity is far from over”.

“This week should have been about celebrating the exceptional performance of the Spanish team,” she wrote in a statement.

“But no. Instead of revelling in the Women’s football achievements, a familiar story unfolds — the need to rally and defend players and the sport itself. A century of misogyny once again overshadows the joy of the game, the national team’s pride, and remarkable performances on the pitch.”

Andres Iniesta, who won the World Cup and Euros with Spain’s men’s team, added his voice to the chorus of condemnation “as a father of three daughters, as a husband and as a football player”, telling his 42.9 million Instagram followers that Rubiales’ behaviour was “damaging the image of our country and our football around the world”.

Victor Francos, head of the state-run National Sports Council, has called the incident a #MeToo moment for Spain. However, he said on Saturday it would not damage Spain’s bid to stage the 2030 World Cup along with Portugal and Morocco.

Comments from athletes and organisations from around the world

RFEF President Luis Rubiales

“Is a consensual peck going to take me out of here? I won’t resign. I will fight until the end,” he said at an RFEF emergency assembly.

Jenni Hermoso

“I want to clarify that, as was seen in the images, at no time did I consent to the kiss he gave me and, of course, in no case did I seek to lift the president,” she said in a statement signed by more than 50 Spanish players.

“I do not tolerate that my word is questioned and much less that words that I have not said are invented.”

Spain’s acting labour minister Yolanda Diaz

“What we have seen today in the Federation Assembly is unacceptable. The government must act and take urgent measures: Impunity for macho actions is over. Rubiales cannot continue in office.”

Spain’s gender equality minister Irene Montero

“Rubiales seeks impunity. In the face of this, the Public Prosecutor’s Office and the CSD (High Council for Sports) act to protect the player, to say no to machismo and to guarantee the right to sexual freedom. Now more than ever, Jenni Hermoso, you are not alone.”

Spain’s acting social rights minister Ione Belarra

“Consent is not decided by the aggressor. It is decided by the woman. Mr. Rubiales’ violent, mafia-like discourse will not work against a country that has already changed. Everyone already knows what kind of man he is.”

World Cup champion and Ballon D’or winner Alexia Putellas

“This is unacceptable. It is over. With you partner @Jennihermoso.”

World Cup champion and Golden Ball winner Aitana Bonmati

“There are limits that cannot be crossed and we cannot tolerate this. We are with you partner.”

World Cup champion and goalkeeper Cata Coll

“What a shame I feel that 23 football players are not the protagonists … it’s over! With you until death, Jenni Hermoso.”

Lola Gallardo, who was not selected for the national team after player protest

“With you friend, Jenni Hermoso. People who had to give up their dreams to defend certain values ​​were found to be right.”

US forward Alex Morgan

“I’m disgusted by the public actions of Luis Rubiales. I stand by @Jennihermoso and the Spanish players. Winning a World Cup should be one of the best moments in these players’ lives but instead it’s overshadowed by assault, misogyny and failures by the Spanish federation.”

Spain and Real Betis striker Borja Iglesias

“As a footballer and as a person I do not feel represented by what happened today… I have made the decision not to return to the national team until things change and these types of acts do not go unpunished.”

Former Spain Captain And World Cup Winner Iker Casillas

“We should be these, (in the last) five days be talking about our girls! About the joy they gave us all! Of boasting a title that we didn’t have in women’s soccer.”

Real Betis defender Hector Bellerin

“It’s a real shame what’s happening. From presenting our country with such vulgarity, to distort statements of the victim and above all having the courage to blame her to victimise herself for having committed an abuse, these are facts of which no one can go unpunished.

“The narcissist never believes they have made a mistake, they are able to lie, manipulate the truth and make the victim guilty in order to retain their power over others.”

Paris St Germain manager and former Spain coach Luis Enrique

“If I’m basing it off of my own experience… The work he (Rubiales) has done over the years has been exceptional, taking the federation to new heights, beyond the results on the pitch.

“The numbers speak for themselves. I would say he’s done a fantastic job. In terms of the episode that took place in the last game, I think the president himself has acknowledged his mistakes.”

Global Players’ Union Fifpro

“We welcome Fifa’s decision to open an ethics case, and steps taken at national level in Spain. Furthermore, we have written to Uefa — the organisation of which Mr Rubiales is a vice president — requesting that it starts disciplinary proceedings.

“Any lack of action by authorities in addressing the conduct of Mr Rubiales would send an entirely unacceptable and damaging message to the football industry and wider society.”

England women’s national team

“Unacceptable actions allowed to happen by a sexist and patriarchal organisation. Abuse is abuse and we have all seen the truth,” the Lionesses said in a statement shared by captain Leah Williamson.

“The behaviour of those who think they are invincible must not be tolerated and people shouldn’t need convincing to take action against any form of harassment. We all stand with you, @jennihermoso and all players of the Spanish team.”

Hermoso’s former club Barcelona

“FC Barcelona wishes to make it clear that it considers the actions of the president of the RFEF during the celebration of the Women’s World Cup to be totally inappropriate and unfortunate.”

Real Madrid

“Our club fully supports the decision taken by Victor Francos, the president of the Spanish Sports Council, who will immediately refer this case to the Administrative Sports Court.”

Valencia CF

“We regret the lack of self-criticism, humility and humanity in Luis Rubiales’ explanations to the assembly members on Friday.

“His behaviour at the Women’s World Cup final in Australia and at the Extraordinary Assembly of the RFEF are inappropriate for his position in a prestigious organisation that represents all of us in the Spanish football family.”

Former Spain basketball player Pau Gasol

“Sport should be a vehicle of union and representation of the values that make us great as a society.

“Equality and respect for others are two of those values and, although they should be applied in any field, all sports representatives should carry them as a flag.

“(Those) that represent the world of sport must be up to the task and I deeply regret the actions, attitude and people who are not capable of demonstrating these values and who, therefore, have no place in the world of sport or in positions of responsibility.” Reuters/DM