Newsdeck

World Cup

Spanish federation chief refuses to resign over kiss scandal

Spanish federation chief refuses to resign over kiss scandal
President of the Royal Spanish Soccer Federation (RFEF) Luis Rubiales (L) chats with players Esther Gonzalez (C) and Rocio Galvez (R) during the reception made by Spanish acting prime minister to the Women's Spanish National Soccer Team as world champions at Moncloa Presidential Palace in Madrid, Spain, 22 August 2023, after they won the FIFA Women's World Cup. EPA-EFE/Juan Carlos Hidalgo
By Reuters
25 Aug 2023
0

MADRID, Aug 25 (Reuters) - Spanish football federation (RFEF) President Luis Rubiales was set for a showdown with the government after he refused to step down over his kiss on the lips of soccer player Jenni Hermoso after Spain's World Cup victory.

Speaking at an RFEF emergency assembly on Friday, Rubiales complained that “false feminists” were “trying to kill me”. He described the kiss as a “little peck” that was “spontaneous, mutual, euphoric and consensual”.

“Is a consensual peck going to take me out of here? I won’t resign. I will fight until the end,” Rubiales said, drawing applause from the predominantly male audience.

The government has said it will take the incident before a sport tribunal where, if it can be proven the kiss was non-consensual, he could be tried under a sexual violence law introduced by the Socialists last year.

His speech drew immediate condemnation from acting Labour Minister Yolanda Diaz, who described it as “unacceptable”.

“The government must act and take urgent measures: impunity for macho actions is over. Rubiales cannot continue in office,” Diaz wrote on social media.

Rubiales, 46, said in his speech that Hermoso was the one who initiated physical contact by lifting him off the ground by his hips. He said he asked Hermoso is he could give her “a little peck” and she said “Ok”.

Criticism of Rubiales’s behaviour has built throughout the week of the incident which occurred while the players were being handed their medals after they beat England 1-0 in the World Cup final in Sydney, Australia, on Sunday. As players filed past, Rubiales grabbed Hermoso by the head and planted a kiss on her mouth.

Rubiales was also seen grabbing his crotch in celebration while standing next to Queen Letizia in a box at the stadium, for which he apologized on Friday.

It culminated with FIFA opening disciplinary procedures against him on Thursday after Hermoso said in a statement on Wednesday that her union was working to defend her interests and that such acts should “never go unpunished”.

Rubiales initially reacted defiantly to the backlash, describing his critics as “idiots”. But he swiftly backtracked, posting an apology video recorded while flying back from Sydney.

As it became apparent that his apology had not gained traction – with Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez describing it as “not enough” – regional leaders of the RFEF held a crisis meeting in Madrid on Thursday to discuss Rubiales’s future and options for a potential successor, a source told Reuters.

(Reporting by Fernando Kallas and Inti Landauro; writing by Charlie Devereux; editing by Andrei Khalip and Angus MacSwan)

Gallery

Comments - Please note you must be signed in to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

‘I didn’t know’, two Public Protector candidates tell MPs on controversies at SSA, NPA and elsewhere
Maverick News

‘I didn’t know’, two Public Protector candidates tell MPs on controversies at SSA, NPA and elsewhere
BRICS expansion adds clout to bloc, but also imports new tensions
Maverick News

BRICS expansion adds clout to bloc, but also imports new tensions
Watch — EFF, ANC fracas brings COCT council meeting to standstill over JP Smith handling of taxi crisis
Maverick News

Watch — EFF, ANC fracas brings COCT council meeting to standstill over JP Smith handling of taxi crisis
It's déjà vu! A graphic timeline of Zimbabwean elections over the years
Maverick News

It's déjà vu! A graphic timeline of Zimbabwean elections over the years
Boks v All Blacks Twickenham clash marks possible end of an era – including playing in traditional jerseys
Maverick News

Boks v All Blacks Twickenham clash marks possible end of an era – including playing in traditional jerseys

TOP READS IN SECTION

Wagner's Yevgeny Prigozhin, Russia's most powerful mercenary, believed killed in plane crash
Newsdeck

Wagner's Yevgeny Prigozhin, Russia's most powerful mercenary, believed killed in plane crash
Zimbabwe election results start to trickle in after delays, activist arrests
Newsdeck

Zimbabwe election results start to trickle in after delays, activist arrests
Trump's mug shot released after booking at Georgia jail on election charges
World

Trump's mug shot released after booking at Georgia jail on election charges
Putin delivers mixed tribute to Wagner boss Yevgeny Prigozhin after jet crash
Newsdeck

Putin delivers mixed tribute to Wagner boss Yevgeny Prigozhin after jet crash
Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft lands on moon in 'victory cry' of new India
Newsdeck

Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft lands on moon in 'victory cry' of new India

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

Become a Maverick Insider

This could have been a paywall

On another site this would have been a paywall. Maverick Insider keeps our content free for all.

Become an Insider
Our Burning Planet Newsletter image

Make sense of the climate crisis

Hear weekly from the biggest climate reporting division in Africa, reporting stories that concern you, your future and your environment.

Direct to your inbox, free of charge.

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options