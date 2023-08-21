President Cyril Ramaphosa addresses the nation on Sunday ahead of the BRICS Summit from Tuesday at the Sandton Convention Centre in Johannesburg, South Africa. (Photo: GCIS)

South Africa is one of the BRICS member states that have supported the move to expand the multilateral forum, with more than 20 nations vying to join the bloc.

Addressing the nation on Sunday evening, ahead of the BRICS Summit due to take place between Tuesday and Thursday at the Sandton Convention Centre in Johannesburg, President Cyril Ramaphosa reiterated South Africa’s stance. He added that an expanded BRICS would represent a diverse group of nations with different political systems that share a common desire to have a more balanced global order.

“South Africa supports the expansion of the membership of BRICS. The value of BRICS extends beyond the interests of its current members. For its efforts to be more effective, BRICS needs to build partnerships with other countries that share its aspirations and perspectives.

“In addition to the other African leaders in attendance, we will also be welcoming leaders from several countries of the Global South. These include countries from the Caribbean and South America, from the Middle East, from west Asia, south Asia and southeast Asia,” he said.

Other BRICS nations that have encouraged the expansion include China and Russia, while India and Brazil have been sceptical about it.

Ramaphosa also used the opportunity to emphasise Pretoria’s non-aligned stance when it comes to the Russia-Ukraine war in Europe.

The country has been under immense pressure to pick a side in the conflict and has faced grave allegations of siding with Russia, which have placed the country’s standing in a precarious position in the past few months.

Ramaphosa announced that he would be taking steps to strengthen economic ties between African countries and the US. The country has had to maintain good ties as its leading export markets are China, followed by the US, Germany, Japan and India.

“South Africa is inviting more than 30 African trade ministers and senior US administration and congressional representatives to the next forum of the African Growth and Opportunity Act (Agoa) scheduled for November this year.

“As part of our ongoing relationship with the countries of the European Union, we will hold the European Union-South Africa Summit later this year in South Africa to foster our investment and trade relations. Recent trade statistics indicate the success of all our international links,” he said.

Speaking about South Africa’s non-aligned stance in relation to the Russia-Ukraine war in Europe, Ramaphosa said it does not mean that the country is neutral on matters of principle and national interest.

“While some of our detractors prefer overt support for their political and ideological choices, we will not be drawn into a contest between global powers. Instead, our country strives to work with all countries for global peace and development. It is for this reason that South Africa is a member of the Non-Aligned Movement, a forum of 120 countries that are not formally aligned with or against any major power bloc,” he said.

Brazilian President Lula da Silva, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping are expected to attend the summit, along with a number of other statesmen.

Last month, the Presidency formally announced that Russian President Vladimir Putin would not be present. Russia’s foreign minister, Sergey Lavrov, will attend the summit physically while Putin will follow proceedings virtually.

South Africa’s non-aligned stance has been questioned by the US ambassador to South Africa, Reuben Brigety, who asserted Washington was confident that weapons and ammunition were loaded on to the Russian cargo vessel Lady R when it docked in Simon’s Town, Cape Town, between 6 and 9 December 2022.

However, City Press has reported that an investigation by an independent panel, chaired by a retired judge, concluded its investigation into the Lady R and found that no weapons were loaded on to the ship. DM