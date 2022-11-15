Members of the UN General Assembly in New York City vote on a draft resolution during a special session in the General Assembly Hall at United Nations Headquarters on 14 November 2022. The UNGA continued its Eleventh Emergency Special Session to hold a vote on a draft resolution brought by the Permanent Representative of Ukraine to the United Nations, Sergiy Kyslytsya, calling for the UNGA to create an ‘international register’ to document claims of damage, loss, or injury to Ukrainians caused by Russia. (Photo: Michael M Santiago / Getty Images)

South Africa has abstained from a UN General Assembly resolution calling for Russia to pay reparations for the damages inflicted on Ukraine since its invasion of the country on 24 February.

The resolution was adopted by a vote of 94 in favour, with 14 against and 73 abstentions, the UN stated. But South Africa’s UN ambassador objected to the “exceptionalism” and “double standards” of the initiative, saying it proposed reparations for Ukraine, but not victims of other attacks.

The text adopted on Monday called for a register to be established to record the damage Russia has caused to Ukraine and for the establishment of an international mechanism for reparations for damage, loss or injury arising from Russia’s actions.

The General Assembly also reaffirmed its commitment to the sovereignty, independence, unity and territorial integrity of Ukraine, and demanded that the Russian Federation immediately cease its use of force and completely and unconditionally withdraw all its military forces from that country’s territory.

“Many delegates expressed their support for the establishment of a registry while others voiced their concern over the resolution’s divisiveness and dangerous precedent in allowing the establishment of a mechanism that is not accountable to the Assembly,” the UN’s news service said. Some countries accused the resolution’s sponsors of hypocrisy and double standards.

WW2 reparations for Soviet Union

Ukraine’s ambassador to the UN, Sergiy Kyslytsya, argued that 77 years ago at the end of World War 2, the Soviet Union had demanded and received reparations, as the moral right of a country which had suffered war and occupation.

He added that the resolution aimed to avoid any future aggressor’s temptation to start a war.

Backing the resolution, Poland’s ambassador Krzysztof Szczerski said:

“It is not enough if the perpetrators only admit their wrongdoings. It is not enough if they express remorse. Moral gestures are welcome, but never enough. It is material compensation which is needed to rebuild damages caused by wars.”

Russia’s ambassador Vassily Nebenzia countered that the initiative was obviously flawed as the UN would have no role in the establishment of a mechanism created by a group of states which would decide its functioning.

“The West is attempting to use the assembly as a smokescreen to conceal an act of open robbery intended to draw out the conflict,” he said.

South African stance

South Africa’s ambassador to the UN, Mathu Joyini, said the impact of the war in Ukraine was being felt all over the world.

“South Africa reiterates that the territorial integrity of all states, including that of Ukraine, must be respected and rejects all actions that undermine principles laid out in the United Nations Charter,” she said.

However, she said that the UN Security Council should be playing a constructive role in resolving this conflict, while the General Assembly should create conditions conducive to dialogue, mediation and diplomacy. She failed to mention that the General Assembly has only been discussing the war in Ukraine because Russia has vetoed every attempt by the Security Council to pass resolutions or take action on it.

Joyini said the UN should devote equal time to the resolution of all conflict situations that threaten international peace and security. This resolution was “sending a message of exceptionalism” that reparations matter in some situations, but not others.

Member states must refrain from double standards, she said.

“The draft resolution places the United Nations in uncharted waters. The General Assembly is being asked to grant its authority to the setting up of a reparations mechanism, but there is no clarity on what the mechanism will look like or what its eventual legal status will be.

“We are uncomfortable” with the draft text, she said, noting that South Africa would abstain from the vote.

South Africa has abstained from every one of several UN General Assembly resolutions addressing Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on 24 February, all of which have been adopted. DM