Putin to stay away from BRICS Summit in Joburg, will send Lavrov instead

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov (L) speaks with Russia's President Vladimir Putin (R) during the first plenary session as part of the 2019 Russia-Africa Summit at the Sirius Park of Science and Art in Sochi, Russia, 24 October 2019. EPA-EFE/SERGEI CHIRIKOV /
By Queenin Masuabi
19 Jul 2023
After weeks of speculation and backroom negotiations, it has been announced — Russia will be represented by foreign minister Sergey Lavrov, not president Vladimir Putin, at the BRICS summit in Johannesburg in August.

The Cyril Ramaphosa Presidency has formally announced that Russian President Vladimir Putin will not be attending the BRICS Summit. 

In a statement issued on Wednesday morning, Presidency spokesperson Vincent Magwenya said the Russian Federation would be represented by its foreign minister, Sergey Lavrov. 

“By mutual agreement, President Vladimir Putin of the Russian Federation will not attend the summit but the Russian Federation will be represented by Foreign Minister Mr Sergey Lavrov,” it read.

“In due course, a comprehensive statement on the substantive issues to be covered at the summit and other related foreign policy matters will be issued.” 

This announcement comes after weeks of consultations about the summit. The President’s most recent consultation in this regard took place last night, Tuesday, 18 July 2023, at the BRICS Political Party Dialogue in Gauteng.

The summit will be attended by the leaders of other member countries – Brazil, India, China and South Africa.

“President Ramaphosa is confident that the summit will be a success and calls on the nation to extend the necessary hospitality to the many delegates who will arrive from various parts of the continent and the globe,” the statement reads. DM

