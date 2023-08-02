South Africa's Thembi Kgatlana (centre) celebrates after Italy scored an own goal during their Fifa Women's World Cup 2023 soccer group G match, in Wellington, New Zealand, on 2 August, 2023. (Photo: EPA/Ritchie B)

A dramatic winner deep into injury time by star striker Thembi Kgatlana gave South Africa a 3-2 win over Italy in their final Group G clash at the Women’s World Cup in Wellington on Wednesday.

The win saw Banyana Banyana advance to the last 16 for the first time at only their second appearance at a World Cup.

South Africa had to come from behind after Italy opened the scoring from a penalty in the 11th minute. DM

This is a developing story.