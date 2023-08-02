Sport

Banyana Banyana make history to advance to Women’s World Cup knockout stage

South Africa's Thembi Kgatlana (centre) celebrates after Italy scored an own goal during their Fifa Women's World Cup 2023 soccer group G match, in Wellington, New Zealand, on 2 August, 2023. (Photo: EPA/Ritchie B)
By Craig Ray
02 Aug 2023
South Africa overcome Italy to reach the last 16 of the Women’s World Cup

A dramatic winner deep into injury time by star striker Thembi Kgatlana gave South Africa a 3-2 win over Italy in their final Group G clash at the Women’s World Cup in Wellington on Wednesday.

The win saw Banyana Banyana advance to the last 16 for the first time at only their second appearance at a World Cup.

South Africa had to come from behind after Italy opened the scoring from a penalty in the 11th minute. DM

This is a developing story.

