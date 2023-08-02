NEWSFLASH
Banyana Banyana make history to advance to Women’s World Cup knockout stage
South Africa overcome Italy to reach the last 16 of the Women’s World Cup
A dramatic winner deep into injury time by star striker Thembi Kgatlana gave South Africa a 3-2 win over Italy in their final Group G clash at the Women’s World Cup in Wellington on Wednesday.
The win saw Banyana Banyana advance to the last 16 for the first time at only their second appearance at a World Cup.
South Africa had to come from behind after Italy opened the scoring from a penalty in the 11th minute. DM
This is a developing story.
