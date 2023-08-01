Sport

DO-OR-DIE MATCH

Banyana Banyana ready to rumble in crunch World Cup tie against Italy

Banyana Banyana ready to rumble in crunch World Cup tie against Italy
Martina Lenzini of Italy in action against Sweden during their World Cup Group G clash at Wellington Regional Stadium in New Zealand on 29 July 2023. (Photo: Catherine Ivill / Getty Images)
By Yanga Sibembe
01 Aug 2023
0

South Africa’s senior women’s soccer side dropped points from a winning position against Argentina last time out. On Wednesday morning, versus Italy, they are aiming for the three points that might see them through to the round of 16.

It is often said that the third time’s the charm. Sometimes this adage is proven to be true. However, other times it is not the case. When Banyana Banyana take on Italy in their final Women’s World Cup group game, they will be hoping they are on the correct side of this statement.

In their previous two matches in an open Group G, the team has certainly shown glimpses of quality that suggests they can topple the Italians. Worryingly though, they have also been extremely wasteful in front of goal, as well as suffering from costly lapses of concentration in defence.

In their World Cup opener against Sweden, the reigning African champions fought valiantly – before being undone by the Europeans in the dying embers of the game.

Then came the Argentina clash a few days after that demoralising last-minute loss to the Swedes. The second game presented the South Africans with the perfect opportunity to claim maximum points.

They failed to do this. Wasting a number of opportunities to claim their first maximum points in the quadrennial showpiece, in just their second World Cup appearance, following their debut in 2019.

The Argentinians eventually punished South Africa for their profligacy, clawing their way back from 2-0 down and levelling the match at two-all. In fact, Banyana were fortunate that the South Americans did not eventually make it 3-2 and steal all three points.

Banyana Banyana Italy

Rebecka Blomqvist of Sweden scores her team’s fifth goal against Italy at Wellington Regional Stadium on 29 July 2023. (Photo: Catherine Ivill / Getty Images)

“We’re a team that can create. We’ve shown that. It’s about taking our chances, but also about being better organised. Especially in the critical moments. Whether in defence or whatever else, the whole team has got to play their part,” Ellis said during her pre-match press conference.

Do or die

With the clash against Italy effectively serving as a final for coach Desiree Ellis and her charges, there is no room for such mistakes anymore. A defeat or a draw will see Ellis and company pack their bags. As will a comprehensive Argentina victory over the Swedes if Banyana fail to claim their own such win over the Italians.

Banyana Banyana’s task will be made even more difficult by the fact that the Italians are still smarting from being bamboozled 5-0 by Sweden last time out. Not to mention that the Europeans are also fully aware that a loss will send them packing. Though a draw may serve them well. 

They are currently second behind the Swedes, with three points on board. Argentina and Banyana are on one each. 

“We know what to expect from Italy and we will leave no stone unturned. We have played two different types of games in this tournament. The first one was a little bit more defensive, the second was a little bit more open,” Ellis elaborated.

“I will not divulge what we’re going to do [against Italy]. But we have to get the result. We cannot think that it’s just going to fall into our laps. We have to leave everything on the field and make sure that we get what we deserve. To be honest, we deserved more during this tournament and we didn’t get it,” the three-time African women’s coach of the year added.

“Now it’s up to us to go that extra mile to make sure that we leave everything out there and get the result. Because we have come here to go to the second round. Even though it’s our second World Cup, we know the quality that we have.”

Depleted

With midfield enforcer Kholosa Biyana suspended for the Italy clash after picking up two yellow cards, and captain Refiloe Jane’s fitness in question after she suffered an ankle injury against Argentina, that quality may be slightly depleted against Italy.

Read more in Daily Maverick: Desiree Ellis laments Banyana Banyana’s profligacy in front of goal following Argentina draw

Though Ellis is optimistic that Jane will still be fit enough for their do-or-die encounter, the coach said there are enough options to ensure that South Africans still put up their best possible performance. Even without one of the team’s star players and leaders.

Ellis also hinted that her team had failed to execute the pre-game tactics in the previous two matches. More so against Argentina – implying that the pressure of being on this massive stage might be a contributor.

“You can work on all of those things in training… But sometimes it doesn’t come together. Sometimes when it comes together you say we are wonderful. But when it doesn’t come together then we’re not so wonderful anymore. That’s the pressure of playing the game. But it’s also the pressure of the situation,” said the 60-year-old tactician.

“That’s what it’s all about. Going onto the field and knowing what to do, but also handling the pressure. Handling everything that’s happening around you.

“This group has shown through all the adversity, through all the challenges that they’ve faced over the last two years [that they can rise above it all]. This is an opportunity to rise even higher.”

The match kicks off on Wednesday at 9am South African time. That’s also the time current Group G leaders Sweden will tackle Argentina, with the aim of topping the mini-league. DM

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

Bloubergstrand Beach outside Cape Town could lose its shoreline by the end of the century
South Africa

Bloubergstrand Beach outside Cape Town could lose its shoreline by the end of the century
Hawks arrest OR Tambo municipal officials over millions paid for unfinished and unbuilt dams
South Africa

Hawks arrest OR Tambo municipal officials over millions paid for unfinished and unbuilt dams
Ex-cops in the cross-hairs – they face death threats, but say their SAPS bosses have abandoned them
Maverick News

Ex-cops in the cross-hairs – they face death threats, but say their SAPS bosses have abandoned them
Gidon Novick to walk away from SAA deal after competition authorities' ruling
DM168

Gidon Novick to walk away from SAA deal after competition authorities' ruling
It’s a ‘nightmare’ – workers and customers struggle amid Post Office failures
Maverick News

It’s a ‘nightmare’ – workers and customers struggle amid Post Office failures

TOP READS IN SECTION

Ex-cops in the cross-hairs – they face death threats, but say their SAPS bosses have abandoned them
Maverick News

Ex-cops in the cross-hairs – they face death threats, but say their SAPS bosses have abandoned them
Gidon Novick to walk away from SAA deal after competition authorities' ruling
DM168

Gidon Novick to walk away from SAA deal after competition authorities' ruling
Long road to impeachment: Mkhwebane is guilty as charged – here’s a breakdown of the damning findings
Maverick News

Long road to impeachment: Mkhwebane is guilty as charged – here’s a breakdown of the damning findings
Bloubergstrand Beach outside Cape Town could lose its shoreline by the end of the century
South Africa

Bloubergstrand Beach outside Cape Town could lose its shoreline by the end of the century
Putin rejects Ramaphosa’s appeal to reinstate Black Sea Grain Initiative
Maverick News

Putin rejects Ramaphosa’s appeal to reinstate Black Sea Grain Initiative

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Sign up for free or sign in to continue reading.

Unlike our competitors, we don't force you to pay to read the news, but we do need your email address to make your experience better.


FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish signing up with us:

Please enter your password or get a sign in link if you’ve forgotten


Open Sesame! Thanks for signing up.

Our Burning Planet Newsletter image

Make sense of the climate crisis

Hear weekly from the biggest climate reporting division in Africa, reporting stories that concern you, your future and your environment.

Direct to your inbox, free of charge.

After the Bell Newsletter

A daily round up of the world of business, without any of the bull.

Let Tim Cohen put the markets into perspective, direct to your inbox every weekday at 19:00.

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury. Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so. How often do you read us? Is our journalism worth R6.57 a day to you? If it is, you will get R200 a month in Uber vouchers straight back and a host of other benefits.

Join our Maverick Insider membership programme from R75p/m. If it is not for you, you can cancel anytime.

Join The Cause
Maverick Insider Logo

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options