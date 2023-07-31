Maverick Citizen

AGE OF ACCOUNTABILITY

Hawks arrest OR Tambo municipal officials over millions paid for unfinished and unbuilt dams

Hawks arrest OR Tambo municipal officials over millions paid for unfinished and unbuilt dams
What was meant to be South Africa's first hardfill dam has become an abandoned project near Port St Johns in the Eastern Cape after the contractor asked for a steep increase in contract costs — and the OR Tambo Municipality could not produce the funds. (Pictures: Supplied)
By Estelle Ellis and Hoseya Jubase
31 Jul 2023
0

Uncovering a shocking corruption scheme that left hundreds of villagers dependent on rivers for water as reservoirs and dams were left unfinished or unbuilt, the Hawks on Monday arrested two officials from the OR Tambo Municipality. One is the municipality’s director of water and sanitation.

In 2019, the OR Tambo Municipality awarded tenders for the construction of three dams to provide hundreds of villagers around Port St Johns with clean, potable water. The project cost R160-million and was partially funded by Covid-19 funds as access to water became even more crucial during the pandemic.

In 2022, Daily Maverick flagged the issue of the hardfill dam near Ntsonyini that was meant to provide water to 40 villages in the deep rural Eastern Cape.

The Ntsonyini off-channel dam was meant to be South Africa’s first hardfill dam, with a design lauded in several engineering publications. However, it was never completed.

The Ntsonyini project, which began in February 2019, was not only beset by corruption, but also by protests and violence that broke out over work on the project. The Auditor-General also raised questions about the dam.

The OR Tambo Municipality, which was in charge of the project, has since been placed under administration.

Currently, communities around Ntsonyini and Ngqongweni, near Port St Johns on the Wild Coast, get their drinking water from the Mngazana River, the uMzimvubu River and local streams.

In 2022, the Eastern Cape MEC for cooperative governance and traditional affairs, Xolile Nqatha, reported to the provincial legislature that the OR Tambo Municipality had said a new “variation order” (indicating an increase in construction costs of up to 20%) had to be generated due to extended excavation needed to reach a suitable level for the dam wall.

The original cost of the project was R200-million and R136-million had been spent so far. 

Another R238-million was reportedly needed for the project to be completed.

Nqatha, now the MEC for Transport and Community Safety, said the additional R238-million exceeded the permissible 20% for a variation order. This led to the project grinding to a halt.

Qokolweni Water Supply Scheme

Another major water project commissioned and managed by the OR Tambo District Municipality, the Qokolweni Water Supply Scheme – despite being reported as completed – has left communities without water after it was discovered that there had been no feasibility study to confirm whether there was water in the area before work on the project began. The Auditor-General also flagged this project.

In 2022, a spokesperson for the OR Tambo Municipality, Zimkhita Macingwana, said the contractor had not abandoned the site, but had left after National Treasury withheld funding. She said it was not the municipality that was trying to cancel the contract.

A local shopowner temporarily halted construction by obtaining an interdict because his premises had been damaged during blasting.

“Due to time lapsed and the issue with the interdict, which prevented the contractor from performing, the contractor terminated the contract,” explained Macingwana.

“The municipality plans to complete the work. Engineers and contractors are busy finalising the new measurements and after that, a new tender will be issued,” she added.

In 202o, in a written response to the Parliamentary Portfolio Committee on Cooperative Governance, former OR Tambo chief financial officer, Moabi Moleko, explained how his own investigation found that the water and sanitation department had a “prepaid” scheme that paid contractors for work never done.

He said he had submitted an affidavit to the Hawks and also visited the incomplete projects with them. Moleko left the municipality in 2022. 

Arrests

On Monday, 31 July, Macingwana confirmed that two municipal employees had been arrested. 

“The details are still scanty, and we will update the public as things unfold. In line with the principles of good governance, transparency and accountability, the OR Tambo District Municipality supports any efforts to root out corruption in our quest to instil good governance.

“The municipality will allow the law enforcement agencies to play their role, while it will respect the Constitution of the Republic of South Africa in treating the employees as not guilty until proven otherwise by the necessary authorities.”

On Monday, Andile Wiseman Vellem (58), OR Tambo Municipality’s director of water and sanitation, and Mawethu Mthengwana (51), a municipal project manager, appeared in the Mthatha Specialised Commercial Crimes Court on charges of fraud, corruption, contravention of the Municipal Finance Management Act and contraventions of the Prevention of Organised Crime Act.

“Their co-accused is still at large while another was reported to have died in 2021,” Hawks spokesperson Yolisa Mgolodela said.

She confirmed the two municipal officials had been released on R10,000 bail each and the matter had been set down for 29 August to join more accused.

“More arrests will follow,” she added.

She said the allegations were that the accused irregularly awarded the dam tenders and provided loans to contractors for work not done. She said one of the dams was half-finished and the others were never built. DM

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

Ex-cops in the cross-hairs – they face death threats, but say their SAPS bosses have abandoned them
Maverick News

Ex-cops in the cross-hairs – they face death threats, but say their SAPS bosses have abandoned them
Long road to impeachment: Mkhwebane is guilty as charged – here’s a breakdown of the damning findings
Maverick News

Long road to impeachment: Mkhwebane is guilty as charged – here’s a breakdown of the damning findings
Gidon Novick to walk away from SAA deal after competition authorities' ruling
DM168

Gidon Novick to walk away from SAA deal after competition authorities' ruling
It’s a ‘nightmare’ – workers and customers struggle amid Post Office failures
Maverick News

It’s a ‘nightmare’ – workers and customers struggle amid Post Office failures
Hot, hot July 2023 set to be hottest month in recorded history — almost certainly caused by humans burning fossil fuels
World

Hot, hot July 2023 set to be hottest month in recorded history — almost certainly caused by humans burning fossil fuels

TOP READS IN SECTION

Ex-cops in the cross-hairs – they face death threats, but say their SAPS bosses have abandoned them
Maverick News

Ex-cops in the cross-hairs – they face death threats, but say their SAPS bosses have abandoned them
Gidon Novick to walk away from SAA deal after competition authorities' ruling
DM168

Gidon Novick to walk away from SAA deal after competition authorities' ruling
Malema celebrates EFF's 10th anniversary with lots of promises and a vow to unseat the ANC in 2024
Maverick News

Malema celebrates EFF's 10th anniversary with lots of promises and a vow to unseat the ANC in 2024
Putin rejects Ramaphosa’s appeal to reinstate Black Sea Grain Initiative
Maverick News

Putin rejects Ramaphosa’s appeal to reinstate Black Sea Grain Initiative
Unpacking the United African Stokvel scam - the trail of death threats and ties to nonprofit, Sexpo
Maverick News

Unpacking the United African Stokvel scam – the trail of death threats and ties to nonprofit, Sexpo

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Sign up for free or sign in to continue reading.

Unlike our competitors, we don't force you to pay to read the news, but we do need your email address to make your experience better.


FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish signing up with us:

Please enter your password or get a sign in link if you’ve forgotten


Open Sesame! Thanks for signing up.

Our Burning Planet Newsletter image

Make sense of the climate crisis

Hear weekly from the biggest climate reporting division in Africa, reporting stories that concern you, your future and your environment.

Direct to your inbox, free of charge.

After the Bell Newsletter

A daily round up of the world of business, without any of the bull.

Let Tim Cohen put the markets into perspective, direct to your inbox every weekday at 19:00.

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury. Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so. How often do you read us? Is our journalism worth R6.57 a day to you? If it is, you will get R200 a month in Uber vouchers straight back and a host of other benefits.

Join our Maverick Insider membership programme from R75p/m. If it is not for you, you can cancel anytime.

Join The Cause
Maverick Insider Logo

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options