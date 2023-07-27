Eight VIP Protection Unit members at the Randburg Magistrates’ Court on 24 July 2023. (Photo by Gallo Images / Papi Morake)

On Thursday, 27 July, eight members of the VIP protection unit attached to Deputy President Paul Mashatile appeared in the Randburg Magistrates’ Court to continue their bail hearing. However, magistrate Hlengiwe Mkhabisi could not pass judgment and postponed the matter until Tuesday, 1 August.

This comes after the eight accused – Shadrack Molekatlane Kojana, Johannes Matome Mampuru, Posmo Joseph Mofokeng, Harmans Madumetja Ramokhonami, Phineas Molefo Boshielo, Churchill Mpakamaseni Mkhize, Lesiba Aggrie Ramabu and Moses Fhatuwani – made their first court appearance on Monday, 22 days after a motorist caught them on camera assaulting four military trainees on the N1 highway in Johannesburg.

They handed themselves over to the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) on Sunday afternoon. They face 12 charges that include malicious damage to property, assault with the intent to do grievous bodily harm, pointing a firearm, reckless or negligent driving and an attempt to defeat or obstruct the administration of justice.

This week in court, one of the accused claimed they were protecting “South Africa’s second [most] important citizen” and that the video wasn’t a true reflection of the events that day, as it had not captured everything that occurred.

Another accused claimed the victims were drunk and that it wasn’t assault; instead, the VIP unit members were trying to “calm the situation” when they stopped the Polo Vivo car and that the occupants retaliated when the police officers identified themselves and asked them to step outside the vehicle.

The accused have further argued the State’s case against them is weak and based on speculation given that none of the Polo Vivo occupants has positively identified any of the accused.

Meanwhile, the State has opposed the bail application, stating that the video places the eight accused at the scene of the incident despite not being positively identified by any of the car occupants.

State advocate Elize le Roux added that the assaulted men feared for their safety and that if the accused were granted bail they might intimidate State witnesses.

This comes after Anton Philipus Jacobus Koen, a security expert who first shared the video, received a threatening message from an untraceable device. Le Roux said the SAPS members have access to specialised equipment and personnel despite having been suspended.

On Thursday, advocate Xabiso Sotshongaye, representing the accused, said the eight officers should not be held liable because of the perception that VIP units in general acted recklessly on the roads.

“Does that mean, the ones who are before court should be punished because they are from the VIP unit? The answer is no, because they are facing their own charges.”

The person who captured the alleged attack on video wants to remain anonymous. Sotshongaye argued that the court could not rely on it as evidence if its origins were unknown.

Timeline of events so far: