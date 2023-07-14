Defend Truth

BID FOR FREEDOM

Manuel Chang denied bail in New York over flight-risk fears

Manuel Chang denied bail in New York over flight-risk fears
Manuel Chang, the former minister of finance of Mozambique. Illustrative image: Ryan Rayburn; Pixabay
By Peter Fabricius
14 Jul 2023
0

Judge says the former finance minister could flee to Mozambique’s UN mission if released.

Former Mozambican finance minister Manuel Chang, who was extradited from South Africa to the US on Wednesday to face fraud and money laundering charges, was denied bail in a New York district court on Thursday. 

Hoping to be free at last after more than four years in prison in South Africa, Chang pleaded not guilty to the charges before district court judge Nicholas Garaufis and offered to post a bond of $1-million if granted bail.

But Judge Garaufis denied bail, agreeing with prosecutors that he was a flight risk and could escape the charges by entering Mozambique’s UN mission in Manhattan.

“The evidence regarding his guilt on the face of it is strong,” Garaufis said, ordering that Chang remain in custody. 

Chang’s American lawyers are nevertheless hoping that the district court will still throw out the case against him on the grounds that it has  been more than four years since he was arrested in South Africa.

This delay has prejudiced Chang by damaging his chances of getting a fair trial, his attorney, Adam Ford, told Garaufis in a letter last month.

He asked Garaufis for permission to move to dismiss the indictment because the prosecution’s delay had violated Chang’s right to a speedy trial under the Sixth Amendment of the US Constitution. 

Ford told Daily Maverick on Thursday that the judge had agreed to a hearing on whether or not to dismiss the case against Chang because of the delay. 

In his letter to Garaufis last month, Ford said that since Chang’s arrest in South Africa in December 2018, “he has been incarcerated in South Africa in appalling conditions, including solitary confinement”. 

Read more in Daily Maverick: Manuel Chang case shows how public interest litigation can further accountability for economic crimes

“He has had limited contact with his own family and can only speak to them through a glass partition. The South African government has also failed to meet Mr Chang’s medical needs. He has an injured knee, but he has been unable to receive physical therapy during his detention. Moreover, the South African authorities have failed to provide Mr Chang with a low-sodium diet, even though he has high blood pressure.”

And the competing requests for Change’s extradition from the US and Mozambique had “trapped him in a Kafkaesque labyrinth of never-ending administrative and court proceedings”, Ford said. This referred to the South African government twice ordering that Chang should be extradited to Mozambique and South African courts overruling the government both times and eventually ordering him to be extradited to the US instead.  

Ford also claimed that although the Department of Justice had requested Chang’s extradition more than four years ago, it had “lost interest in seeking his extradition since 2019” when a jury in the same Brooklyn court had acquitted Chang’s co-defendant, Jean Boustani.

Read more in Daily Maverick: Manuel Chang finally on way to the US after FBI kept waiting due to red tape delays

Boustani had worked for Privinvest, the Abu-Dhabi based ship-building company which built a fleet of tuna-fishing boats and patrol vessels for the Mozambique government. Chang, when still finance minister, secretly signed government guarantees in 2013 and 2014 for loans totalling about $2-billion to buy the vessels. But the US indictment against Chang, Boustani and others alleged that the whole project was just a scam to elicit the loans so they could all siphon off bribes. 

Intends to ‘fight’

In the district court on Thursday, Ford denied that Chang had received a bribe and said he had signed off on the loans in his official capacity. “He intends to stay here and fight these charges.”

The US indicted Chang on 19 December  2018, claiming jurisdiction because it said he had defrauded US citizens who had invested in the $2-billion in loans to buy the boats. Ford noted that the US Department of Justice had written to the South African government two days later, requesting Chang’s arrest. Which it did when he flew into OR Tambo International airport on 29 December, en route to Dubai for a holiday. 

Ford said Chang was confident that he would be acquitted of all charges in the New York court, just as Boustani had been acquitted in December 2019 on the same charges. 

“As he has maintained throughout this process, the charges against him are meritless,” Ford said. He noted that on 24 August 2022 Chang had explicitly stated in a court filing in South Africa that he consented to his extradition to either the US or Mozambique, “and emphatically requested an expeditious end to this protracted litigation”.

The delay in bringing Chang to trial had prejudiced him by potentially impairing his defence including because of memory loss by potential witnesses of events that occurred a decade ago. Chang had also been subjected to protracted anxiety, especially because of his poor treatment in prison.

And Ford blamed the US for the delay, saying it had deliberately chosen South Africa as the place to have Chang arrested, despite knowing, even from its own human rights reports, that South Africa’s judicial system was overburdened and lengthy pretrial detention was common. DM

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

Zuma’s days of freedom may be numbered as ConCourt upholds ruling that he must go back to jail
Maverick News

Zuma’s days of freedom may be numbered as ConCourt upholds ruling that he must go back to jail
SA’s ‘dire’ gun controls are uniting opposition firearm groups – dealers’ association speaks out
Maverick News

SA’s ‘dire’ gun controls are uniting opposition firearm groups – dealers’ association speaks out
Artificial UNintelligence
Maverick News

Artificial UNintelligence
Presidential Protection Unit brutality reflects widespread SA police impunity and misuse of force
Maverick News

Presidential Protection Unit brutality reflects widespread SA police impunity and misuse of force
A decade on from the tackle heard around the world, Bismarck has no regrets
South Africa

A decade on from the tackle heard around the world, Bismarck has no regrets

TOP READS IN SECTION

Tribe One Dinokeng – Almost 10 years later, details emerge of South Africa’s disastrous ‘Fyre Festival’
Maverick News

Tribe One Dinokeng – Almost 10 years later, details emerge of South Africa’s disastrous ‘Fyre Festival’
Zuma’s days of freedom may be numbered as ConCourt upholds ruling that he must go back to jail
Maverick News

Zuma’s days of freedom may be numbered as ConCourt upholds ruling that he must go back to jail
Digging into acting Public Protector’s perplexing lack of curiosity about pivotal Phala Phala facts
Maverick News

Digging into acting Public Protector’s perplexing lack of curiosity about pivotal Phala Phala facts
Presidential Protection Unit brutality reflects widespread SA police impunity and misuse of force
Maverick News

Presidential Protection Unit brutality reflects widespread SA police impunity and misuse of force
ConCourt says no bias in Ramaphosa’s suspension of Mkhwebane
Maverick News

ConCourt says no bias in Ramaphosa’s suspension of Mkhwebane

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Sign up for free or sign in to continue reading.

Unlike our competitors, we don't force you to pay to read the news, but we do need your email address to make your experience better.


FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish signing up with us:

Please enter your password or get a sign in link if you’ve forgotten


Open Sesame! Thanks for signing up.

Your opinion matters

At Daily Maverick, we're committed to improving our journalism. Help us to understand your needs, values and preferences by taking our quick reader survey. It only takes 5 to 6 minutes, and your input is invaluable.

Rest assured, the survey is anonymous, and no personal data will be used.

Take the survey→
Our Burning Planet Newsletter image

Make sense of the climate crisis

Hear weekly from the biggest climate reporting division in Africa, reporting stories that concern you, your future and your environment.

Direct to your inbox, free of charge.

After the Bell Newsletter

A daily round up of the world of business, without any of the bull.

Let Tim Cohen put the markets into perspective, direct to your inbox every weekday at 19:00.

Feeling Guilty?

Recently, we’ve had a number of readers tell us they feel guilty for not signing up as a Maverick Insider member when they see our appeals. They told us they keep meaning to but haven’t gotten round to it yet. If that’s you, then here’s some extra motivation:

1. It takes approximately 4 minutes
2. Guilt is a terrible emotion to experience especially when it’s fuelled by something as innocuous as procrastination
3. If you sign up today, we’ll throw in a copy of Daily Maverick’s Crossword Book as a welcome gift

If, on the other hand, you feel guilty because you really can’t afford a contribution, then please don’t. We get it. That’s the reason we don’t have a paywall. Thanks for your loyal readership. We’ve got your back and one day, we know you’ll have ours.

Join The Cause
Become a Maverick Insider

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options