FBI officials kept waiting as red tape delays Manuel Chang’s deportation to the US

Passengers and crew of the United States Department of Justice Gulfstream G550 jet at Lanseria Airport on 10 July 2023. The aircraft is in South Africa to extradite former finance minister of Mozambique Manuel Chang to the US. (Photo: Felix Dlangamandla)
By Peter Fabricius
10 Jul 2023
The former Mozambican finance minister is now expected to be flown to the US on Tuesday, 11 July.

Unexplained bureaucratic glitches on Monday postponed South Africa’s surrender of former Mozambican finance minister Manuel Chang to the US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) to be flown to the US to stand trial for fraud and corruption.

Former Mozambican finance minister Manuel Chang. (Photo: Flickr)

A jet which brought FBI officials to collect Chang from SA authorities sat at Lanseria airport all day while officials tried to untangle red tape, official sources said. They said the jet, with Chang on board, was likely to take off on Tuesday.

Chang has been incarcerated in South Africa for more than four years since being arrested at OR Tambo International Airport on 27 December 2018 on a US extradition request.

Legal efforts to prevent his extradition to the US ran out in May this year when the Constitutional Court dismissed the second application by the Mozambican government for leave to appeal against the Johannesburg High Court’s judgment of November 2021 that Chang should be extradited to the US and not Mozambique, as SA Justice Minister Ronald Lamola had ordered in August 2021.

Daily Maverick could not establish the precise cause of the delay on Monday, but officials were confident it would be resolved in time for Chang to be handed over to the FBI on the tarmac at Lanseria Airport on Tuesday and flown to the US.

He is due to stand trial on charges arising from a 2013/2014 deal in which, as finance minister, he signed off on two loans totalling about $2-billion from Credit Suisse bank and Russia’s VTB Capital bank to Mozambique to buy a fleet of tuna trawler ships and patrol boats. The envisaged tuna fishing industry never materialised and the US Justice Department alleged that from the start the scheme was merely a scam to elicit funds used to pay bribes to Chang and many others.

The US claimed jurisdiction because it said many US citizens had been defrauded when they invested in the two loans in the secondary market. DM

