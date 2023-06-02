Maverick Citizen

COMBATING GRAFT OP-ED

Manuel Chang case shows how public interest litigation can further accountability for economic crimes

Manuel Chang case shows how public interest litigation can further accountability for economic crimes
Former Mozambican finance minister Manuel Chang is set to face trial in the US. (Photo: Flickr / IMF)
By Arnold Tsunga
02 Jun 2023
0

Civil society needs to review its work and think hard about how to tackle the phenomenon of corruption, money laundering and illicit financial flows that have paralysed southern Africa’s development.

Southern Africa has been grappling lately with serious cases of money laundering involving politically exposed people and senior government officials. The case of the Al Jazeera report on the Gold Mafia is the latest instalment that has sent tongues wagging after it was revealed that millions of dollars are being siphoned out of southern African economies through money laundering, illicit financial flows and corruption.

Read more in Daily Maverick: Al Jazeera Gold Mafia exposé ‘tip of the iceberg’ for Zim corruption but accountability remains elusive

Impunity for such crimes makes it difficult for the countries in southern Africa to carry out any meaningful development agendas. The development support that comes from Western and sometimes Eastern countries pales into insignificance when compared to the money that is being lost through corruption, money laundering and illicit financial flows, raising questions about the priorities of African countries and the so-called donor world. 

The obvious question should be whether we need donor funding or simply need to strengthen the rule of law and accountability in our jurisdictions.

Civil society seems to be ill-equipped to deal with accountability for economic crimes, disproportionately focusing on the legal protection of civil and political rights. This may be explained by the fact that civil society is predominantly dependent on Western sources of funding, which is usually reflected in calls for proposals representing Western priorities in the region. 

As a result, civil society needs to review its work and think hard about how to tackle the phenomenon of corruption, money laundering and illicit financial flows that have paralysed southern Africa’s development. Corruption, money laundering and illicit financial flows have weakened systems of government and governance in southern Africa and created conditions for serial instability, insecurity and violations of human rights. 

It is in this context that we at Tsunga Law International are pleased with the South African Constitutional Court decision in the matter between the Republic of Mozambique and Forum De Monitoria Do Orcamento, Manuel Chang and others handed down on 24 May. 

The Constitutional Court dismissed the application for leave to appeal against a decision of the South African courts ordering South Africa to extradite the former minister of finance of Mozambique Manuel Chang for trial on corruption-related charges to the US. Mozambique had filed a competing request that Chang be extradited to Mozambique as opposed to the US. 

This request had created a false perception in some minds that the South African courts were being asked to decide whether the US legal system was better than the Mozambican legal system. 

Nothing could be further from the truth. 

Mozambique had not carried out or shown any intention to prosecute Chang after the siphoning of $2-billion from the Mozambican public coffers. It was only after a warrant of arrest was issued against Chang by the US authorities that Mozambique authorities then expressed interest in investigating the case of grand theft in Mozambique with Chang as a chief suspect. 

This belated effort raised suspicion that the process of extradition to Mozambique was to try to create conditions for guaranteeing immunity to Chang for the grand corruption he allegedly committed in Mozambique. 

In short, the real question was in which jurisdiction was Chang more likely to get a genuine trial meeting fair trial standards and the requirements of full accountability in the use of public resources — the Mozambican legal system or the US legal system. 

Mozambican civil society felt, correctly in my view, that if Chang were to be extradited to Mozambique, he would not go through a genuine trial and the process would be manipulated to grant him immunity for serious economic crime. If Chang were to be extradited to the US, then he would face a genuine trial as he had limited capacity to influence proceedings as he would have in Mozambique. It came down to trusting the process. 

It is for this reason that the Mozambican civil society insisted that Chang be extradited to the US. It is their quest for accountability and justice for economic crimes that led them to take this position.

Read more in Daily Maverick: The Case of Mozambique’s Manuel Chang: Civil society holds the corrupt to account

This case also gives civil society a lesson on how to use public interest litigation to pursue justice and accountability for economic crimes in our region, where corruption, money laundering and illicit financial flows are on the increase. Of concern is that this is profitable for perpetrators as there is a climate of impunity and the legal systems in southern Africa have not fully developed to tackle this phenomenon effectively. DM/MC

Arnold Tsunga is a human rights lawyer from Zimbabwe and the principal managing partner of Tsunga Law International.

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

‘Strip club fronts, drugs and diamond smuggling’ — book delves into Bulgaria and SA crime links
Maverick News

‘Strip club fronts, drugs and diamond smuggling’ — book delves into Bulgaria and SA crime links
Russia tramples international law by abducting Ukrainian children, but South Africa can help get them home – here’s how
South Africa

Russia tramples international law by abducting Ukrainian children, but South Africa can help get them home – here’s how
BRICS diplomat Sooklal rejects notion of moving summit away from SA to legally accommodate Putin
Maverick News

BRICS diplomat Sooklal rejects notion of moving summit away from SA to legally accommodate Putin
Beyond DJ Sumbody’s murder – business tensions, underworld fears and a court order
Maverick News

Beyond DJ Sumbody’s murder – business tensions, underworld fears and a court order
George Fivaz’s Eskom ‘dirty' dossier gets clean bill of health in expert legal opinion
Maverick News

George Fivaz’s Eskom ‘dirty' dossier gets clean bill of health in expert legal opinion

TOP READS IN SECTION

Broadcaster, analyst and journalist Eusebius McKaiser (45) dies, sending shockwaves around the country
Maverick News

Broadcaster, analyst and journalist Eusebius McKaiser (45) dies, sending shockwaves around the country
Beyond DJ Sumbody’s murder – business tensions, underworld fears and a court order
Maverick News

Beyond DJ Sumbody’s murder – business tensions, underworld fears and a court order
BRICS foreign ministers meet in Cape Town as questions mount about Putin’s possible visit
Maverick News

BRICS foreign ministers meet in Cape Town as questions mount about Putin’s possible visit
ANC’s disciplinary committee hammers final nail in Ace’s coffin with guilty verdict
Maverick News

ANC’s disciplinary committee hammers final nail in Ace’s coffin with guilty verdict
Constantia killings – Bulgaria’s forewarning to SA and a global billion-dollar crypto scam
Maverick News

Constantia killings – Bulgaria’s forewarning to SA and a global billion-dollar crypto scam

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Sign up for free or sign in to continue reading.

Unlike our competitors, we don't force you to pay to read the news, but we do need your email address to make your experience better.


FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish signing up with us:

Please enter your password or get a sign in link if you’ve forgotten


Open Sesame! Thanks for signing up.

A long-term reader of Daily Maverick recently said to us: "Why should I pay for something you’re giving away for free?"

The simple answer is: because our Maverick Insider members’ contributions pay our salaries. We like to think of our Maverick Insider membership as an honesty box.

We believe that the majority of our readers want to see us survive turbulent financial times. We believe that the majority of our readers are honest.

If you appreciate our work, then please consider joining Maverick Insider and contributing to our honesty box. We will never force our readers to pay but for those who can afford it, we need your help.

You choose the amount and you can cancel at any time.

Join The Cause
Honesty Box graphic

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
After the Bell Newsletter

A daily round up of the world of business, without any of the bull.

Let Tim Cohen put the markets into perspective, direct to your inbox every weekday at 19:00.