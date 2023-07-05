Defend Truth

SOLUTIONS OFFERED

DA’s Glynnis Breytenbach proposes six ways to fix SA’s justice system

DA’s Glynnis Breytenbach proposes six ways to fix SA’s justice system
Glynnis Breytenbach of the DA. (Photo: Gallo Images / Netwerk24 / Jaco Marais)
By Victoria O’Regan and Chuma Nontsele
05 Jul 2023
0

Speaking at the Cape Town Press Club, former National Prosecuting Authority prosecutor and DA MP Glynnis Breytenbach offered six solutions to fix South Africa’s ailing justice system.

DA MP Glynnis Breytenbach focused on ways to aid South Africa’s justice system when she addressed the Cape Town Press Club on “the shortfalls in our justice system” on Wednesday.

Before turning to the solutions, Breytenbach berated Police Minister Bheki Cele and Justice Minister Ronald Lamola for the shortcomings in the South African Police Service and the Department of Justice, specifically in relation to the Thabo Bester saga.

“Bheki Cele is a disgrace – he should resign. If he had one ounce of integrity – which he clearly doesn’t – he would do so,” she chided.

Breytenbach spoke days after footage went viral on social media of members of the SAPS protection detail of Deputy President Paul Mashatile viciously assaulting motorists on a Gauteng highway.

Read more in Daily Maverick: Paul Mashatile VIP assault highlights police protection an expensive excuse for thuggery and vanity

While the viral video has caused public outrage, Cele has remained silent about the incident.

For the better part of her presentation, Breytenbach focused on solutions for SA’s shambolic justice sector.

“So, what do we do? It’s no good knowing that there are these problems – we need to, in my view, move the NPA [National Prosecuting Authority], SAPS and the DoJ [Department of Justice]… into the 21st century,” she said.

  1. Deal with the backlog of cases

Among the host of issues that the NPA needs to tackle is the backlog of cases, which “grows every day”, Breytenbach said.

South Africa’s criminal case backlog has been pinned on reasons including load shedding, broken equipment and a shortage of courtrooms. The backlog of cases is particularly egregious in cases of gender-based violence, where survivors often wait for years to see perpetrators brought to justice.

The continually growing backlog of cases poses a threat to the justice system, Breytenbach said.

  1. Adequately resourced institutions 

“We need resources if we want the criminal justice system to work,” Breytenbach said.

Institutions including the police and the NPA – which has been operating under a severe lack of resources and capacity – need to be properly resourced, she said. This included training and expertise development of prosecutors, as well as incentives.

“This isn’t happening. I know you want to see people going to jail, but the NPA does not have the capability of doing it. They have lack of experience, they have lack of resources and a very, very serious lack of money to do their job,” Breytenbach said.

Delivering his Budget Vote speech in May, Lamola said the DoJ had a budget of R23.2-billion for the 2023/24 financial year, a slight increase from last year. The NPA has been allocated R5.4-billion for the 2023/24 financial year, the SAPS will receive R102.137-billion, and the Independent Police Investigative Directorate will receive R357-million.

Read more in Daily Maverick: Funding boost for NPA, SIU, SAPS and courts, Ramaphosa announces in delayed address

On Wednesday, Breytenbach said that the budget and resource allocation were not enough.

“In my view, the resource allocation needs to be changed quite considerably. Adequate resources need to be sent to NPA, SAPS and the Department of Justice and Correctional Services. Money – they need money. And we need to make sure the money is spent wisely.”

She said many South Africans continued to experience “limited access to legal representation.” To tackle this, institutions like Legal Aid SA must be adequately resourced.

  1. The role of restorative justice

Breytenbach said there needed to be more of a focus on restorative justice to deal with South Africa’s high levels of violence.

International and national research has shown that restorative justice is effective in tackling relational harm between victims and offenders, and in reducing the likelihood of reoffending.

Read more in Daily Maverick: Why the release of 19,000 prisoners is a good thing

Breytenbach said there were several good examples of how restorative justice had worked in other countries, which South Africa could “duplicate”.

“Going to prison for 100 years can’t be the solution to every problem.”

South Africa has strayed from placing restorative justice and rehabilitation at the centre of its prisons. “Our prisons do not rehabilitate anybody,” Breytenbach said.

  1. Improving forensic testing and research technology

Part of strengthening our justice system is “improving our forensic capabilities” Breytenbach said.

When delivering his Budget Vote speech in May, Cele revealed that the DNA testing backlog was 241,152 cases in the first quarter of the 2021/22 financial year. He claimed the backlog had dropped to 636 – a 99.7% reduction.

However, Breytenbach said the figures he was presenting “are a little bit skewed” and maintained that there was still a backlog in forensic testing.

Additionally, she said that information systems within the justice system had to be improved so that criminal justice stakeholders did not carry out their work in silos.

“We need to improve our research technology. The systems don’t talk to each other,” she said. “There’s no meshing of information between institutions like the SAPS and the NPA.”

  1. Adequate support for victims of crime 

Breytenbach said another way to improve the justice system was by providing adequate support for victims.

“When they get into the witness box, they are ripped apart. There is very little support in terms of financial support, emotional support [and] psychological support for victims,” she said.

  1. Community engagement

There needed to be more community engagement when it comes to crime and policing, Breytenbach said.

“We all live in big houses behind high walls, but there is very little community engagement on the causes of crime,” she said. DM

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

‘Abuse of process’ – high court delivers fresh blow to Zuma, swats aside bid to prosecute Ramaphosa
Maverick News

‘Abuse of process’ – high court delivers fresh blow to Zuma, swats aside bid to prosecute Ramaphosa
SARB freezes billions in Steinhoff accounts — but you wouldn’t notice in company financial statements
Maverick News

SARB freezes billions in Steinhoff accounts — but you wouldn’t notice in company financial statements
Filmmaker captures breathtaking images of Knysna forest’s elusive elephant cow
Maverick News

Filmmaker captures breathtaking images of Knysna forest’s elusive elephant cow
Two-pot retirement regulations have sweet and sour ingredients
South Africa

Two-pot retirement regulations have sweet and sour ingredients
Underdog Dricus du Plessis to face ‘The Reaper’ in last obstacle to UFC title shot
Maverick News

Underdog Dricus du Plessis to face ‘The Reaper’ in last obstacle to UFC title shot

TOP READS IN SECTION

Paul Mashatile VIP assault highlights police protection an expensive excuse for thuggery and vanity
Maverick News

Paul Mashatile VIP assault highlights police protection an expensive excuse for thuggery and vanity
IPID to probe vicious assault on motorists by Paul Mashatile’s security unit as rage ignites across SA
Maverick News

IPID to probe vicious assault on motorists by Paul Mashatile’s security unit as rage ignites across SA
‘Problem officers’ in Mashatile’s VIP protection unit likely to get away with slap on wrist, say experts
Maverick News

‘Problem officers’ in Mashatile’s VIP protection unit likely to get away with slap on wrist, say experts
Filmmaker captures breathtaking images of Knysna forest’s elusive elephant cow
Maverick News

Filmmaker captures breathtaking images of Knysna forest’s elusive elephant cow
‘Abuse of process’ – high court delivers fresh blow to Zuma, swats aside bid to prosecute Ramaphosa
Maverick News

‘Abuse of process’ – high court delivers fresh blow to Zuma, swats aside bid to prosecute Ramaphosa

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Sign up for free or sign in to continue reading.

Unlike our competitors, we don't force you to pay to read the news, but we do need your email address to make your experience better.


FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish signing up with us:

Please enter your password or get a sign in link if you’ve forgotten


Open Sesame! Thanks for signing up.

Feeling Guilty?

Recently, we’ve had a number of readers tell us they feel guilty for not signing up as a Maverick Insider member when they see our appeals. They told us they keep meaning to but haven’t gotten round to it yet. If that’s you, then here’s some extra motivation:

1. It takes approximately 4 minutes
2. Guilt is a terrible emotion to experience especially when it’s fuelled by something as innocuous as procrastination
3. If you sign up today, we’ll throw in a copy of Daily Maverick’s Crossword Book as a welcome gift

If, on the other hand, you feel guilty because you really can’t afford a contribution, then please don’t. We get it. That’s the reason we don’t have a paywall. Thanks for your loyal readership. We’ve got your back and one day, we know you’ll have ours.

Join Our Cause
Become a Maverick Insider

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options