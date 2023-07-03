TGIFOOD

What’s cooking today: Curried mince frittata

Tony Jackman’s curried mince frittata. (Photo: Tony Jackman)
By Tony Jackman
03 Jul 2023
Here’s a hybrid for a spicy breakfast: make curried mince in the old Cape tradition, top it with beaten eggs and finish it in the oven. Et voila: curried mince frittata.

Curried mince the old Cape way is not shy on the turmeric in its spice mix. Serve it with Mrs HS Ball’s chutney. Adjust the quantities of spices according to your taste; those given are for a fairly mild curry, to my palate (having said that, what I find mild has some people reaching for the iced water). And of course you can add a chopped chilli if you want to…

Ingredients

2 Tbsp coconut oil

700 g lean beef mince

1 onion, chopped

1 or 2 garlic cloves, chopped

1 x 400 g can chopped tomatoes

1 heaped tsp masala

1 heaped tsp ground turmeric

½ tsp ground cumin

½ tsp ground fennel

½ tsp ground coriander

Salt and pepper to taste

6 large eggs

Coriander leaves for garnish

Mrs HS Ball’s chutney for serving

Method

Preheat the oven to 200℃.

Heat the coconut oil in an ovenproof deep frying pan, add the onion and garlic and cook on a low heat until the onions are softened, while stirring.

Stir in all the spices and cook for 2 or 3 minutes more.

Add the tomato, season with salt, stir, and cook on a low heat for a minute or two.

Add the mince and work it in with a wooden spoon so that it does not form clumps.

Simmer gently on a low heat for about 25 to 30 minutes. You need most of the liquid to cook away but don’t let it get too dry. You also don’t want the mince to catch at the bottom of the pan.

Break 6 eggs into a bowl, season with salt and pepper, whisk, and pour it over the mince.

Bake in the preheated oven until the egg is just set, about 20 minutes. Garnish with chopped coriander and serve with chutney. DM/TGIFood

To enquire about Tony Jackman’s book, foodSTUFF (Human & Rousseau) please email him at [email protected]

