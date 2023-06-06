Defend Truth

AUDIT OUTCOMES

Unaccountable: North West municipalities record R3.2bn in irregular expenditure

Unaccountable: North West municipalities record R3.2bn in irregular expenditure
(Image: iStock)
By Michelle Banda
06 Jun 2023
0

North West municipalities’ financial health deteriorated in the past financial year as local government leaders continued to ignore procurement legislation, leading to a ‘staggering’ level of irregular expenditure.

In the past five years, not a single municipality in North West has received a clean audit. Instead, many municipalities have received repeated disclaimer audit opinions.

Madibeng, for example, is one of the worst-performing municipalities in the country, having received disclaimer opinions for seven years in a row, according to Auditor-General Tsakani Maluleke’s 2021/22 local government audit.

Six municipalities in North West received disclaimers of opinion: Kgetlengrivier, Madibeng, Lekwa Teemane, Naledi, Ratlou and Maquassi Hills.

A disclaimer is the worst audit opinion possible, where, because of insufficient disclosures, the AG was unable to form an opinion on the credibility of an entity’s financial statements.

 

Improvements and regressions

Out of the 22 municipalities in North West, five – Ramotshere Moiloa, Greater Taung, Dr Kenneth Kaunda District, Matlosana and Moses Kotane – showed improvements from previous audit opinions.

Meanwhile, at least seven municipalities regressed from previous audit opinions or maintained a repeated disclaimer opinion.

Audit outcomes for Mamusa and Ditsobotla local municipalities are outstanding due to their late submission of financial reports.

 

Seven of North West’s 22 municipalities have been put under administration for issues such as failing to supply water to communities; administrative and political instability impacting on service delivery; failure to deal with prior audit outcomes, and non-compliance with supply chain management processes.

The seven crippled municipalities are Dr Ruth S Mompati District, Kagisano-Molopo, Kgetlengrivier, Madibeng, Naledi, Ramotshere Moiloa and Tswaing.

The Auditor-General has been encouraging the province’s political leadership and oversight structures to hold municipal managers and officials accountable for poor audit outcomes and to implement consequences promptly.

Read more in Daily Maverick: Something is rotten in North West municipalities … but nobody in power seems to care

A culture of unaccountability prevails in the province.

Maluleke said the municipalities’ financial health has continued to deteriorate since the previous local government audit report.

Fruitless and wasteful expenditure

“The already cash-strapped municipalities owe Eskom and the water boards R2.44-billion and R2.85-billion, respectively. This poor financial state is worsened by a lack of prudent spending, which can be seen from the increase in unauthorised and fruitless and wasteful expenditure,” said Maluleke.

In 2021/22, irregular expenditure in North West municipalities totalled R3.29-billion – 12% of its provincial budget of R27.42-billion.

“Municipalities continued to disregard the legislated requirements for procuring goods and services, resulting in a staggering R30.99-billion irregular expenditure closing balance at the end of 2021-22,” said Maluleke.

“We continued to enforce accountability through our expanded mandate by notifying municipal managers of material irregularities so that municipalities can implement the required changes.

“We have issued 21 material irregularities on non-compliance with legislation, resulting in financial losses of R83.74-million as well as substantial harm to the general public and municipalities.”

North West municipalities recorded R2.4-billion in unauthorised expenditure and over R300-million in fruitless and wasteful expenditure during the financial year.

The AG said there were minimal consequences for wrongdoing.

 

Seven municipalities disclosed their inability to continue operating in the foreseeable future, which is a further indication of the level of financial distress in the province.

“Revenue collection also remains a concern, contributing to municipalities’ worsening financial health. Overall, 79% of the municipal debt was not recoverable at 10 municipalities, and 11 municipalities will need to use next year’s budget to pay for their spending this year, resulting in serious cash-flow challenges and leaving even fewer funds available for service delivery,” said Maluleke.

Seven North West municipalities feature on the AG’s list of 70 municipalities that need urgent attention. All of these municipalities have faced significant financial challenges for at least five years. They are:

  • Matlosana
  • Kgetlengrivier
  • Lekwa-Teemane
  • Maquassi Hills
  • Naledi
  • Ramotshere Moiloa
  • Tswaing

Maluleke has urged North West municipal councils to create a conducive environment for turnaround strategies and recovery.

She said: “All roleplayers in the accountability ecosystem should make incremental positive changes within their area of responsibility to see a sustained improvement in audit outcomes and increased service delivery to the people of North West.”

Read more in Daily Maverick on the AG’s municipal audit outcomes:

An ANC report presented at the party’s elective conference in North West in August 2022 painted a frightening picture of the state of municipalities in the province, detailing how some ANC branches are led by gangsters and former convicts. DM

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

Tina Joemat-Pettersson, a life of controversy and commitment to the ANC, never mind the rollercoaster ride
Maverick News

Tina Joemat-Pettersson, a life of controversy and commitment to the ANC, never mind the rollercoaster ride
Royal Security — founded by State Capture ‘kingpin’ Roy Moodley — bags R282m contract in DA-led Western Cape
Maverick News

Royal Security — founded by State Capture ‘kingpin’ Roy Moodley — bags R282m contract in DA-led Western Cape
ANC cadres couldn’t tolerate the competent load shedding man, so they fired him
DM168

ANC cadres couldn’t tolerate the competent load shedding man, so they fired him
Johannesburg residents get a foretaste of what national grid failure feels like
Maverick News

Johannesburg residents get a foretaste of what national grid failure feels like
Zimbabwe’s land grabs made Robert Mugabe the country’s biggest landowner
Maverick News

Zimbabwe’s land grabs made Robert Mugabe the country’s biggest landowner

TOP READS IN SECTION

2010 World Cup $10m ‘bribe’: South Africa left out even as $201m returned to Fifa
Maverick News

2010 World Cup $10m ‘bribe’: South Africa left out even as $201m returned to Fifa
As El Niño looms, South Africa - including the southwest - looks set for a wet winter
Maverick News

As El Niño looms, South Africa – including the southwest – looks set for a wet winter
Johannesburg residents get a foretaste of what national grid failure feels like
Maverick News

Johannesburg residents get a foretaste of what national grid failure feels like
Fikile Mbalula flipped a Sunday ‘ace’ card in the Karpowership poker saga, but does he have a winning hand?
Maverick News

Fikile Mbalula flipped a Sunday ‘ace’ card in the Karpowership poker saga, but does he have a winning hand?
Tina Joemat-Pettersson, a life of controversy and commitment to the ANC, never mind the rollercoaster ride
Maverick News

Tina Joemat-Pettersson, a life of controversy and commitment to the ANC, never mind the rollercoaster ride

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Sign up for free or sign in to continue reading.

Unlike our competitors, we don't force you to pay to read the news, but we do need your email address to make your experience better.


FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish signing up with us:

Please enter your password or get a sign in link if you’ve forgotten


Open Sesame! Thanks for signing up.

A long-term reader of Daily Maverick recently said to us: "Why should I pay for something you’re giving away for free?"

The simple answer is: because our Maverick Insider members’ contributions pay our salaries. We like to think of our Maverick Insider membership as an honesty box.

We believe that the majority of our readers want to see us survive turbulent financial times. We believe that the majority of our readers are honest.

If you appreciate our work, then please consider joining Maverick Insider and contributing to our honesty box. We will never force our readers to pay but for those who can afford it, we need your help.

You choose the amount and you can cancel at any time.

Join The Cause
Honesty Box graphic

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
After the Bell Newsletter

A daily round up of the world of business, without any of the bull.

Let Tim Cohen put the markets into perspective, direct to your inbox every weekday at 19:00.