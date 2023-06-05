Defend Truth

AUDIT OUTCOMES

‘Poor management’: Just two of 27 Limpopo municipalities receive clean audits, AG calls on leaders to ‘take charge’

‘Poor management’: Just two of 27 Limpopo municipalities receive clean audits, AG calls on leaders to ‘take charge’
A resident at a communal tap in Nhlaneki village, Giyani. (Photo: Lucas Ledwaba / Mukurukuru Media)
By Victoria O’Regan
05 Jun 2023
0

Despite seeing a ‘notable improvement’ in Limpopo municipal audit outcomes in 2020/21, the Auditor-General has found in her latest report that only two municipalities received clean audits. There is uncertainty over the ability of six municipalities to continue operating.

Serious problems continue to plague Limpopo councils, with audit outcomes either not improving or regressing at many municipalities in the province, the Auditor-General found in her office’s 2021/22 local government audit.

Auditor-General Tsakani Maluleke once again pointed her finger at the leadership – mayors, councillors, municipal managers and provincial leadership – who “all need to take charge and develop the huge potential of Limpopo”.

The AG’s office released the local government audit outcomes on 31 June. Read her report here.

Read more in Daily Maverick: Local government litany of woe — municipal decay and its dire consequences for service delivery

In 2021/22, Capricorn District Municipality improved to a clean audit opinion, while Waterberg District Municipality sustained its clean audit for the second consecutive year.

Of the 27 municipalities in the province, Waterberg was the only one to receive a clean bill of health in the previous reporting period.

“Capricorn and Waterberg district municipalities are proof that where internal control systems are implemented and there is stability at management level, a clean audit outcome is within reach, and should inspire other municipalities to strive to attain this goal,” read the report.

Bela-Bela Local Municipality upgraded from a disclaimed audit opinion to a qualified opinion with findings, as a result of “enhanced document management controls and intervention by the provincial treasury and cooperative governance department”, read the report.

Of the 27 municipalities, only Mopani District Municipality received a disclaimed audit opinion in 2021/22. The municipality has received two successive disclaimer audit reports.

Polokwane and Greater Giyani local municipalities improved from a qualified to an unqualified audit opinion with findings.

Four municipalities (Musina, Lepelle Nkumpi, Fetakgomo Tubatse and Ephraim Mogale) regressed from an unqualified audit opinion with findings to a qualified opinion “because they did not adequately monitor and review their internal controls to ensure that these were operating effectively”.

 

 

According to the AG’s report, the financial health of municipalities in the province remains under pressure, with the following six municipalities disclosing uncertainty about their ability to continue operating in the foreseeable future:

  • Mopani District Municipality
  • Modimolle-Mookgophong Local Municipality
  • Thabazimbi Local Municipality
  • Greater Letaba Local Municipality
  • Bela-Bela Local Municipality
  • Musina Local Municipality

The 2021 local government elections produced two hung councils in Limpopo: Thabazimbi and Modimolle-Mookgophong local municipalities. Of the six councils with uncertainty over their ability to continue operating, Thabazimbi and Modimolle-Mookgophong are led by coalitions, while the remaining four are ANC-run.

Mopani, Thabazimbi and Modimolle-Mookgophong local municipalities have been in a vulnerable financial state for the past five years, owing to poor budgetary and financial management disciplines, according to the AG report.

Fruitless and wasteful expenditure

“Unauthorised, irregular and fruitless and wasteful expenditure remained high, increasing the risk that funds intended for service delivery might be misused,” according to the report.

Among the findings on irregular expenditure, the most common were related to non-compliance with legislation on procurement and contract management.

In 2021/22, irregular expenditure in the province totalled R1.68-billion – 6% of its provincial budget of R28-billion. In contrast, irregular expenditure amounted to R1.8-billion in 2020/21.

 

The five municipalities that contributed most to the R1.68-billion in irregular expenditure were Mopani and Vhembe district municipalities and Polokwane, Mogalawena and Maruleng local municipalities.

Read more in Daily Maverick on the AG’s municipal audit outcomes:

In her report, the AG also noted that the “delays in consequence management due to slow or no investigations into irregular expenditure” were a concern. This has led to an irregular expenditure closing balance of R7.11-billion.

Poor service delivery

Shoddy service delivery experienced by the province’s residents is most clear, the AG said, in the concerning state of municipal infrastructure and water provision.

Municipalities in the province spend a combined R606.14-million on repairs and maintenance to infrastructure assets. This represents only 1.8% of the value of total infrastructure assets and is far below the National Treasury norm of 8%.

In the previous reporting period, Maluleke flagged the delays in water projects including upgrading the Vondo water treatment works and constructing the Phiphidi reservoir in the Vhembe District as areas of concern.

In her latest report, the AG said Vhembe District Municipality failed to fully address her office’s findings and recommendations from the previous year, even after it had engaged with municipal leadership.

Read more in Daily Maverick: Water and wheelbarrows: Crisis strikes in Limpopo after taps run dry despite billions spent on projects

“In Mopani District Municipality, the Giyani bulk water project is still incomplete due to inadequate intergovernmental coordination between the municipality and the Department of Water and Sanitation. As a result, residents of Greater Giyani and the surrounding areas are still not receiving water services,” said Maluleke.

Additionally, at Mogalakwena Local Municipality, the AG’s office could not obtain evidence that payments to water tanker service providers were for water delivered to communities, resulting in a likely financial loss of R11.36-million.

The AG has notified the municipal manager of a material irregularity in this regard. DM

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

As El Niño looms, South Africa - including the southwest - looks set for a wet winter
Maverick News

As El Niño looms, South Africa – including the southwest – looks set for a wet winter
ANC cadres couldn’t tolerate the competent load shedding man, so they fired him
DM168

ANC cadres couldn’t tolerate the competent load shedding man, so they fired him
2010 World Cup $10m ‘bribe’: South Africa left out even as $201m returned to Fifa
Maverick News

2010 World Cup $10m ‘bribe’: South Africa left out even as $201m returned to Fifa
UB40’s Red Red Wine glass overflows for sold-out Pretoria crowd
Maverick News

UB40’s Red Red Wine glass overflows for sold-out Pretoria crowd
The battle between the Zulu King and his prime minister over the Ingonyama Trust is likely to divide KZN voters in 2024
DM168

The battle between the Zulu King and his prime minister over the Ingonyama Trust is likely to divide KZN voters in 2024

TOP READS IN SECTION

2010 World Cup $10m ‘bribe’: South Africa left out even as $201m returned to Fifa
Maverick News

2010 World Cup $10m ‘bribe’: South Africa left out even as $201m returned to Fifa
As El Niño looms, South Africa - including the southwest - looks set for a wet winter
Maverick News

As El Niño looms, South Africa – including the southwest – looks set for a wet winter
BadFellas - Time for former SARS Commissioner Tom Moyane and his sidekicks to face the music
Maverick News

BadFellas – Time for former SARS Commissioner Tom Moyane and his sidekicks to face the music
Judge slams ruling against amaBhungane ordering journalists to hand over Moti files
Maverick News

Judge slams ruling against amaBhungane ordering journalists to hand over Moti files
Court dismisses Limpopo MEC for Health’s attempt to quash inquiry into her ‘killing my health system’ remark
Maverick News

Court dismisses Limpopo MEC for Health’s attempt to quash inquiry into her ‘killing my health system’ remark

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Sign up for free or sign in to continue reading.

Unlike our competitors, we don't force you to pay to read the news, but we do need your email address to make your experience better.


FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish signing up with us:

Please enter your password or get a sign in link if you’ve forgotten


Open Sesame! Thanks for signing up.

A long-term reader of Daily Maverick recently said to us: "Why should I pay for something you’re giving away for free?"

The simple answer is: because our Maverick Insider members’ contributions pay our salaries. We like to think of our Maverick Insider membership as an honesty box.

We believe that the majority of our readers want to see us survive turbulent financial times. We believe that the majority of our readers are honest.

If you appreciate our work, then please consider joining Maverick Insider and contributing to our honesty box. We will never force our readers to pay but for those who can afford it, we need your help.

You choose the amount and you can cancel at any time.

Join The Cause
Honesty Box graphic

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
After the Bell Newsletter

A daily round up of the world of business, without any of the bull.

Let Tim Cohen put the markets into perspective, direct to your inbox every weekday at 19:00.