Business Maverick

ELECTRICITY CRISIS

Sibanye-Stillwater inks deal to buy power from SA’s largest private wind farm to be built near De Aar

Sibanye-Stillwater inks deal to buy power from SA’s largest private wind farm to be built near De Aar
(Photo: Unsplash / Luca Bravo)
By Ed Stoddard
29 May 2023
0

Diversified metals producer Sibanye-Stillwater has concluded its first power purchase agreement, which will see a consortium finance and build an 89MW wind farm in the Northern Cape. This will be the largest private wind farm to date in South Africa. Sibanye has guaranteed it will purchase its power for 15 years, making the project financially viable.

As Stage 8 of load shedding looms, South Africa’s renewable energy drive led by the private sector has some wind in its sails.

Sibanye announced on Monday that it had concluded its first power purchase agreement (PPA) and achieved financial close for an 89MW wind farm to be built near De Aar in the Northern Cape. Construction should commence in June with commercial operations starting in early 2025. 

The largest such private wind project to date in South Africa, the Castle Wind Farm looks set to be a win-win for all involved. 

“The project consortium consists of African Infrastructure Investment Managers (AIIM), through its renewable energy project development and delivery platform African Clean Energy Developments (ACED), and Reatile Renewables. AIIM is a division of Old Mutual Alternative Investments (OMAI) and has invested in the project through its IDEAS Fund, one of South Africa’s largest domestic infrastructure equity funds,” Sibanye said. 

The consortium will build, finance and operate the Castle Wind Farm. It was able to secure finance for the project because Sibanye has agreed to buy the energy generated for 15 years. 

“They finance and build it and we guarantee off-take of the power for 15 years at agreed prices. This helps them to finance it because they can guarantee the income flow to the financiers,” Sibanye spokesperson James Wellsted told Daily Maverick

For Sibanye, the appeal is obvious. Sibanye does not have to invest any capital itself in the project – mining is after all its core focus –  but it will get a reliable source of power that is also green, enabling it to reduce its greenhouse gas emissions as it strives to decarbonise. 

“This marks our first major step in delivering over 550MW of our renewable project portfolio and is a significant milestone in our journey to carbon neutrality by 2040,” said Sibanye-Stillwater CEO Neal Froneman.

“The project will not only play a pivotal role in reducing carbon emissions and mitigating climate change but also results in cost savings on electricity and provides energy security benefits for Sibanye-Stillwater’s SA operations. Additionally, it will also contribute to addressing the electricity challenges in South Africa.” 

The power will be supplied to Sibanye via a wheeling agreement with Eskom. 

South African mining companies and the private sector more widely need to take such initiatives because of Eskom’s unreliability as a power provider and its heavy reliance on coal. 

With the prospect of rotational power cuts reaching Stage 8 or higher, the mining sector will be hard pressed. According to the main industry body, the Minerals Council SA (MCSA), at Stage 6 the sector is curtailed by 2,000MW or 20% of its use. If Stage 8 is imposed, it would lose another 666MW, slashing production further. 

South African companies are also in a race to decarbonise to prevent the future exclusion of their products in key markets such as Europe, which will impose “green tariffs” and other restrictions on imports with a heavy carbon footprint. They must also meet growing demands from their own investors to meet carbon reduction targets. 

According to the MCSA, about 7,500MW from green energy projects are in the mining sector’s pipeline, with funding from the companies’ own balance sheets or from PPAs such as the one Sibanye has just clinched. Gold Fields’ 50MW solar plant for its South Deep mine west of Johannesburg, which is already up and running, is one of many examples. 

With an abundance of wind and sun, South Africa would be much further ahead on this front were it not for regulatory bottlenecks that have been removed at a pace that hardly matches the urgency of the unfolding energy crisis. It was only two years ago when the government announced a 100MW cap for embedded generation, up from the paltry 1MW that was obtained before.

Such dithering on this and other green energy policy fronts has been a disaster, and Stage 8 will be one of the consequences. But at least the ball is now rolling and turbines in 2025 will be churning out wind-generated energy in the Northern Cape for gold and platinum mines. DM

To read all about the recent Daily Maverick’s The Gathering: Earth Edition, click here.

Gallery
Absa OBP

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

ATM’s spiritual father blesses party leader with a Mercedes-Benz at fifth anniversary bash
Maverick News

ATM’s spiritual father blesses party leader with a Mercedes-Benz at fifth anniversary bash
Court castigates Gwede Mantashe on axing of anti-nuclear activist, denies leave to appeal
Maverick News

Court castigates Gwede Mantashe on axing of anti-nuclear activist, denies leave to appeal
After the Bell: Ramaphosa, at last, grabs the nettle
South Africa

After the Bell: Ramaphosa, at last, grabs the nettle
Fokol™: The discovery of this new mineral will change The South Africa Show forever
South Africa

Fokol™: The discovery of this new mineral will change The South Africa Show forever
The 76th Cannes Film Festival - more glamour, more protests, and the Palme d'Or
Maverick Life

The 76th Cannes Film Festival – more glamour, more protests, and the Palme d'Or

TOP READS IN SECTION

Court castigates Gwede Mantashe on axing of anti-nuclear activist, denies leave to appeal
Maverick News

Court castigates Gwede Mantashe on axing of anti-nuclear activist, denies leave to appeal
ATM’s spiritual father blesses party leader with a Mercedes-Benz at fifth anniversary bash
Maverick News

ATM’s spiritual father blesses party leader with a Mercedes-Benz at fifth anniversary bash
​You ANC nothing yet: ​Liquidators subpoena lawyer over R50m donation from Regiments Capital to party’s 2016 election campaign
Maverick News

​You ANC nothing yet: ​Liquidators subpoena lawyer over R50m donation from Regiments Capital to party’s 2016 election campaign
Thabo Bester saga — Nandipha Magudumana’s urgent court bid postponed as questions mount over merits of her case
Maverick News

Thabo Bester saga — Nandipha Magudumana’s urgent court bid postponed as questions mount over merits of her case
Ramaphosa appoints Judge Mojapelo to chair inquiry into Russian ship Lady R
Maverick News

Ramaphosa appoints Judge Mojapelo to chair inquiry into Russian ship Lady R

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Sign up for free or sign in to continue reading.

Unlike our competitors, we don't force you to pay to read the news, but we do need your email address to make your experience better.


FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish signing up with us:

Please enter your password or get a sign in link if you’ve forgotten


Open Sesame! Thanks for signing up.

After the Bell Newsletter

A daily round up of the world of business, without any of the bull.

Let Tim Cohen put the markets into perspective, direct to your inbox every weekday at 19:00.

You’ll miss it when it’s gone...

It’s hard to imagine South Africa without journalism. Then again, it was unthinkable that we would be without electricity as much as we are. Daily Maverick is free to read. We don’t have a paywall because we believe that everyone, regardless of their financial status, should be able to access the news. Which gives our journalism a greater chance of broader impact on society.

If you agree that our work makes South Africa a better place (and want to see us keep doing it) then please consider joining Maverick Insider and supporting our journalism.

You choose the amount and you can cancel at any time.

JOIN THE CAUSE
Lightbulb

A long-term reader of Daily Maverick recently said to us: "Why should I pay for something you’re giving away for free?"

The simple answer is: because our Maverick Insider members’ contributions pay our salaries. We like to think of our Maverick Insider membership as an honesty box.

We believe that the majority of our readers want to see us survive turbulent financial times. We believe that the majority of our readers are honest.

If you appreciate our work, then please consider joining Maverick Insider and contributing to our honesty box. We will never force our readers to pay but for those who can afford it, we need your help.

You choose the amount and you can cancel at any time.

Join The Cause
Honesty Box graphic

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
Our Burning Planet Newsletter image

Make sense of the climate crisis

Hear weekly from the biggest climate reporting division in Africa, reporting stories that concern you, your future and your environment.

Direct to your inbox, free of charge.