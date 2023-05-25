Defend Truth

ISS TODAY OP-ED

SA foreign policy must urgently recognise need for balance in constitutional values and national interest

SA foreign policy must urgently recognise need for balance in constitutional values and national interest
South African president Cyril Ramaphosa addressing the G20 in 2021. (Photo: GCIS/Flickr)
By Jakkie Cilliers for ISS TODAY
25 May 2023
0

South Africa should align its foreign policy with development priorities and agree to defend open, democratic societies. 

South Africa’s foreign policy seems rife with confusion and lack of principle. Capacity in the Department of International Relations and Cooperation (Dirco) has deteriorated in recent years as the country stumbles from one crisis response to the next. 

This is publicly most apparent in its de facto alignment with Russia on that country’s invasion of Ukraine, the fumbled response to United States’ (US) accusations that South Africa supplied arms to Russia, and the damaged Western-dominated trade relations that could follow

Read more in Daily Maverick: Lady R in South Africa

South African foreign policy should balance principles (as reflected in the country’s constitution) with pursuing its national development interest. It should be about building a better South Africa, including advancing freedom from threats to individual rights, democracy, economic growth and foreign invasion. 

Current policies achieve the reverse, particularly when it comes to railing against its major trading partners. Incoherence and ineffectiveness are evident across most areas of government, reflecting a huge, disjointed cabinet and a civil service that focuses on representation rather than efficacy as a sign of progress.

Dirco doesn’t operate in isolation and considers a broad context that includes the policies of the African National Congress (ANC), which obtained 57% of the national vote in the 2019 elections. It’s almost sure to lose its national majority in the 2024 elections, however, probably falling significantly below that in the provinces of Gauteng and possibly KwaZulu-Natal. The ANC is increasingly out of step with what citizens want — a capable, well-governed state that is respected internationally. 

The ANC will likely continue governing nationally in coalition with one or more smaller parties until 2029. But in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal, opposition parties have a chance to put a governing alliance together that excludes the ANC. In KwaZulu-Natal, much will depend on murmurings about former president Jacob Zuma joining the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF). 

Effectively a rural party, the ANC will, in 2024, have lost power in all the heavyweight provinces. Come 2029, there is a real chance for an opposition alliance to govern nationally. That will present its own challenges given the diversity in external orientations among the current contenders. 

Read more in Daily Maverick: Hell Inc — In 2024, the ANC will have to pay for the local governance mess it created

Whatever the election outcome in 2024 and 2029, South Africa faces an uphill challenge in regaining credibility as a responsible actor in Africa and internationally. The constitution says courts must promote the values that underlie an open and democratic society based on human dignity, equality and freedom. Among such considerations are international laws, which include non-aggression and the threat or use of force against the territorial integrity of another state.

Read more in Daily Maverick: The world has changed, but South Africa’s foreign policy has failed to change with it

Instead of advancing peace, cooperation and human rights, ANC policy leans toward conspiracy thinking, statist ideology and anti-Western biases. These views coexist with anti-migration sentiments and xenophobia, evident in government policies regarding skilled inward migration and responses to popular anger in townships that often target poor foreigners from other African countries. 

South Africa seems to pursue a unique version of non-alignment where we believe the rest of Africa is also still fighting the Cold War, that BRICS (Brazil-Russia-India-China-South Africa) is already globally dominant, and where we can proceed in our depiction of Cuba and Zimbabwe as victims of external evil. 

The most glaring of these is surely South Africa’s tacit endorsement of aggression by Russia — a United Nations (UN) Security Council permanent member that violated the UN Charter by invading another, deliberately targeting civilians and threatening the use of nuclear weapons. These are not trivial matters. They cut to the heart of the rules most countries have set in pursuit of stability globally.

Floundering economy

Economic growth is the foundation for South Africa’s stable future. Every decision and utterance by members of the cabinet or Dirco on foreign matters should be informed by the benefits and costs for trade, investment and growth, framed within the country’s constitutional values. 

The focus must be on pursuing investment opportunities for South African businesses in Africa and unlocking opportunities for international investment here. We must facilitate inward skilled migration instead of throwing every obstacle in its path, fix trade corridors and improve the country’s position in the ease-of-doing-business indices. 

Foreign policy should advance and protect international trade relations and improve investment opportunities in South Africa from China, Europe, India, the US, Israel and the global south. It should also enhance investment opportunities for local companies in Africa. 

South Africa desperately needs foreign direct investment, but the current trend is for the reverse. Foreigners and citizens are selling off South African assets by the tens of billions of rand, driven by increased electricity cuts, the country’s grey-listing and economic volatility globally. The government’s tacit support of Russia’s aggression in the face of an economy largely dependent on relations with Western trading partners is also a factor.

Perhaps the ANC government’s largest domestic policy failure has been how it has pursued black economic empowerment. Fixing the civil service must be a priority if South Africa is to reverse the collapse of soft and hard infrastructure that blocks economic growth. In the international relations sphere, professionals, not politicians, must be appointed to represent South Africa in its embassies. And each embassy needs a work plan and targets for advancing South African exports to that country and gaining inward investment. 

South Africa must align its foreign policy with its development priorities. It must agree on the defence of an open and democratic society based on human dignity, equality, freedom and international law as reflected in its constitution. DM

Jakkie Cilliers, Head, African Futures and Innovation, Institute for Security Studies (ISS) Pretoria.

First published by ISS Today.

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

ANC, DA reassert dominance with big wins in KZN and Gauteng
Maverick News

ANC, DA reassert dominance with big wins in KZN and Gauteng
A new look into why the US blocked exports of nuclear fuel components to Koeberg
Maverick News

A new look into why the US blocked exports of nuclear fuel components to Koeberg
UPDATED: DA dashes party-switching candidate’s hopes of winning Durban’s Chatsworth Ward 73 for ANC
Maverick News

UPDATED: DA dashes party-switching candidate’s hopes of winning Durban’s Chatsworth Ward 73 for ANC
In pictures — a whole lot of fokol being loaded on to the Lady R
Maverick News

In pictures — a whole lot of fokol being loaded on to the Lady R
Cradock police confirm investigation into icy classroom terror of Masonwabe (5)
South Africa

Cradock police confirm investigation into icy classroom terror of Masonwabe (5)

TOP READS IN SECTION

In pictures — a whole lot of fokol being loaded on to the Lady R
Maverick News

In pictures — a whole lot of fokol being loaded on to the Lady R
A new look into why the US blocked exports of nuclear fuel components to Koeberg
Maverick News

A new look into why the US blocked exports of nuclear fuel components to Koeberg
Killer cholera hits amid decade-long bickering over Hammanskraal water crisis - and tender scandals
Maverick News

Killer cholera hits amid decade-long bickering over Hammanskraal water crisis – and tender scandals
Tendele Coal Mining sends in the bulldozers in rural KZN before crucial high court interdict ruling
Maverick News

Tendele Coal Mining sends in the bulldozers in rural KZN before crucial high court interdict ruling
Minister of defensive — Thandi Modise repeats ‘We put fokol’ on Lady R mantra as MPs demand answers
Maverick News

Minister of defensive — Thandi Modise repeats ‘We put fokol’ on Lady R mantra as MPs demand answers

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Sign up for free or sign in to continue reading.

Unlike our competitors, we don't force you to pay to read the news, but we do need your email address to make your experience better.


FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish signing up with us:

Please enter your password or get a sign in link if you’ve forgotten


Open Sesame! Thanks for signing up.

The Gathering: Earth Edition

Until The Gathering: Earth Edition!

Join us at the Energy, Economy and Environment event of the year - either live in Cape Town or online from anywhere in the world!

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options

Join The Gathering: Earth Edition virtual event

Can’t make it to Cape Town for The Gathering: Earth Edition? No problem, you can join the virtual event from anywhere in the world.

Speakers include: Andre de Ruyter,  Tendai Biti, Dr Imtiaz Sooliman, Rebecca Davis, Ferial Haffajee, CT Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis, and Richard Poplak.

Entry to the virtual event is free
Date: 26 May 2023
Time: 9am – 6pm
Venue: Streamed live from the Cape Town Convention Centre to wherever you are

Register for free→
Our Burning Planet Newsletter image

Make sense of the climate crisis

Hear weekly from the biggest climate reporting division in Africa, reporting stories that concern you, your future and your environment.

Direct to your inbox, free of charge.