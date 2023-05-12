Defend Truth

Lady R in South Africa

The Lady R, a sanctioned Russian vessel, which docked in Simon’s Town in December 2022, has placed South Africa in the crosshairs of the US’s efforts to end the war in Ukraine. 

South Africa gun murders

President Cyril Ramaphosa’s Gun-Spree South Africa turns New Dawn into darkest night

Assassinations. Armed robberies. Drive-by shootings. It’s a free-for-all because those appointed to keep the peace seem to be more in love with war. Looting and shooting on a massive scale, from arms deals to State Capture and the bumping off of whistle-blowers, competitors or councillors to get a job with your snout in the trough.

Heather Robertson 12 May 2023
ukriane war south africa

What could — and should — the Ukraine war cost South Africa?

The increasingly unambiguous position of the ANC-led government towards Russia’s war in Ukraine — trending towards unequivocal support of Moscow — could, and should not be, cost-free. It should at least penalise those selling the country’s values for a caviar lifestyle.

Greg Mills and Ray Hartley 12 February 2023
russia US south africa

Friendship or fiendship? South Africa’s weird love for Russia poses serious questions

Either the Russians have some kompromat on SA decision-makers; they’re paying them off; or SA decision-makers are incompetent and lacking any awareness of the objective of international relations and diplomacy. Or it could be a combination of the above. Even a pretence of neutrality — or non-alignment — has been firmly abandoned now in Russia’s favour by South Africa’s diplomatic mandarins led by Naledi Pandor, whose embarrassing public pledge of fealty to Lavrov must mark the low point for human rights in post-apartheid South Africa.

Greg Mills and Ray Hartley 26 January 2023
‘Hands OFF Antarctica!’ Activists condemn SA arrival of Russia’s noisy oil and gas ship

As Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov visits South Africa, a chorus of local and international campaigners have vowed to protest against the planned Cape Town arrival of the Kremlin’s Antarctic seismic ship, the Akademik Alexander Karpinsky. Despite a mining ban, the ship has built vast oil and gas maps of the climate-stressed Southern Ocean. Its airguns — and noise from other ships — may be deafening, stressing out and even killing unique species in a globally important marine sanctuary.

Tiara Walters 23 January 2023
South Africa’s fawning at the feet of the Russians will carry high costs

Just two of South Africa’s four corvettes have been to sea in the last two years, each only once, and none of its three submarines has even achieved that feat. Now that the pretence of neutrality in the Russian conflict with Ukraine, which is maintained with increasingly surreal public proclamations believed only by a handful of rogue states, has ended, South Africa will foot the bill in lost relationships with the countries best placed to help with growth and development.

Greg Mills and Ray Hartley 23 January 2023
russia sa

The Smoke that Blunders — Russia, China and SA navy exercise is immoral, stupid and impractical

The confirmation that South Africa’s navy is going to exercise with its Russian and Chinese counterparts next month is as immoral as it is plain stupid and impractical. It highlights just how far SA has strayed from its relationships with Western allies, though this relationship, it seems, was based on wishful thinking rather than the reality of the ANC’s recent history.

Greg Mills and Ray Hartley 16 January 2023

