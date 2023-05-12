Lady R in South Africa

TRAINSPOTTER: The Eleventh Baby — the unmaking of South African reality
President Ramaphosa, along with his cohort of friends and enemies, has broken South African reality. Can we get it back?
The Lady R, a sanctioned Russian vessel, which docked in Simon’s Town in December 2022, has placed South Africa in the crosshairs of the US’s efforts to end the war in Ukraine.
The Lady R, a sanctioned Russian vessel, which docked in Simon’s Town in December 2022, has placed South Africa in the crosshairs of the US’s efforts to end the war in Ukraine.
President Ramaphosa, along with his cohort of friends and enemies, has broken South African reality. Can we get it back?
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky also said, in his daily public address on Saturday, delivered from Rome, that he had asked the South African president to support his ‘peace formula’ for ending the war with Ukraine.
The impact on the South African economy of any secondary sanctions which the US might impose on this country because of its stance on Russia’s war against Ukraine – including the alleged supply of arms to Russia – would be ‘massive’, says Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana.
Assassinations. Armed robberies. Drive-by shootings. It’s a free-for-all because those appointed to keep the peace seem to be more in love with war. Looting and shooting on a massive scale, from arms deals to State Capture and the bumping off of whistle-blowers, competitors or councillors to get a job with your snout in the trough.
South Africa’s government summoned US Ambassador Reuben Brigety after he publicly accused Pretoria of supplying weapons to Russia, while its foreign minister intends to raise the matter with her American counterpart.
This week US ambassador Reuben Brigety said he would ‘bet his life’ on the South African government having sent arms to Russia in December 2022. We bring you up to date on events so far.
US ambassador to South Africa Reuben Brigety will face a démarche from the South African government after his accusations that South Africa supplied arms to Russia.
The ANC is likely to come out swinging, with the pro-Russian faction using US ambassador Reuben Brigety’s outburst against South Africa as leverage against détente with the US.
After the US ambassador to South Africa lashed out at SA for supplying arms to Russia, and SA’s non-response, the rand went from R18.92 to the dollar to R19.32. The significance of R19.32 is that it’s a record low for SA’s long-beleaguered currency.
After months of silence about the Russian vessel which docked in Simon’s Town, the Presidency’s solution to the quagmire is an independent inquiry to be led by a retired judge.
The increasingly unambiguous position of the ANC-led government towards Russia’s war in Ukraine — trending towards unequivocal support of Moscow — could, and should not be, cost-free. It should at least penalise those selling the country’s values for a caviar lifestyle.
The South African government appears to mistakenly believe that it can continue to side with Russia in the Ukraine conflict without any repercussions from an increasingly unified and clearsighted West. This may be a grave miscalculation with long-term consequences.
Either the Russians have some kompromat on SA decision-makers; they’re paying them off; or SA decision-makers are incompetent and lacking any awareness of the objective of international relations and diplomacy. Or it could be a combination of the above. Even a pretence of neutrality — or non-alignment — has been firmly abandoned now in Russia’s favour by South Africa’s diplomatic mandarins led by Naledi Pandor, whose embarrassing public pledge of fealty to Lavrov must mark the low point for human rights in post-apartheid South Africa.
As Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov visits South Africa, a chorus of local and international campaigners have vowed to protest against the planned Cape Town arrival of the Kremlin’s Antarctic seismic ship, the Akademik Alexander Karpinsky. Despite a mining ban, the ship has built vast oil and gas maps of the climate-stressed Southern Ocean. Its airguns — and noise from other ships — may be deafening, stressing out and even killing unique species in a globally important marine sanctuary.
Just two of South Africa’s four corvettes have been to sea in the last two years, each only once, and none of its three submarines has even achieved that feat. Now that the pretence of neutrality in the Russian conflict with Ukraine, which is maintained with increasingly surreal public proclamations believed only by a handful of rogue states, has ended, South Africa will foot the bill in lost relationships with the countries best placed to help with growth and development.
Darren Bergman, the DA’s international relations spokesperson, said in a statement on Wednesday: ‘It is becoming increasingly clear that the South African government is openly siding with Russia.’
The confirmation that South Africa’s navy is going to exercise with its Russian and Chinese counterparts next month is as immoral as it is plain stupid and impractical. It highlights just how far SA has strayed from its relationships with Western allies, though this relationship, it seems, was based on wishful thinking rather than the reality of the ANC’s recent history.
Defence and Military Veterans Minister Thandi Modise has broken her silence on the Russian cargo vessel Lady R which docked in Simon’s Town Navy Base earlier this month.
A week after Lady R snuck out of Simon’s Town Navy Base at dawn on Friday, 9 December, officials from the Department of Defence and its arms procurement agency have not denied the acquisition of arms from the Russian cargo vessel, which has been sanctioned by the US.
What do the Brittney Griner/Viktor Bout prisoner swap, the Cuban Missile Crisis, Hollywood and a mysterious Russian ship being loaded in Simon’s Town have in common?
By 1.43pm on Friday, Lady R had still not shown up on marine monitoring services after three nights of highly guarded activity.
Subscribe to First Thing to receive the big stories of the day in your inbox, every morning.
If you value the work our journalists do and want to support Daily Maverick, consider becoming a Maverick Insider.
Daily Maverick © All rights reserved