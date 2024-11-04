Daily Maverick
This article is more than a year old

ANALYSIS

SA foreign policy in the time of coalition — it’s complicated

The latest apparent spat between the ANC and the DA on foreign policy has led to many claims and accusations. Unfortunately, these are not all grounded in evidence. Rather, this argument should be seen for what it is – different parties with different constituencies having very different views of the world, and thus having different interests. Yet it does raise important questions about party funding.
SA foreign policy in the time of coalition — it’s complicated Illustrative image / Sources: ANC Secretary-General Fikile Mbalula. (Photo: Gallo Images / OJ Koloti) | DA Federal Council chair Helen Zille. (Photo: Gallo Images / Lefty Shivambu) | Map. (Oxford Analytica)
Stephen Grootes
By Stephen Grootes
4 Nov 2024
Over the past few weeks, there have been several incidents which could euphemistically be called “disagreements” over our foreign policy.

Whether it be a small spat over whether Russia is our “friend and ally”, or Ukrainian diplomats should receive visa-free travel, or over South Africa’s genocide accusations against Israel at the International Court of Justice, it is clear that the ANC and the DA have very different views.

This has led to claims being made without facts. For example, the chair of the DA’s Federal Council, Helen Zille, has said the government’s case against Israel was inspired by Iran.

She has also claimed that during the coalition talks between the two parties, the ANC was “obsessive” about retaining the Department of International Relations and Cooperation (Dirco).

Zille went further, being quoted by News 24 as saying: “But I could not work out why they were so obsessively wanting international relations, and this is my conclusion. I have no evidence whatsoever. But I think the ANC gets funded by these rogue regimes. I think they get funded by Iran, I think they get funded by Russia, and they cannot let go of that link.”

Zille is surely right about one thing. She has no evidence whatsoever about her claims.

No surprise

While the ANC might have been “obsessive” about retaining the Dirco portfolio, this should not come as a surprise.

It would be rational to assume that a party in government that now has to share power with other parties would prioritise certain departments over others.

First would come control of the Presidency, and then probably authority over the nation’s intelligence services. And immediately after that would come control of international relations.

It would be almost unthinkable for a party with the highest number of votes to give this up. It is absolutely key to a country’s national and political identity.

Considering that a country’s president is usually key to international relations, it would be very difficult to have a president and an international relations minister from different parties.

Also, in international relations, having one message is absolutely vital, it would be foolish to create a situation in which the message could be muddled.

While some in our society may be unhappy with government bringing the case against Israel at the ICJ, it is entirely consistent with the ANC’s long-standing view of the situation in the Middle East and with its relationships with groups in the region.

Nelson Mandela first met then Palestinian Liberation Organisation leader Yasser Arafat in 1990. The two groups both saw themselves as liberation movements, fighting for freedom for their people (Madiba

style="font-weight: 400;">famously told Ted Koppel in 1990 that he would not apologise for the party’s relationship with the PLO or Cuba.

At the same time, it is well known that the Israeli government and the apartheid government worked together, most infamously perhaps on nuclear weapons (this is despite the anti-Semitism of the National Party’s 1948 campaign among white voters).

Also, 13 other countries have now joined South Africa’s case against Israel. One presumes that Zille is not going to claim that Spain is also being led by Iran.

It should not be forgotten that one of the tests the DA faces during this time of coalition is that it must ensure it does not lose its identity to its voters.

Zille may well be using this situation to remind them that her party is still different from the ANC.

Funding influence

All of that said, her comments may well open another question that is vital to our politics; party funding and whether that influences policy. And here her point is very important.

It has been known for some time that the ANC has received money from a mining company that operates here and is owned by a Russian oligarch.

It may be impossible to know if this has influenced ANC policy towards Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. But it is an important question to ask, and one the ANC should answer.

Over the years, bodies aligned with the ANC have also claimed that the DA has received money from Israel.

A trip to Israel and Palestine by then DA leader Mmusi Maimane in 2017 led to huge controversy, amid claims that the DA was benefiting from its support for Israel. Again, it would be fair to ask the DA this question.

But, without any evidence one way or another, it would be impossible to say objectively if the ANC or the DA have changed their foreign policy simply because of where they receive funding.

Foreign pressures

Of course, there is probably a much simpler solution to explain what is really happening here.

It can sometimes be forgotten how interesting and important South Africa can be to global powers.

As a country made up of different peoples, there are many different views in our society about what kind of foreign policy we should follow.

Some people see the US as an enemy of human rights for its long-time support of the apartheid government (until Reagan’s veto of sanctions was overridden).

Others see the US as a country to emulate, having grown up watching what the academic Angelo Fick calls “American corporate television”, and reading its books.

In short, the battle for South Africa’s foreign policy is also a battle for a worldview. For example, Russia could be very pleased to do an alleged deal with SA involving weapons, and the US could be very angry.

At the same time, while our politics is evolving, and our foreign policy has moved from the day when Mandela said “Human Rights will be the light that guides our foreign affairs”, international geopolitics is changing, too.

Very few people could have predicted in the 1990s that Israel would become what some now argue is a “fascist state” or that the US could be on the verge of re-electing someone who many now routinely refer to as “fascist”.

At the same time, the human suffering in Gaza, and in Ukraine, was always going to test our government.

These are situations in which ordinary citizens can rightly demand their governments actually do something. And being geographically far away from both the Middle East and Ukraine, the only possible option is to use whatever international instruments there are.

The point is that there are currently more conflicts in the world that will divide our voters. And that will mean more tests for the coalition government. DM

alastairmgf Nov 5, 2024, 07:36 AM

There may be no evidence of funding by Russia and Iran, but knowing the ANC as we now do after 30 years of skulduggery, it’s a pretty good guess that it’s true.

Pieter van de Venter Nov 5, 2024, 09:32 AM

I agree - there are too many coincidences for it not to be true. What happened to the R112m liquidation claim against the ANC just before the ICJ case was submitted. And a 40% party cannot govern as if it still has a majority. The ANC must learn they cannot stand on their own anymore.

Rob Bayliss Nov 5, 2024, 07:58 AM

With so much very dirty money around the real question is who funds the ANC? And a corollary, why is this even a question it should be public knowledge.

megapode Nov 5, 2024, 10:24 AM

All parties are required to declare funding, including donations over a threshold amount. This is in place already. Whether or not the declarations are the whole truth is not known, but this is all we'll get unless somebody sends in forensic accountants.

Noelsoyizwap Nov 5, 2024, 03:57 PM

SA Party Funding Act, regulate manner in which parties raise funds and under the Act, parties are barred from accepting funds from foreign sources, in particular governments. The question is, what's the intention of the big SA funders when giving more to DA, less to others and nothing to ANC

David Roux Nov 5, 2024, 08:49 AM

Well balanced. Thanks DM.

Mike Schroeder Nov 5, 2024, 07:18 PM

Balanced?? “Considering that a country’s president is usually key to international relations, it would be very difficult to have a president and an international relations minister from different parties” Grootes clearly has not looked at other democratic coalitions where this is the norm!

Dawie CT Nov 5, 2024, 08:59 AM

How do you explain the ANC before the election sending Naledi Pandor to Iran and voila, he ANC's bankruptcy situation vanishes. All of a sudden, the money is here for paying disgruntled cadres..... Makes me wonder, how about you??

Rae Earl Nov 5, 2024, 09:05 AM

When the ANC took Israel to the ICJ it had a negative cash flow and was struggling even to pay staff salaries. A few days after the October 7 massacre of 1200 Israeli citizens, Naledi Pandor flew to Iran for meetings. A short time later the ANC was suddenly cash rich? Foreign financial aid?

Karl Sittlinger Nov 5, 2024, 09:25 AM

Couple that with the ANCs refusal to submit to financial auditing, having suspicious is very reasonable. Not sure why DM doesn't see that as a red flag at all.

Karl Sittlinger Nov 5, 2024, 09:29 AM

Lets also not forget how the party funding limits were removed briefly, just in time to save the ANC. While none of this is proof in itself, it definitely justifies an in depth investigation, one that the ANC would never submit to.

megapode Nov 5, 2024, 10:26 AM

We need to distinguish between State and party. It was not the ANC that brought a charge before the ICJ but the government of South Africa.

Pieter van de Venter Nov 5, 2024, 12:51 PM

At the time there was no difference - In any case not to the ANC cadres. And the ANC is still struggling to recognise the difference between party and state - and that is the real reason for the foreign affairs disputes.

Jean Grové Nov 5, 2024, 02:15 PM

That is how bribes work... it's not whatever organ of state that accepts the bribe, it's official of that organ of state - but the bribe changes the work he/she does AS an officer. Why would this work differently if it is an organisation selling its decision-making capacity in a government?

Noelsoyizwap Nov 5, 2024, 02:53 PM

Good point you're. However, I must wish you and your reasonableness the best of luck in your balanced view points, Bob.

Noelsoyizwap Nov 5, 2024, 05:53 PM

Sure, we know that they COULD get the funds. The question is, DID they get the funds? Surely if they did get, that’s a finding of epic proportions worthy of the front pages, not only locally. Or have you been reading the Jewish Report a lot lately?

Karl Sittlinger Nov 5, 2024, 09:17 AM

That the ANC is in bed with Putin is proven by now. Wiki: "The ANC has received large donations from he Putin linked Russian oligarch Viktor Vekselberg, whilst the party's investment arm, Chancellor House, has a joint investment with Vekselberg in a South African manganese mine."

Rudolph Oosthuizen Nov 5, 2024, 09:21 AM

The foreign policy of the ANC in these modern times is severely compromised by their decades old reverence for Russia. There lack of evidence of any outspoken opposition by the ANC to the ongoing attacks of Ukraine by Russia, causing destruction and human suffering to their neighbour, is loathsome.

megapode Nov 5, 2024, 10:29 AM

Many countries share that indifference. The US government tried to put in place deals by which south american states could send arms to Ukraine for a later quid quo pro. They didn't find any takers. Large chunks of the world regard what is happening in the Ukraine as a squabble between neighbours.

megapode Nov 5, 2024, 10:17 AM

Zille helps nobody except News 24 by admitting she has no evidence but going on to make the accusation anyway. She really needs to learn some restraint.

Karl Sittlinger Nov 5, 2024, 10:27 AM

There are enough red flags to justify an investigation into the ANCs finances. Where did all that money come from just as the ANC was so bankrupt, they couldn't pay salaries. We know for a fact that the ANC is in bed with Russian Oligarchs. And then there was the suspension on party funding limits.

Karl Sittlinger Nov 5, 2024, 10:27 AM

Noelsoyizwap Nov 5, 2024, 06:08 PM

Zille does have the habit of just throwing up mud, hoping it will stick on the already dirty ANC. It tells a lot about leadership in that party.

Stuart Hulley-Miller Nov 5, 2024, 10:05 PM

Woke-ish drivel. Typical of a lot of Mavericks opinions. I am a long time subscriber that really gets pi..ed off with your pussy footing around issues trying to make as many people as possible happy. You need to take some ownership of controversy, no wonder the press today is losing ground.

David Forbes Nov 5, 2024, 11:46 PM

Zille: funded by "rogue states"??? Hmm. So if USA unilaterally starts an invasion of Iraq/Afghanistan, or Israel illegally occupies Palestinian territory, or illegally invades Lebanon, US/Israel are not rogue states? lol. Auntie Helen, you are a hypocrite of note! Who funds DA? Answer that!